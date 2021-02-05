તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Valsad
  • Before The Announcement Of Names In Valsad District Panchayat And Taluka Panchayat Elections, There Was A Commotion In BJP: 8 Forms Were Filled On The Second Day For 198 Seats.

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ચૂંટણીનો મહાસંગ્રામ:વલસાડ જિલ્લા પંચાયત અને તાલુકા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણીમાં નામોની જાહેરાત પહેલા ભાજપમાં કકળાટ:198 બેઠક માટે બીજા દિવસે 8 ફોર્મ ભરાયા

વલસાડએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
ગણપતભાઇ પટેલ, માજી તા.ભાજપ ઉપપ્રમુખ, વલસાડ - Divya Bhaskar
ગણપતભાઇ પટેલ, માજી તા.ભાજપ ઉપપ્રમુખ, વલસાડ
  • પ્રબળ દાવેદારોના નામ બહાર આવતા પારડી, વલસાડ, ઉમરગામ અને કપરાડા ભાજપમાં આંતરિક વિખવાદ

વલસાડ જિલ્લા પંચાયતની કુલ 38 અને 6 તાલુકા પંચાયતની બેઠકો મળી કુલ 198 બેઠકો પર ચૂંટણી યોજાવાની છે. આ ચૂંટણી પૂર્વે ટિકિટના મુદ્દે ભાજપમાં ભારે ખેંચતાણ જોવા મળી રહી છે. વલસાડ, પારડી, કપરાડા અને ઉમરગામ તાલુકામાં ભાજપમાં ડખા થઈ રહ્યા છે. મંગળવારે કુલ 198 બેઠક પર 8 ફોર્મ ભરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. વલસાડ જિલ્લામાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીનો ધમધમાટ શરૂ થઇ ગયો છે ત્યારે ઉમેદવારીપત્રો ભરવાના બીજા દિવસે જિલ્લામાં કુલ 8 ફોર્મ ભરાયા હતા.જેમાં વલસાડ તા.પં.ની માલવણ બેઠક માટે 1 અને ધરમપુર તાલુકામાં મોટીકોરવડ જિ.પ.બેઠક પર 2 તેમજ ધરમપુર તા.પં.ની બેઠકો માટે 5 ફોર્મ ભરાયા હતા.

વલસાડ જિલ્લામાં જિ.તા.પંચાયતોની ચૂંટણી માટે હજી ભાજપ કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારોની આખરી યાદી જાહેર થઇ નથી જેથી બંન્ને પાર્ટીના દાવેદારોમાં ટિકિટ અંગે ઉત્સુકતાનો માહોલ છે.28 ફેબ્રુઆરી 2021ના રોજ યોજનારી જિલ્લા અને તાલુકા પંચાયતોની ચૂંટણી માટે ઉમેદવારો પત્રો સ્વીકારવાની પ્રક્રિયા 8 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી શરૂ કરી દેવામાં આવી હતી.પ્રથમ દિવસે કોઇ ફોર્મ ભરાયા ન હતા,પરંતું બીજા દિવસ 9 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ વલસાડની માલવણ બેઠક માટે એક ઉમેદવારે ચૂંટણી અધિકારી સમક્ષ ઉમેદવારી પત્ર રજૂ કર્યું હતું.

જિલ્લા પંચાયતની ધરમપુર મોટી કોરવડ બેઠક માટે પણ 2 ફોર્મ ભરાયા હતા.ધરમપુર તાલુકા પંચાયતની બેઠકો માટે ઉમેદવારી પત્રો સ્વીકારવા તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં કામગીરી હાથ ધરાઇ છે,જેમાં મંગળવારે 5 ફોર્મ ભરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. ભાજપમાં ટિકિટના મુદ્દે ચાલી રહેલા વિવાદને થાળે પાડવામાં વર્તમાન વલસાડ જિલ્લા ભાજપ સંગઠન સફળ જશે કે કેમ તેના પર સૌની મીટ મંડાયેલી છે. તો બીજી તરફ કોંગ્રેસમાં હજુ વિરોધનો સૂર ઉઠ્યો નથી.

35 વર્ષથી ભાજપ કાર્યકર તરીકે ફરજ બજાવી છતાં ટિકિટ નહિ આપી
છેલ્લા 35 વર્ષથી ભાજપમાં કાર્યકર તરીકે ફરજ બજાવી છે.પરંતુ જ્યારે ટિકિટ માટે અન્યાય થયો છે.ધારાસભ્ય અને જિ.તા.ના ભાજપ સંગઠનને સતત મારા કાર્યકર્તાઓ સહિત ટિકિટ માટે રજૂઆતો કરાઇ હતી.પરંતુ બીજા દાવેદારને ટિકિટ અપાઇ છે તેવું ચોક્કસ જાણવા મળતાં મારા આત્મા અને કાર્યકરોના સ્વાભિમાનને સંતોષ મળે તે માટે માથે મુંડન કરાવી વિરોધ કર્યો છે.ધારાસભ્ય અને સંગઠનના હોદ્દેદારો સામે નારાજગી છે. - ગણપતભાઇ પટેલ,માજી તા.ભાજપ ઉપપ્રમુખ, વલસાડ

એક-બે દિવસમાં ભાજપમાં ઉમેદવારોના નામ જાહેર થશે
ભાજપે હજુ સુધી નામોની વિધિવત કોઈ જાહેરાત કરી નથી. પાર્લામેન્ટ્રી બોર્ડમાં જે તે તાલુકાના હોદ્દેદારોની હાજરીમાં નામોની ચર્ચા કરવામાં આવી છે. એક બે દિવસમાં તમામ બેઠક પર ઉમેદવારોના નામ ભાજપે જાહેર કરશે. હાલ કોઈ યાદી જાહેર કરી નથી. - હેમંત કંસારા, જિ.ભાજપ પ્રમુખ

ભાજપના પ્રમુખ-મહામંત્રીએ રાજીનામુ આપવાની નોબત
વાપીઃ ઉમરગામ તાલુકા ભાજપ સંગઠન પ્રમુખ મુકેશ પટેલ અને મહામંત્રી રામદાસ વરઠા છેલ્લા 1 વર્ષથી સંગઠનની જવાબદારી નિભાવી રહ્યાં છે. હાલે જિ. પંચાયતની ચૂંટણી મુકેશ પટેલને વલવાડા અને રામદાસ વરઠાને માંડા સીટ આપે તેવી પ્રબળ સંભાવના છે. બન્ને હોદ્દેદારોને ટિકિટ મળે તો ભાજપની ગાઈડ લાઇન મુજબ એક સાથે બે જવાબદારી નહીં આપવાનું નક્કી કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. જેથી હવે ઉમરગામ તાલુકા ભાજપ સંગઠનના પ્રમુખ અને મહામંત્રીની જગ્યા ખાલી પડતાં ઉમરગામ ભાજપના નવા પ્રમુખ અને મહામંત્રીની જવાબદારી કોને અને ક્યારે પાર્ટી આપશે તે જોવાનું રહ્યું છે. મહત્વની વાત એ છે કે સંગઠનના મુખ્ય હોદેદારો જ ચૂંટણી લડતાં હોવાથી સમગ્ર ચૂંટણીની જવાબદારી કોણ સંભાળશે તે પ્રશ્ન કાર્યકરોના મનમાં ઉઠી રહ્યો છે. કારણ કે ચૂંટણીની કામગીરી કોણ કરશે તે અંગે ચર્ચા કાર્યકરોમાં ચાલી રહી છે. મુકેશ પટેલે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, રાજીનામા અંગેનો નિર્ણય જિલ્લા ભાજપ પ્રમુખ લેશે.

વલસાડની ચણવઈ બેઠક પર ભાજપમાં ડખો થયો
વલસાડ તાલુકાની ચણવઇ બેઠક ઉપર દાવેદારી નોંધાવનાર બીનવાડાના માજી સરપંચ ગણપતભાઇ શાંતિલાલ પટેલે તેમના કાર્યકર્તાઓ સાથે ચૂંટણી લડવા માટે દાવેદારી નોંધાવી હતી.પરંતું તેમનું નામ બાકાત કરી નાંખવામાં આવ્યું હોવાના તેમને મેસેજ મળતાં સોમવારે તેમણે પોતાનો વિરોધ વ્યક્ત કર્યો હતો.જિલ્લા અને તાલુકા પંચાયતોના ઉમેદવારોની પસંદગીને આખરી ઓપ આપવા ભાજપની પાર્લામેન્ટરી બોર્ડની ગાંધીનગર ખાતે બુધવાર સુધી ચાલનાર છે.ત્યારબાદ ઉમેદવારોની સત્તાવાર યાદી જાહેર કરાશે તેવું સંગઠનના હોદ્દેદારો જણાવી રહ્યા છે.જો કે ભાજપ પાર્લામેન્ટરી બોર્ડમાં આખરી યાદી જાહેર કરવામાં આવે તે પહેલાં જ વલસાડ તાલુકા પંચાયતની ચણવઇ બેઠક ઉપર દાવેદારી કરનાર બીનવાડાના માજી સરપંચ અને તાલુકા ભાજપના ઉપપ્રમુખ ગણપતભાઇ પટેલે તેમની ટિકિટ મળવાની નથી અને તેમને બાકાત કરી દેવામાં આવ્યા હોવાની જાણ થતાં તેમના કાર્યકરોમાં નિરાશા વ્યાપી ગઇ હતી.ગણપતભાઇએ આ અંગે ધારાસભ્ય અને સંગઠનના હોદ્દેદારો સામે ભારે નારાજગી દર્શાવી વિરોધ વ્યક્ત કરવા માથે મુંડન કરાવી દીધું હતું.

ઉમરસાડી તાં.પં.ની બેઠક પર ભાજપમાં ઘમાસાણ
પારડીઃ પારડીના ઉમરસાડી તાં.પં. ની બેઠક ઉમરસાડી -2 પર ભાજપના માજી કારોબારી અધ્યક્ષ બચુભાઇ પટેલ અને તેમના પુત્ર કૃણાલ પટેલે ભાજપમાંથી દાવેદારી નોંધાવી હતી,પરંતુ ભાજપે ધ્રુવીન પટેલ પ્રબળ દાવેદાર હોવાનું બહાર આવતા નારાજ થયેલા બચુભાઇ પટેલે અપક્ષ ઉમેદવારી કરવાની જાહેરાત કરી છે. તેમણે વલસાડ જિલ્લા ભાજપના નેતાઓ પર આક્ષેપ કર્યા હતાં. ભાજપના બે દાવેદારો વચ્ચે વિવાદના કારણે હવે આ બેઠક પરની ચૂંટણી રસપ્રદ બની છે. કારણ કે બચુ પટેલ સરપંચપદથી થઇ તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં કારોબારી અધ્યક્ષ સુધી ચૂંટણી લડી ચુકયા છે. ઉમરસાડી બેઠક પરના ભાજપના ઇન્ચાર્જ રાજેશ પટેલે જણાવ્યુ હતું કે વિધિવત ભાજપે કોઇ નામ જાહેર કર્યુ નથી. ઉમરસાડી જિલ્લા પંચાયતની બેઠક ભાજપ માટે મહત્વની ગણવામાં આવે છે. ત્યારે ધ્રુવીન પટેલે સોશ્યિલ મીડિયામાં ટિકિટ મળવાની પોસ્ટ મુકતા હવે ભાજપના નેતા બચુભાઈ પટેલે અપક્ષ ચૂંટણી લડવાની જાહેરાત કરતા રાજકીય સમીકરણ અહીં બદલાઈ તેવી ચર્ચી કાર્યકરોમાં ચાલી રહી છે.

વાપી તાલુકા પં.ની 20 બેઠકો માટે 18 ફોર્મ ગયા
વાપીઃ વાપી તાલુકા પંચાયતની 20 બેઠકોની ચૂંટણી માટે ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસે ઉમેદવારોની પસંદગી કરી દીધી છે, પરંતુ હજુ સુધી સત્તાવાર જાહેરાત કરી નથી. બીજી તરફ તાલુકા પંચાયતની કુલ 20 બેઠકો માટે સોમવારે 12 ફોર્મ તથા મંગળવારે કુલ 6 ફોર્મ સાથે અત્યાર સુધીમાં કુલ 18 ફોર્મ ગયાં છે. જયારે વાપી તાલુકામાં આવતી વલસાડ જિલ્લા પંચાયતની છરવાડા,બલીઠા,છીરી અને લવાછા એમ ચાર બેઠકો માટે સોમવારે એક ફોર્મ તથા મંગળવારે 3 ફોર્મ સાથે કુલ 4 ફોર્મ ગયાં છે. હજુ સુધી ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારોએ ઉમેદવારી ન કરતાં રાજકીય ગરમાટો 10 ફેબ્રુઆરી પછી આવશે એવું લાગી રહ્યું છે.

કરચોંડમાં પ્રબળ દાવેદારનું નામ આવતા જ વિરોધ થયો
નાનાપોઢાઃ કપરાડા તાલુકામાં કરચોન્ડ સીટ 18 ઉપર કોંગ્રેસમાંથી પક્ષ પલટો કરી ને ભાજપની કંઠી બાંધી ભાજપમાં જોડાયેલા જિ.પં. સભ્ય ભગવાન સોમાભાઈ બાતરીની ભાજપે ટિકિટ માટે પ્રબળ દાવેદાર હોવાનું બહાર આવતા અસંતુષ્ટ દાવેદારોએ અપક્ષમાંથી ચૂંટણી લડી લેવાનું નક્કી કર્યું છે. સરપંચોએ નારાજગી સાથે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, લક્ષ્મણભાઈ બાબુભાઈ જનાથીયા, સુરેશભાઈ જાનુભાઈ કાનાત, ગોવિંદભાઈ બાબલુભાઈ બોરસા, ભગવાનભાઈ સોમાભાઈ બાતરી વગરે નામો સેન્સ વખતે ઉપર મોકલાવ્યા હતા પરંતુ ભાજપના તમામ કાર્યકરતાઓની અવગણના કરી કોંગ્રેસ પાર્ટીમાંથી અત્યારે ત્રણ માસ પહેલા પાર્ટીમાં આવેલા કોગેસના નેતાને પ્રબળ દાવેદાર તરીકે આગળ કરવામાં આવી રહ્યા છે. જેનાથી અમે નારાજ છીએ. જેની જાણ ઉચ્ચ નેતાઓને કરવામાં આવશે.

ચૂંટણી ટાણે NCP કોંગ્રેસ સાથે બેસી ગઈ
પારડીઃ વલસાડ જિલ્લા કોંગ્રેસ પ્રમુખ દિનેશ પટેલની હાજરીમાં વલસાડ જિલ્લા એનસીપી પ્રમુખ ગોપાલ સહિત 25 મુખ્ય કાર્યકર્તાઓએ કોંગ્રેસનો ખેસ પહેર્યો હતો અને આગામી ચૂંટણીમાં એનસીપીના દરેક કાર્યકરો કોંગ્રેસ તરફથી કાર્ય કરશેનું એનસીપી જિલ્લા પ્રમુખે જણાવ્યું હતું. હવે આગામી ચૂંટણી એક થઈને લડશેનું પણ જણાવ્યું હતું. આ કાર્યક્રમમાં કોંગ્રેસ તાલુકા કોંગ્રેસ પ્રમુખ મેહુલ વશી, સતિષ પટેલ હાજર રહ્યા હતા.

ધરમપુર તાલુકા પંચાયતની 24 બેઠકો માટે 7 ફોર્મ ભરાયા
ધરમપુરઃ ધરમપુર તાલુકા પંચાયતની 24 અને જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 5 બેઠક માટે યોજાનારી ચૂંટણી માટે ભાજપ, કોંગ્રેસ સહિતના રાજકીય પક્ષોએ ઉમેદવારો નક્કી કરવાની કવાયત વચ્ચે કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ ભરવાની શરૂઆત કરી છે. કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારોએ મોટી કોરવળ જિલ્લા પંચાયત બેઠક માટે ચૂંટણી અધિકારી અને પ્રાંત અધિકારી કેતુલ ઇટાલીયા અને અને તાલુકા પંચાયતની મોટી કોરવળ, ભેસદરા અને માકડબન બેઠક માટે ચૂંટણી અધિકારી અને TDO એચ.બી.પટેલ સમક્ષ ફોર્મ રજૂ કર્યા હતા. આમ કોંગ્રેસે એક જિલ્લા અને ત્રણ તાલુકા પંચાયત બેઠક માટે કુલ 07 ફોર્મ ભર્યા હતા. જોકે ધરમપુર તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં લાંબા સમયથી કોંગ્રેસનું શાસન છે. જેથી આ ચૂંટણી પર સૌની મીટ મંડાયેલી છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો