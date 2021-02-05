તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

સુનાવણી:પોલીસની NOC- અતુલ પં.ના બોગસ દાખલા કેસમાં જામીન રદ

વલસાડએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

વલસાડ પોલિસની વેરિફિકેશન એનઓસી અને અતુલ પંચાયતનાર રહેઠાણના બોગસ દાખલા બનાવી છેતરપિંડી કરવાના કેસમાં વલસાડ સેશન્સ કોર્ટે આરોપીના જામીન ફગાવી દીધા છે.ડીજીપી અનિલ ત્રિપાઠીની દલીલો ગ્રાહ્ય રાખી સેશન્સ જજ એમ.કે.દવેએ જામીન અરજી નામંજૂર કરતો હુકમ કર્યો હતો.

અતુલના મુકુન્દ ગાર્ડન સોસાયટી ખાતે રહેતા મુબીન રમઝાન શેખ,રિતેશ રમેશકુમાર શર્મા,રહે.આમલી,ગુડ્ડુનીચાલ,અતુલનાઓ ખોટી પોલિસ વેરિફિકેશન એનઓસી અને અતુલ ગ્રામપંચાયતના બોગસ રહેઠાણના દાખલા બનાવતાં 21 જાન્યુઆરીએ વલસાડ રૂરલ પોલિસે ઝડપી પાડ્યા હતા.આ કરતૂતમાં અન્ય 12 જેટલા સાગરિતોને પોલિસે વોન્ટેડ જાહેર કર્યા હતા.આ કેસમાં વલસાડ રૂરલ પોલિસે પકડી પાડેલા આરોપી રિતેશકુમાર રમેશકુમાર શર્માએ વલસાડ સેશન્સ કોર્ટમાં જામીન અરજી રજૂ કરી હતી.જેની સુનાવણીમાં ડીજીપી અનિલ ત્રિપાઠીની દલીલો ગ્રાહ્ય રાખી સેશન્સ જજ એમ.કે.દવેએ આરોપીની જામીન અરજી ફગાવી દેતો હુકમ કર્યો હતો.હજી આ કેસમાં વધુ આરોપીઓની વલસાડ રૂરલ પોલિસ સઘન શોધખોળ કરી રહી છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો