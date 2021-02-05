તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મહિલા દિન નિમિત્તે મહિલાઓની માંગ:આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય મહિલા દિવસ નિમિતે વલસાડની આંગણવાડી બહેનોએ પડતર પ્રશ્નોને લઈ કાળી પટ્ટી ધારણ કરી રેલી યોજી

વલસાડ31 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • વેતન વધારાની અને ત્રીજા-ચોથા વર્ગમાં સમાવવાની માગ

વિશ્વમાં આજે આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય મહિલા દિવસની ઉજવણી થઈ રહી છે તેની વચ્ચે વલસાડ જિલ્લાની આંગણવાડી બહેનો અને ફેસિલિટર બહેનોએ પોતાની પડતર માગણીઓને લઈ રેલી યોજી હતી.

વલસાડ જિલ્લાની આંગણવાડી બહેનોની પગાર વધારાની અને ત્રીજા વર્ગમાં કે ચોથા વર્ગમાં સ્થાન મેળવવાની માંગ સરકાર દ્વારા ન સંતોષતા વલસાડ ખાતે આંગણવાડીમાં કામ કરતી બહેનોએ માથા પર કાળી પટ્ટી બાંધી સરકારની નીતિ સામે વિરોધ પ્રદર્શન કરી સરકારને નારી શક્તિ બતાવવાનો પ્રયાસ કર્યો હતો.

ગુજરાત રાજ્યમાં અને આંગણવાડી કાર્યકરોને લઘુત્તમ વેતન આપવામાં આવતું નથી. આંગણવાડી બહેનો અને ફેસિલિટર બહેનોને માત્ર 2000 જેટલોજ પગાર ચુકવવામાં આવે છે. આંગણવાડી બહેનોએ સરકારમાં ઘણા વર્ષોથી લઘુતમ વેતન અને ત્રીજા કે ચોથા વર્ગમાં સમાવી લેવાની માંગ સાથે રજૂઆતો કરી હતી.

રાજ્ય સરકાર દ્વારા આ દિશામાં કોઈપણ નિર્ણય ન લેતા વલસાડ જિલ્લાની આંગણવાડી બહેનો અને ફેસિલિટર બહેનોએ શહેરના મુખ્ય માર્ગો ઉપર આંગણવાડી બહેનોએ માથે કાલી પેટ્ટી બાંધી શહેરમાં રેલી કાઠી જિલ્લા કલેક્ટરને આવેદન પત્ર આપવા કલેક્ટર કચેરીએ એકત્રિત થાય હતા.

જિલ્લાની આંગણવાડી બહેનોએ મહિલા દિન નિમિત્તે આંગણવાડી બહેનોને યોગ્ય સન્માન નહિ મળતું હોવાથી અને તેમની સાથે થઈ રહેલા શોષણ સામે વિરોધ પ્રદર્શન નોંધાવ્યો હતો. વલસાડ જિલ્લાની 150થી વધુ આંગણવાડી મહિલા બહેનોએ કલેકટર કચેરી બહાર વિરોધ પ્રદર્શન કરી આવેદન પાત્ર આપ્યું હતું. આંગણવાડી બહેનોને યોગ્ય સન્માન અને લઘુતમ વેતનની માંગ કરી રહ્યા છે.

