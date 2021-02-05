તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ન્યાયની માંગ:દાદરા નગર હવેલીના સાંસદની આત્મહત્યાનો મુદ્દો 'આપ' સંસદમાં ઉઠાવશે, સાંસદ સંજયસિંહે આજે ડેલકર પરિવાર સાથે મુલાકાત કરી

દાદરા નગર હવેલી34 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • દાદરા નગર હવેલીના પ્રશાસકને તાત્કાલિક દૂર કરવામા આવેઃ સંજયસિંહ

દાદરા નગર હવેલીના સાંસદ મોહન ડેલકરે મુંબઈમાં કરેલી આત્મહત્યાને લઈને સંઘ પ્રદેશ દાદરા નગર હવેલીના સ્થાનિક લોકોમાં શોકની લાગણી છવાઈ છે. ત્યારે આજે આમ આદમી પાર્ટીના સાંસદ સંજયસિંહ દાદરા નગર હવેલી આવી પહોંચ્યા હતા,. સ્વર્ગસ્થ મોહન ડેલકરના પરિવારજનો સાથે મુલાકાત કરી સંજયસિંહ સહિત આપના નેતાઓએ સાંત્વના પાઠવી હતી. મોહન ડેલકરે આદિવાસીઓ માટે કરેલા કામોને બિરદાવી સ્વ. મોહન ડેલકરને શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ આપી હતી.

પ્રશાસકને દૂર કરવા 'આપ'ની માગ
સાંસદ સંજ્યસિંહે દાદરા નગર હવેલીના પ્રશાસક પ્રફૂલ્લ પટેલને તાત્કાલિક હોદા પરથી દૂર કરવાની માગ કરી છે. સાથે મોહન ડેલકર તરફથી લખવામા આવેલી સ્યુસાઈડ નોટમાં જે વ્યકિતઓના નામ હોય તે તમામની ધરપકડ કરવાની માગ કરી છે.

ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે, દાદરા નગર હવેલીના સાંસદ મોહન ડેલકરે 10 દિવસ પહેલા મુંબઈની એક હોટલમાં ગળેફાંસો ખાઈ આત્મહત્યા કરી લીધી હતી. પોલીસને ઘટનાસ્થળ પરથી ગુજરાતીમાં લખેલી એક સ્યુસાઈડ નોટ પણ મળી આવી હતી. ડેલકરની આત્મહત્યા બાદ તેના પ્રવકતા દીપક પટેલે જે તે સમયે કહ્યું હતું કે, મોહન ડેલકર પોતે સાંસદ હોવા છતાં પણ સરકારી કાર્યક્રમોમાં તેમને પ્રાધાન્ય આપવામાં આવતુ ન હતું અને સતત અવગણના અને તિરસ્કાર ભર્યુ વલણ અપનાવામાં આવતું હતું.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
    એપ ખોલો

    Sponsored By

    Astral Pipes
    ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ205-10 (75.5)
    VSલાઈવ
    ભારતભારત201-6 (77.1)
    ભારત 4 રને ટ્રાયલ
    • કૉપી લિંક
    વીડિયોવધુ જુઓ9 મહિના પછી NCBએ 30 હજાર પેજની ચાર્જશીટ ફાઇલ કરી, આ કેસમાં રિયા અને શોવિક સહિત 33 આરોપી - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

    આજનું રાશિફળ

    મેષ
    Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
    મેષ|Aries

    પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે સમય થોડો મિશ્રિત પ્રભાવ લાવી રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી નજીકના સંબંધો વચ્ચે ચાલી રહેલાં મનમુટાવ દૂર થશે. તમારી મહેનત તથા કોશિશનું સાર્થક પરિણામ સામે આવી શકે છે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક સ્થળે જવાથી...

    વધુ વાંચો

    Our Divisions

    Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

    This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

    ફીડબેક આપો