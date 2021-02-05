તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

દારૂડિયાનું કારસ્તાન:વડોદરાના યુવકે તિથલ બીચ પર દારૂ પી તમાસો કર્યો, વોક વે પર કાર દોડાવી લોકોના જીવ અદ્ધર કર્યા

વલસાડ16 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • વડોદરાનો યુવકો એક NRI મહિલાને વલસાડ મુકવા આવ્યો હતો
  • સ્થાનિક લોકોએ સિટી પોલીસને જાણ કરતા પોલીસે યુવકની કરી ધરપકડ

દારૂના નશામાં ચૂર થઇ દારૂડિયાઓ નિતનવા ખેલ કરતા હોવાના વીડિયો સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં વાઈરલ થતાં હોય છે. કેટલીકવાર દારૂડિયાઓને તેમની કરતૂતોના કારણે જાહેરમાં હાંસીના પાત્ર પણ બનવું પડે છે. ત્યારે વલસાડના તિથલ બીચ પર વડોદરાના એક દારૂડિયા યુવાને લોકોના જીવ અધ્ધર ચડી જાય તેવું કારસ્તાન કર્યું હતું. દારૂના નશામાં ચૂર યુવકે બીચના વોક વે પર કાર દોડાવી હતી. જેને લઇને સ્થાનિકો અને સહેલાણીઓમાં દોડધામ મચી ગઇ હતી. બનાવ અંગે પોલીસે જાણ કરાતા પોલીસ પહોંચી હતી અને યુવકની ધરપકડ કરી આગળની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી હતી.

મહિલાને વલસાડ ઉતારી તિથલ બીચ પર દારૂ પીધો
સચિન જગન્નાથ વણજારા વડોદરાના લક્ષ્મીપુરા વિસ્તારની માધવપાર્ક સોસાયટીનો રહેવાસી છે અને ડ્રાઇવર તરીકે નોકરી કરે છે. ગઇકાલે સચિન વડોદરાથી એક NRI મહિલાને લઇને વલસાડ આવ્યો હતો. વલસાડમાં મહિલાને તેમના સંબંધીને ત્યાં ઉતારીને સચિન રાત્રીના સમયે તિથલ બીચ પર આવ્યો હતો અને ખૂબ દારૂ પીધો હતો.

વોકવે પાસે રમતા બાળકોના જીવ જોખમમાં મુકાતા રહી ગયા
વહેલી સવારે દારૂના નશામાં ચૂર થઇ સચિને તિથળ બીચના વોકવે પર કાર ચડાવી હતી. એ સમયે નજીક ઉભેલા લોકોમાં નાસભાગ મચી હતી. સદનસીબે વોકવે પાસે રમતા બાળકોએ પૂરપાટ ઝડપે આવતી કારને જોઇને સજાગતા દાખવી હતી અને ત્યાંથી દૂર જતાં રહ્યા હતા. થોડે દૂર જઇ કાર વોકિંગ ટ્રેકની દિવાલ પર લટકી ગઇ હતી. આ બનવની જાણ ગામના સરપંચના પતિ રાકેશ પટેલને થતા તેમણે તાત્કાલિક વલસાડ સિટી પોલીસનો સંપર્ક કરી દારૂડિયા કાર ચાલકને પોલીસ હવાલે કર્યો હતો. પોલીસે કારચાલકની અટક કરી આગળની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

એપ ખોલો
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ263-3 (89.3)
VS
ભારતભારત
સ્ટમ્પ્સ
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓવડોદરામાં ટિકિટ ન મળતાં મહિલા કાર્યકર ભાજપ કાર્યાલયમાં ચોધાર આંસુએ રડ્યાં, કહ્યું: '35 વર્ષથી પાર્ટીએ મને કશું આપ્યું નથી, પાર્ટીમાં માત્ર રાજેન્દ્ર ત્રિવેદીનું જ ચાલે છે' - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો