મહિલા દિવસ વિશેષ:વલસાડની મહિલાએ પોતાના 8 માસના બાળકની ચિંતા કર્યા વગર કોરોના કાળમાં અડીખમ યોદ્ધા બની સેવા આપી

વલસાડએક કલાક પહેલા
8 માસના બાળકને ઘરે મુકીને 12 કલાકની ડ્યૂટી બજાવી
  • છેલ્લા 8 વર્ષમાં 108ની ટીમ દ્વારા અકસ્માતમાં ઘવાયેલા અનેક લોકોના જીવ પણ બચાવ્યા

આજે આખું વિશ્વ મહિલા દિવસની ઉજવણી કરી રહ્યું છે. આજના દિવસે નારી શક્તિને સલામ કરવામાં આવે છે. અનેક એવી મહિલાઓ છે જે ઘરની તમામ જવાબદારી નિભાવી પરિવારના મોભી બનીને પરિવારને સાચવતી હોય છે તો ઘણી મહિલાઓ ઘરની જવાબદારીની સાથોસાથ અન્ય કર્તવ્યોને પણ કુનેહપૂર્વક નિભાવે છે. આજે વલસાડના એવા જ એક મહિલા અંગે વાત કરી રહ્યાં છીએ. માનસી પટેલ વલસાડની 108ની ટીમમાં કામ કરે છે અને કોરોના કાળ દરમિયાન પોતાના 8 માસના બાળકની ચિંતા કર્યા વગર અડીખમ યોદ્ધા બની કોરોનાકાળમાં સેવા આપી અનેક અમુલ્ય જીવો બચાવ્યા છે.

8 વર્ષથી વલસાડ 108 EMTમાં ફરજ બજાવે છે
માનસી પટેલ 8 વર્ષથી વલસાડ 108 EMTમાં ફરજ બજાવે છે. છેલ્લા 8 વર્ષમાં 108ની ટીમ દ્વારા અકસ્માતમાં ઘવાયેલા હજારો લોકોના જીવ પણ બચાવ્યા છે. કેટલાક અકસ્માતમાં ઘવાયેલા લોકો પાસેથી પૈસા તથા ઘરેનાઓ મળી આવતા હોય છે. એ પૈસા તથા ઘરેણાંઓ અકસ્માતમાં ઘવાયેલા લોકોના પરિવાર સુધી પહોંચાડી 108ની ટીમ દ્વારા સેવા અને સુરક્ષાનું ઉમદા ઉદાહરણના 108ની ટીમ દ્વારા પુરૂ પાડવામાં આવે છે.

ફેમિલીના સમર્થનના કારણે માનસી પોતાની ફરજ નિભાવી શકી
ફેમિલીના સમર્થનના કારણે માનસી પોતાની ફરજ નિભાવી શકી

પતિ વિદેશમાં ફસાયા હતા
વલસાડના કોરોના મહામારી દરમિયાન માત્ર 8 માસના બાળકને ઘરે મૂકી વલસાડના અંદાજીત 5000થી વધુ કોરોના દર્દીઓની સંપર્ક યાદીમાં આવતા લોકોને હોસ્પિટલમાં ખસેડવાની કામગીરી કરી હતી. કોરોના કાળ દરમિયાન પરિવારની તમામ જવાબદારી સાથે પોતાની 108ની તમામ જવાબદારી સાચવી હતી. પરિવારમાં પતિ પણ વિદેશમાં કોરોના મહામારી દરમિયાન ફસાઈ ગયા હતા. ઘરે 8 માસનું બાળક અને સિનિયર સીટીઝન માતા પિતાની પણ દેખરેખ રાખવાનું વગેરે ઘણી તકલીફો અને જવાબદારીઓ વચ્ચે માનસી પટેલે કોવિડ કાળમાં પોતાની ફરજ પુરી કરી હતી.

માનસી પટેલે કોરોનાકાળમાં સેવા આપી અનેક અમુલ્ય જીવો બચાવ્યા
માનસી પટેલે કોરોનાકાળમાં સેવા આપી અનેક અમુલ્ય જીવો બચાવ્યા

12 કલાકની ડ્યૂટી એમ્બ્યુલન્સ પર બજાવતા હતા
માનસી પટેલે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, કોરોના કાળ દરમિયાન વલસાડ સિટીમાં એમ્બ્યુલન્સને સ્પેશિયલ કોવિડ પોઝિટિવ અને સસ્પેક્ટેડ એમ બન્ને પ્રકારના દર્દીઓને અટેન્ડ કરવા માટે ફાળવવામાં આવી હતી. એ દરમિયાન મારું બાળક 8 માસનું હોવાથી ડ્યૂટી કરવામાં ઘણી તકલીફ પડી હતી. કોવિડ પોઝિટિવ પેશન્ટ અટેન્ડ કરતી વખતે હું કોવિડ પોઝિટિવ થઇ જાઉ તો બેબીને પણ તકલીફ પડી શકે તેમ હોય થોડો ડર પણ લાગતો હતો. પરંતુ ફેમિલીના સમર્થનના કારણે હું મારી ફરજ નિભાવી શકી હતી. મારા માતા-પિતાના કારણે હું 8 માસના બાળકને મુકીને 12 કલાકની ડ્યૂટી બજાવી શકતી હતી.

ઘણી તકલીફો અને જવાબદારીઓ વચ્ચે માનસી પટેલે કોવિડ કાળમાં પોતાની ફરજ પુરી કરી
ઘણી તકલીફો અને જવાબદારીઓ વચ્ચે માનસી પટેલે કોવિડ કાળમાં પોતાની ફરજ પુરી કરી

હું ઘરે જતાં પહેલા માતાને ફોન કરીને જણાવી દેતી હતી
માનસી પટેલે જણાવ્યું કે, કોવિડના પેશન્ટ અટેન્ડ કરતી વખતે અમે પીપીઇ કીટ પહેરતા જ હતાં પરંતુ એક ડર હતો. બાળક 8 માસનું હતું અને ઘરમાં સિનિયર સિટીઝન હતા. હું ઘરે જતાં પહેલા માતાને ફોન કરીને જણાવી દેતી હતી. તેઓ કપડાં અને પાણી તૈયાર રાખતા હતા અને બાળકને અંદરના રૂમમાં લઇ જતા હતા. 108ની ફરજ પરથી પરત આવીને બાળકને રામાડવાની જગ્યાએ બાળકની સેફટી માટે સેનેટાઇઝ વગેરેનો ઉપયોગ કરીને તમામ તકેદારી બાદ બાળક સાથે થોડો સમય કાઢતા હતા.

