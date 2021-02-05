તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આગ:વાપી ટાઉન વિસ્તારમાં આવેલા ઘર દેરાસરમાં આગનો બનાવ, કોઈ જાનહાનિ નહીં

વાપી26 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • શોર્ટ સર્કિટના કારણે આગ લાગ્યાનું અનુમાન

વલસાડના વાપી ટાઉન વિસ્તારમાં આવેલા બજાર રોડ પર આવેલા ઘર દેરાસરમાં આજે વહેલી સવારે આગનો બનાવ બનતા દોડધામ મચી હતી. અચાનક ધુમાડાના ગોટેગોટા નીકળતા રાહદારીઓ અને આજુબાજુની દુકાન સંચાલકોમાં દોડધામ મચી ગઇ હતી.

આજે વહેલી સવારે વાપી પંથકમાં આવેલા ઘર દેરાસરમાં આવવા જવાનો પ્રવેશ દ્વાર ગણાતી દુકાનમાં આગ લાગી હતી. 80 વર્ષ પહેલાં ઘર માલિકે જૈન દેરાસર ટ્રસ્ટને મકાન ઘર દેરાસર બનાવવા દાનમાં આપ્યું હતું. જૈન દેરાસર ટ્રસ્ટ દ્વારા ઘર દેરાસરની દેખરેખ રાખવામાં આવતી હતી. આજુબાજુમાં રહેતા જૈન પરિવાર રોજ ભગવાનની પૂજા અર્ચના કરવા ઘર દેરાસરમાં આવતા જતા હોય છે.

શુક્રવારે સવારે ઘર દેરાસરમાં ધુમાડાના ગોટેગોટા નીકળતા આજુબાજુમાં રહેતા સ્થકનિક લોકોએ વાપી પાલિકાના ફાયર વિભાગને જાણ કરતા તાત્કાલિક ફાયર ફાઈટરની ટીમ ઘટના સ્થળે પહોંચી આગ ઉપર કાબુ મેળવ્યો હતો. ઘર દેરાસરમાં લાગેલી આગની ઘટનાને લઈને આજુબાજુમાં આવેલી દુકાનોમાં પણ નુકશાની થઈ હતી. ફાયર ફાઈટની ટીમે સોર્ટસર્કિટને લઈને આગ લાગી હોવાનું પ્રાથમિક અનુમાન લગાવ્યું છે.

