જુગારી ઝડપાયા:વલસાડ શહેર રિક્ષા એસોસીએશનના મહામંત્રી સહિત 4 ઈસમો જુગાર રમતા ઝડપાયા, એક વોન્ટેડ

વલસાડએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • એક એપાર્ટમેન્ટના ટેરેસ ઉપર જુગાર રમતા પોલીસે ઝડપી પાડયા
  • પોલીસે રોકડા રૂપિયા મોબાઈલ મળી કુલ 17 હજારનો મુદ્દામાલ ઝડપી પાડ્યો

વલસાડના ધરમપુર રોડ પર આવેલા સિગ્નેચર એપાર્ટમેન્ટના ટેરેસ પર જુગારધામ ચાલતું હોવાની બાતમી પોલીસને મળી હતી. બાતમીના આધારે પોલીસે દરોડો પાડતા રિક્ષા એસોસિએશનના મહામંત્રી સહિત 4 ઇસમોને પોલીસે જુગાર રમતા ઝડપી પાડ્યા છે, જ્યારે એક જુગારીને પોલીસે વોન્ટેડ જાહેર કર્યો છે. 4 જુગારીઓને ઝડપી પોલીસે આગળની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

બનાવની પ્રાપ્ત વિગતો અનુસાર, ધરમપુર રોડ ઉપર આવેલા સિગ્નેચર એપાર્ટમેન્ટના ટેરેસ ઉપર કેટલાક ઇસમો તીન પત્તીનો હારજીતનો જુગાર રમી રહ્યા હોવાની બાતમી વલસાડ સિટી પોલીસને મળી હતી. બાતમીના આધારે વલસાડ સિટી પોલીસની ટીમે રેડ કરી હતી. પોલીસને આવતા જોઈ જુગાર રમતા ઇસમો ભાગવા લાગ્યા હતા. પોલીસના જવાનોએ આરોપીનો પીછો કરીને ચાર ઇસમોને ઝડપી પાડ્યા હતા જ્યારે એક ઈસમને વોન્ટેડ જાહેર કર્યો હતો.

પોલીસે જુગાર રમતા ઝડપેલાં ઇસમોમાં શહેર રિક્ષા ચાલક એસોસિએશનના મહામંત્રી અશોક રામપ્રસાદ તિવારીને પણ તીન પત્તીનો જુગાર રમતા ઝડપી પાડ્યો હતો. પોલીસે કુલ 4 ઇસમોની ધડપકડ કરી ચેક કરતા રોકડા રૂપિયા અને મોબાઈલ મળી કુલ 17,810નો મુદ્દામાલ કબજે કરી સિટી પોલીસ મથકે ગુનો નોંધી 1 ઇસમને વોન્ટેડ જાહેર કરી આગળની તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

