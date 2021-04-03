તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કાર્યવાહી:જેસપોર અને ધરમપુરમાં લેન્ડગ્રેબિંગના 2 આરોપીની ધરપકડ, 1 દિવસના રિમાન્ડ

વલસાડ15 મિનિટ પહેલા
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર
  • BSFના નિવૃત જવાન સાથે ઠગાઈ, જેસપોરમાં જમીન પચાવી હતી

જેસપોર અને ધરમપુરમાં લેન્ડગ્રેબિંગના કેસમાં પોલીસે કાર્યવાહી કરી બે આરોપીની ધરપકડ કરી રિમાન્ડ મેળવવા કોર્ટમાં રજૂ કરતા બંન્ને અલગ અલગ ગુનાના 2 આરોપીના 1 દિવસના રિમાન્ડ મંજૂર કરતો હુકમ કર્યો હતો. પ્રથમ કેસમાં વલસાડના ડુંગરી બજારમાં મેઘમલ્હાર એપા.માં રહેતા મનહર છોટુભાઇ પટેલની ફરિયાદ મુજબ રતિલાલ લલ્લુભાઇ કો પટેલ,રહે. જેસપોર ગામે તેમની ખેતીની જમીન પૈકીની 53 ગુંઠા ખેતીની જમીન સરકારી રેકર્ડ ઉપર નોંધ કરાવ્યા વિના

મૂળ માલિકો પૈકીના શાંતિબેને વસંતભાઇ, બાબુ વસંતભાઇ પટેલ, કિર્તિ વસંત પટેલ, રમિલા વસંત પટેલ, જયેશ વસંત પટેલનાઓની સહિ મેળવીને આ સાટાખતના આધારે જમીન પર આરોપીઓ ધનીબેન લલ્લુભાઇ પટેલ, ધીરૂ લલ્લુ પટેલ, રતિલાલ લલ્લુ પટેલ, પાર્વતી લલ્લુ પટેલ, પુષ્પા લલ્લુ પટેલ, સવિતા લલ્લુ પટેલ, સુધા લલ્લુ પટેલ, તમામ રહે. જેસપોર વાકડી ફળિયાનાઓએ ગેરકાયદે કબજો કરી લીધો હતો.જેમની વિરૂધ્ધ મનહર છોટુભાઇ પટેલે ડુંગરી પોલીસમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાવતા 3 ફેબ્રુ.એ તેમની ધરપકડ કરાઇ હતી.

જે પૈકીના મુખ્ય સૂત્રધાર રતિલાલ પટેલે તપાસમાં સહકાર નહિ આપી ગલ્લાં તલ્લાં કરતાં વધુ પુછપરછ માટે પોલીસે સેશન્સ કોર્ટમાં રજૂ કરી 5 દિના રિમાન્ડ માગ્યા હતા.બીજા ધરમપુરના કેસમાં રિટાયર્ડ બીએસએફ જવાન પ્રદિપસિંહ રમેશસિંહ ઠાકુરની ફરિયાદના આધારે તેમની 115.04 ચો.મી.એનએ જમીન ફરિયાદીના પિતાની ખોટી સહિ કરીને પચાવી પાડવાના મામલે આરોપી કાશીબેન શંકરભાઇ પટેલ, મૂળ રહે,કાનજી ફ.હાલ રહે.ડિંડોલી સુરત, સુરેશ બલ્લુભાઇ પટેલ, રહે,કાનજી ફ.ધરમપુરનાઓની ધરપકડ કરી હતી.

જે પૈકીના સુરેશ બલ્લુ પટેલના 5 દિના રિમાન્ડ માટે વલસાડની લેન્ડગ્રેબિંગ એક્ટ હેઠળની સ્પે.કોર્ટમાં રજૂ કર્યા હતા.આમ ડુંગરી જેસપોર અને ધરમપુર આસુરાના આ બંન્ને કેસના 2 આરોપીને ડીજીપી અનિલ ત્રિપાઠીની દલીલ ગ્રાહ્ય રાખી સ્પે.કોર્ટના જજ એમ.આર.શાહે એક દિવસના રિમાન્ડ મંજૂર કર્યા છે.

માલિકને જમીનમાં જવા દેતા ન હતા
પોલીસે ડુંગરી જેસપોરમાં જે 53 ગુંઠા જમીન પર ગેરકાયદે કબજો કરી જમીન માલિક મનહર છોટુભાઇની બીજી 53 ગુંઠા જમીનમાં પણ જવા દેતા ન હતા.આ જમીનમાં આંબાની કલમો આવેલી હોય ફરિયાદીની અવરજવર કરવા દેવામાં આવતી ન હતી.જેથી તેમાં અન્ય કોઇ આરોપીઓ સામેલ છે કે કેમ તેની પુછપરછ તેમજ ઓરિજિનલ સાટાખતની નકલ કબજે કરવાની બાકી હોવાથી રિમાન્ડ અરજીમાં મુદ્દા ઉઠાવ્યા હતા.

