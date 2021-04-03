તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોરોના વોરિયર્સને જ પગારના ફાંફા:વલસાડ GEMRS મેડિકલ કોલેજનાં 156 આઉટ સોર્સિંગ કર્મીઓની હડતાળ, સત્તાધીશોમાં દોડધામ

વલસાડએક કલાક પહેલા
આઉટ સોર્સિંગ કર્મચારીઓ એડમિનિસ્ટ્રેશન ઓફિસના ગ્રાઉન્ડ ફલોર ઉપર ધરણાં પર બેસી ગયા - Divya Bhaskar
આઉટ સોર્સિંગ કર્મચારીઓ એડમિનિસ્ટ્રેશન ઓફિસના ગ્રાઉન્ડ ફલોર ઉપર ધરણાં પર બેસી ગયા
  • જૂનિયર કલાર્ક, પ્યુન, નર્સિંગ સ્ટાફ સહિતના કર્મીઓનું વેતન ચૂકવવા એજન્સીના બહાના
  • કર્મચારીઓની હાલત કફોડી

વલસાડની GEMRSના વર્ગ-3 અને વર્ગ-4 સંવર્ગના આઉટ સોર્સિંગ કર્મચારીઓને ડિસેમ્બર અને જાન્યુઆરીના બે માસનું વેતન ફેબ્રુઆરી માસના પ્રથમ સપ્તાહે પણ ન મળતાં રોષ ફેલાયો છે.આ મામલે ગુરૂવારે 156 કર્મચારી વિજળીક હડતાળ ઉપર ઉતરીને સિવિલ અને મેડિકલ કોલેજ સત્તાધીશોને દોડતા કરી દીધાં હતા.વલસાડ જીઇએમઆરએસ મેડિકલ અને સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલના આઉટ સોર્સિંગ કર્મચારીઓ વિશ્વકર્મા એજન્સી હેઠળ ફરજ બજાવી રહ્યા છે.ટેક્નિકલ જૂનિયર કલાર્ક,પ્યુન,નર્સિંગ સ્ટાફ સહિતના આ કર્મચારીઓને પગાર ચૂકવવા માટે છેલ્લા બે માસથી એજન્સી દ્વારા વાયદા કરવામાં આવી રહ્યા છે.

મેડિકલ કોલેજ અને સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં આ આઉટ સોર્સિંગ કર્મચારીઓ હડતાળ પર ઉતરી જઇ ગુરૂવારે એડમિનિસ્ટ્રેશન ઓફિસના ગ્રાઉન્ડ ફલોર ઉપર ધરણાં પર બેસી ગયા હતા.તેમણે 2 માસનું ટલ્લે ચઢેલું વેતન તાત્કાલિક ચૂકવવા માટે ઘા નાખી હતી.હોસ્પિટલના સત્તાધીશો કર્મચારીઓની હડતાળને લઇ દોડતા થઇ ગયા હતા.પગાર ચૂકવી દેવાશે તેવી ખાત્રી આપવા છતાં કર્મીઓ માત્ર વાતો સાંભ‌‌ળવાના મુડમાં ન હતા.

જેના કારણે સિવિલ અને મેડિકલ કોલેજના સત્તાધીશો દ્વારા વાટાઘાટો માટે દિવસભર દોડધામ જોવા મળી છતાં તેમા નિષ્ફળતા મળી હતી. જો કે હડતાળના કારણે કાયમી કર્મચારીઓ ઉપર કામનું ભારણ વધી ગયું હતું.કોરોના વોરિયર્સને જ બે માસનો પગાર ન મળતાં લોકોમાં આશ્ચર્ય સર્જાયું હતું.

નવી ગાઇડલાઇનની જાણકારીના અભાવે કર્મચારીઓને વેતનમાં વિલંબ
એજન્સીના સુપરવાઇઝર ભરતભાઇએ હડતાળે ઉતરેલા આઉટસોર્સિંગ કર્મચારીઓને સમજાવવાના પ્રયાસો કરી કર્મચારીઓના વેતન ચૂકવવા માટે બેંક એકાઉન્ટમાં જમા કરાવવાની નવી ગાઇડલાઇનની જાણકારી ન મળતા વેતન ચૂકવવામાં વિલંબ થઇ રહ્યો હોવાનું જણાવ્યું હતું.

બેલેન્શીટ તૈયાર કરી બતાવી છતાં કર્મીઓને ભરોસો હવે રહ્યો નથી
મેડિકલ અને સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલના 156 કર્મચારીઓના પગાર કરવા માટે બેલેન્શીટ તૈયાર કરી બતાવવા એજન્સી અને સિવિલ સત્તાધીશોએ પ્રયાસ કર્યો હતો.જો કે જ્યાં સુધી તેમના બેંક ખાતામાં વેતન જમા ન થાય ત્યાંસુધી હડતાળ ચાલૂ રહેશે તેવી સ્પષ્ટ વાત કરી દીધી હતી.

બે માસથી વેતન ન મળતાં પરિવારો મુશ્કેલીમાં
અમો વિશ્વકર્મા એન્ટરપ્રાઇઝના આઉટસોર્સિંગના કર્મચારીઓ છીએ પરંતું પગાર બે માસનો ચૂકવવામાં આવ્યો નથી.એકાઉન્ટ દ્વારા સેલેરી ચૂકવવાની ગાઇડલાઇનની જાણકારી ન મળતા વિલંબની વાત કરી પરંતું ઘણા કર્મીઓની લોન,ઘર ખર્ચ કેવી રીતે હેન્ડલ કરવું તેની મોટી મુશ્કેલી થતાં હડતાળનો નિર્ણય લેવાની ફરજ પડી છે. - નિકિતા પટેલ,કર્મચારી

કરાર કન્ટિન્યુ કર્યું નથી, પગાર પણ ન મળ્યો
અમે વલસાડ મેડિકલ કોલેજ અને સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં આઉટસોર્સિંગ કર્મચારી તરીકે ફરજ બજાવીએ છીએ.6 જાન્યુઆરીએ કરાર કન્ટિન્યુ કરવાના હતા તે પણ થયું નથી અને ડિસેમ્બર જાન્યુઆરીના બે માસનું વેતન ન ચૂકવાતા પરિવારો માટે કેવી રીતે ગુજરાન ચલાવવું તે પ્રશ્ન ઉભો થયો છે.પગાર ચૂકવવા ખાત્રી આપી પણ હજી પગાર મળ્યો ન હતો. - ભાર્ગવી કંસારા, કર્મચારી

