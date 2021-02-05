તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

નારાજગી:પક્ષમાંથી નારાજ કોંગ્રેસ પ્રમુખે અપક્ષમાથી ઉમેદવારી નોધાવી

વલસાડએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કોંગ્રેસે ટીકીટ ના આપતાં આપ્યું રાજીનામું
  • બિરસા મુંડા સર્કલ પર હાર પહેરાવી કલ્પેશ પટેલે આદિવાસી નૃત્ય કર્યું

વલસાડના ધરમપુર તાલુકામાં કોંગ્રેસથી નારાજ યુથ કોંગ્રેસ પ્રમુખે રાજીનામાં આપ્યા બાદ અપક્ષ દાવેદારી કરી છે. નાની ઢોલડુંગરી તાલુકા પચાયત સીટ પરથી કલ્પેશ પટેલે કોંગ્રેસમાંથી ટિકિટની મંગણી કરી હતી. કોંગ્રેસ દ્વારા કલ્પેશ પટેલની જગ્યાએ અન્ય ઉમેદવારને ચલાવતા કલ્પેશ પટેલે અપક્ષ દાવેદારી નોંધાવવાનો નિર્ણય કર્યો હતો.

સ્થાનીક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીને ગણતરીના દિવસો જ બાકી રહ્યાં છે. આવા સમયે રાજકીય નેતાઓ ક્યારે પક્ષ પલટો કરે એ પણ કંઇ કહી ના શકાય. છેલ્લી ઘડીએ ગમે તે પાર્ટીમાં નેતાઓ જોડાતા હોય છે અને રાજકીય રીતે દબાણ ઉભુ કરી બદલા લેતા હોય છે. વલસાડના ધરમપુર તાલુકામાં કોંગ્રેસથી નારાજ યુથ કોંગ્રેસ પ્રમુખ કલ્પેશ પટેલે કોંગ્રેસમાંથી રાજીનામાં આપ્યા બાદ અપક્ષ દાવેદારી કરી છે.

કલ્પેશ પટેલે અપક્ષ ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવતા પહેલા ધરમપુરના બિરસા મુંડા સર્કલ પર હાર પહેરાવી આદિવાસી નૃત્ય કરી અને બાદમાં તેમના સમર્થકો સાથે ધરમપુર મામલતદાર કચેરી ખાતે ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવા પહોંચ્યા હતા. કલ્પેશ પટેલ જોડે આજુ બાજુના પાંચ ગામ સમર્થકો મોટી ઉમટ્યાં હતા. જ્યારે તેમને આદિવાસી સમાજના આગેવાનોએ હાર પહેરાવી શુભેચ્છાઓ પાઠવી હતી.

