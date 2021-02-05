તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

રેસ્ક્યૂ:ધરમપુરના પીપરોળ ઘાટથી 1 ગાય અને 3 વાછરડા ભરેલા ટેમ્પો સાથે એક ઝડપાયો

ધરમપુરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • પશુ ધનને મુંબઇ લઇ જતા હોવાની ચાલકની પોલીસ સમક્ષ કબૂલાત

ધરમપુરના પીપરોળ ઘાટથી પોલીસે બાતમી આધારે 1 ગાય અને 3 વાછરડા ભરેલો ટેમ્પો ઝડપી પાડ્યો. ધરમપુરના PSI એ.કે.દેસાઈ તથા સ્ટાફે આવધાથી પંગારબારી રોડ ઉપર પેટ્રોલીંગમાં હતા ત્યારે પીપરોળ ઘાટ ઉતરતી વખતે આવધા તરફથી આવેલા પિકઅપ ટેમ્પો નંબર GJ-18-X-4711ને રોકી તપાસ કરતા અંદર ખીચોખીચ અને ક્રૂરતાપૂર્વક ભરેલી એક ગાય, 3 વાછરડા મળી આવ્યા હતા.

પેણધાના પકડાયેલા પિકઅપ ચાલક રમેશ બાપજીભાઈ ધનગરેએ પોલીસને પૂછપરછમાં તીસ્કરી ગામે એક ખુલ્લા ખેતરમાંથી ગાયો કાસટબારીના નગીન નામના ઇસમે ભરી આપી તેમના ઘરે લઈ જવાના હતા. અને ત્યાંથી મહારાષ્ટ્ર તરફ લઈ જવાના હોવાનું જણાવ્યું હતું. પોલીસે પશુઓ કિંમત રૂપિયા 14,000, પિકઅપ કિંમત રૂપિયા ત્રણ લાખ, મોબાઇલ કિંમત રૂપિયા 5000 મળી કુલ કિંમત રૂપિયા 3,19,000ના મુદ્દામાલ કબ્જે કરી પશુઓને સાચવણી માટે અજિત સેવા ટ્રસ્ટ વાપી પાંજરાપોળમાં મોકલી આપ્યા હતા.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો