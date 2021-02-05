તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ઓનલાઇન છેતરપિંડી:ઇટલીમાં લગ્નની ઇવેન્ટના નામે દમણના આયોજક સાથે 16 લાખની ઠગાઈ, બે આરોપી ઝડપાયા

દમણ43 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ઓનલાઇન છેતરપિંડી કરતી ગેંગનો પર્દાફાશ કરતી દમણ પોલીસ
  • ડિસેમ્બર માસમાં છેતરપિંડી કરી 16 લાખનો ચૂનો લગાવ્યો હતો

દમણના એક ઇવેન્ટ આયોજક પાસે ઇટલીમાં લગ્નની ઇવેન્ટ માટે કોટેશન મંગાવવામાં આવ્યું હતું અને બેન્ક એકાઉન્ટમાં 16 લાખ રૂપિયા જમા રાખવા જણાવ્યું હતું. બાદમાં બેન્ક ડિટેઇલ અને ઓટીપી નંબર મેળવી 16 લાખ રૂપિયા ઉપાડી લીધા હતા. ઓનલાઇન ઠગાઈ થઇ હોવાની જાણ 29 ડિસેમ્બર 2020ના રોજ થતાં સાઈબર ક્રાઇમમાં ઇવેન્ટ આયોજકે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી. જેના આધારે પોલીસે 2 આરોપીની સાઇબર ક્રાઇમ હેઠળ ધરપકડ કરી છે અને આરોપી પાસેથી 1 લાખ રોકડા, આરોપીઓએ અલગ અલગ બેંકના ખાતામાં મુકેલા રૂ.9 લાખ ફિઝ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. જ્યારે 2.5 લાખના બીટકોઈન ફિઝ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે.

દમણ પોલીસ મથકે AJ71 ઇવેન્ટ આયોજકને 2 યુવકોએ મળીને ઇટલીમાં લગ્નનું આયોજન કરવા બાબતે એજન્સી હાયર કરવા વાત કરી હતી. ઇટલીના વિઝા મેળવવા માટે ઇવેન્ટ અયોજકને તેના ખાતેમાં રૂ.16 લાખથી વધુ બેલેન્સ મેઇન્ટેન કરવા જણાવ્યું હતું. 2 ઠગ યુવકોએ AJ71 ઇવેન્ટ અયોજકને એક મોબાઈલ ગિફ્ટ કર્યો હતો. તેમાં ટીમવ્યુઅર એપ્લિકેશનના માધ્યમથી આરોપીઓએ 28 ડિસેમ્બરની રાત્રીએ મોબાઇલમાંથી બેંકની ડિટેલ અને અલગ અલગ સાઈડના માધ્યમથી 16 લાખની છેતરપિંડી કરી હતી. 29 ડિસેમ્બરે બનાવની જાણ AJ71 ઇવેન્ટ અયોજકને તાત્કાલિક દમણ પોલીસનો સંપર્ક કર્યો હતો.

આરોપીઓએ રૂ.16 લાખના અગલ અલગ એપ્લિકેશનના માધ્યમથી બીટસકોઈનની ખરીદી કરી હતી. થોડા દિવાસ બાદ આરોપીઓએ બિટ્સ કોઈનને રૂપીયામાં કન્વર્ટ કરી અલગ અલગ ડુપ્લીકેટ ખાતામાં રૂપિયા જમા કરાવ્યા હતા. દમણ પોલીસ મથકે AJ71 ઇવેન્ટ અયોજકે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવતા દમણ પોલીસે તપાસ હાથ ધરી હતી. દમણ પોલીસે મુંબઈથી 2 આરોપીઓને ઝડપી પાડયા હતા. આરોપીઓ પાસેથી રૂ.1 લાખ રોકડા, ડુપ્લીકેટ આઈડી કાર્ડ કબ્જે કર્યા છે. આરોપીઓએ અલગ અલગ ખાતામાં જમા કરેલા 9 લાખ રૂપિયા ફિઝ કર્યા છે. સાથે 2.50 લાખના બીટકોઈન ફિઝ કર્યા છે.

એપ ખોલો
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ263-3 (89.3)
VS
ભારતભારત
સ્ટમ્પ્સ
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓભાજપ કાર્યાલયમાં ટિકિટ મુદ્દે વિરોધ, 500 કાર્યકરોની રાજીનામાંની ધમકી, ડેમેજ કંટ્રોલ કરવા મંત્રી પ્રદીપસિંહ જાડેજા કાર્યાલય દોડ્યા - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો