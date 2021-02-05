તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કાર્યવાહી:સરીગામમાં ચોરીના અડધા લાખના દાગીનાં વેચવા નીકળેલા બે ઝડપાયા, ઓધવનગરમાંથી 4 માસ પહેલા ચોરી કર્યાની કબૂલાત

ભીલાડ
સરીગામ ઓધવનગરમાંથી ઓક્ટોમ્બર 2020માં પરિવાર ઉંઘતુ રહ્યું અને ચોરટાઓ ઘરનો દરબાજો ખોલી સોનાચાંદીના દાગીના કિંમત રૂ.52200 અને રોકડ ચોરી ગયા હતા.જે ચોરીના દાગીના વેચવા નીકળેલા બે આરોપીને એલસીબીની ટીમે સોમવારે સરીગામથી ઝડપી પાડ્યા હતા.

સરીગામ ઓધવનગરમાં બુદ્ધિરામ રાજનાથ પ્રજાપતિ પરિવાર સાથે રહે છે.ગત 3જી ઓક્ટોમ્બરના રોજ પરિવાર રૂમમાં ઉંઘતુ રહ્યું અને ચોરટાઓ બારીમાંથી રૂમમાં પ્રવેશી લોખંડની પેટીમાંથી સોનાનું પેન્ડલ,ચાંદીનો દોરો,પાયલ,વીંટી મળી 52200 અને રોકડ રૂ.2500 ની ચોરી કરી પલાયન થઈ ગયા હતા.પરિવારે બિલ ન હોવાથી ફરિયાદ કરી ન હતી. એલસીબીએ સોમવારે બાતમી આધારે સરીગામ બાયપાસ માર્ગ પરથી પ્રકાશ ઉર્ફે રાહુલ જ્યંતી સોલંકી (રે,ઉમરગામ, ગંગાદેવી) અને સુનિલ યશવંત બાગમ (રે,સરીગામ, ભંડારવાડ)ને ચોરીના 52 હજારની કિંમતના સોના -ચાંદીના દાગીના સાથે ઝડપી પાડ્યા હતા.જેમણે ચોરીની કબૂલાત કરતા બુદ્ધિરામ પ્રજાપતિએ ભીલાડ પોલીસ મથકમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી છે.

આ બંને ઇસમો ચોરીના દાગીના વેચવા નીકળ્યા હતાં. પોલીસે બંને આરોપીની અટક કરી કોરોના ટેસ્ટ માટેની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે. ટેસ્ટ નેગેટિવ આવ્યાં બાદ બંનેની કાયદેસર ધરપકડ કરી કોર્ટમાં રજૂ કરી રિમાન્ડની માગણી કરાશે. આ બંને ઇસમો અન્ય કઇ કઇ જગ્યાએ ચોરી કરી છે તેની કબૂલાત રિમાન્ડમાં થવાની શક્યતા.

