કાર્યવાહી:ફણસા કંટોલ સામે તપાસ રિપોર્ટ ઉપલી કચેરીને રવાના

ભીલાડએક કલાક પહેલા
  • નિયમ મુજબ અનાજ અાપવામાં આવતુ ન હતું

ફણસા કલગામ નિરા મંડળી સંચાલિત સસ્તા અનાજ પરવાના ધારક વિરુદ્ધ ફરિયાદ બાદ તપાસ રિપોર્ટ વલસાડ જિલ્લા કચેરીએ મોકલાવ્યો છે. ફણસા કલગામ નિરા તાળગોળ મંડળી સંચાલિત સસ્તા અનાજની દુકાન આવેલી છે. જે પરવાના ધારક દ્વારા કાર્ડ ધારકોને અનાજ અને કેરોસીનનો જથ્થો સરકાર દ્વારા ફાળવામાં આવેલ તે મુજબ આપવમાં આવતો ન હતો.પરવાના ગ્રાહક દ્વારા ઓફ લાઈન કૂપનો કાઢી અનાજ અને કેરોસીનનો જથ્થો આપવામાં આવતો હતો.

કુપન પણ પરવાના ધારક દ્વારા લઈ લેવામાં આવતી અને લાઈસન્સ મેળવ્યા ત્યારે સરકારની ગાઈડ ની ગાઈડલાઈનનું પાલન નહિ કર્યા તથા મેન્યુઅલ કાંટાથી વજન કરવામાં આવતું હોવાના જેવા ગંભીર આક્ષેપો અશોકભાઈ બી.પટેલ દ્વારા લગાવી જિલ્લા પુરવઠાને લેખિત ફરિયાદ કરી હતી. જે નકલ મંત્રી જયેશભાઇ રાદડિયા અને રમણ પાટકરને રવાના કરી હતી. ઉપલી કક્ષાએ થયેલ ફરિયાદ બાદ તાલુકા પુરવઠા અધિકારી વિશાલ દેસાઈ દ્વારા ગત સપ્તાહે ફણસા સસ્તા અનાજની દુકાનની વિઝીટ કરી જરૂરી રિપોર્ટ વલસાડ કચેરીએ મોકલ્યો છે.

