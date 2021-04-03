તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આયોજન:કેન્સરના પ્રથમ તબક્કામાં જ રોગની ઓળખ કરી દર્દીનો જીવ બચાવી શકાય

વાઘોડિયાએક કલાક પહેલા
સુમનવિધાપીઠ ખાતે વિશ્વ કેન્સર દિનની ઊજવણી કરાઈ હતી. - Divya Bhaskar
સુમનવિધાપીઠ ખાતે વિશ્વ કેન્સર દિનની ઊજવણી કરાઈ હતી.
  • પીપળીયા સુમનદીપ વિદ્યાપીઠ ખાતે વિશ્વ કેન્સર દિન નિમિત્તે સેમિનાર યોજાયો

વાઘોડિયાના પીપળીયા સુમનદિપ વિદ્યાપીઠમા ધિરજ હોસ્પીટલે 4 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ “વિશ્વ કેન્સર દિન’ નિમીત્તે એસબીકેએસ મેડિકલ કોલેજમા સેમીનાર યોજાયો હતો. આ સેમીનારમા એસબીકેએસ મેડીકલ ઈન્સ્ટ્યુટ અને રિસર્ચ સેન્ટર ખાતે કેન્સર રોગના રોગથામ અને નિદાન માટે સેમીનારનુ આયોજન કરાયુ હતુ. મુખ્યત્વે તમાકુ, ફાસ્ટ ફૂડ, દારૂ, ધુમ્રપાન, પાનમસાલા તેમજ પ્રદૂષણ અને કેમીકલના કારણે કેન્સરનુ જોખમ વઘે છે. ક્યારેક અનુવાંશીક કારણે કેન્સરના લક્ષણો જોવા મળે છે.

કેન્સરના પ્રથમ તબક્કામા રોગની ઓળખ કરી દર્દિનો જીવ બચાવી શકાય છે. મહિલાઓમા ઈન્ફેક્શનના કારણે ગર્ભ કેન્સર તેમજ બ્રેસ્ટનુ કેન્સર જોવા મળે છે. શહેરો કરતા ગ્રામ્ય વિસ્તારોમા જનજાગૃતીના અભાવે અનેક લોકો સારવારના અભાવે મોતને ભેટે છે. કેન્સરગ્રસ્ત દર્દિનો મૃત્યુદર ધટાડી શકાય અને લોકોમા કેન્સર અંગેની જાગૃતતા લાવી શકાય તે માટે ડો. લવલેશ કુમાર, ડો. રાકેશ આનંદ, ડો. ગણેશ પંજવાણી, ડો. પ્રશાંત પટેલ, ડો. જીગર પટેલ અને ડો. શિતલ છાયા વગેરેએ વક્તવ્ય રજૂ કર્યુ હતુ.

વાઘોડિયા પ્રાથમિક આરોગ્ય કેન્દ્રની આશા વર્કર બહેનો, ફેકલ્ટીનો સ્ટાફ તેમજ મેડિકલ કોલેજના વિદ્યાર્થીઓ ધિરજ હોસ્પીટલના મેનેજમેન્ટ સહિત સરકારી નર્સીંગ સ્ટાફ ઊપસ્થીત રહ્યા હતા.ઘિરજ કેન્સર હોસ્પિટલ ખાતે 12.5 કરોડના ખર્ચે અદ્યતન રેડિએશન વલ્ડ બેસ્ટ મશીન વસાવવામા આવ્યુ છે. રાહત દરે કેન્સર પીડીતની સારવાર સાથે રહેવા જમવાની સુવીધા પણ ઊપલબ્ઘ કરાવી છે. દર્દિઓને આ સારવારનો લાભ રાહતદરે મળશે તેવી માહિતી ડો. લવલેશ કુમારે (મેડિકલ સુપ્રીમન્ટેન્ડ) આપી હતી.

