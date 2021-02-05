તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ઉમેદવારીપત્રોનો ઉપાડ:સાવલીમાં જિલ્લા-તાલુકા પંચા.ની 26 બેઠક માટે 121 ઉમેદવારીપત્રોનો ઉપાડ

સાવલીએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • પંચાયત માટે કોંગ્રેસ તરફથી 4 ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ભરાયા
  • ભાજપ તરફથી હજુ સુધી એક પણ ફોર્મ ભરવામાં આવ્યું નથી

સાવલી ખાતે આગામી 28મી યોજાનારી તાલુકા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણી માટે તાલુકા જિલ્લા પંચાયતની બેઠકો માટે 121 ઉમેદવારીપત્રો લઈ ગયા છે. ત્યારે કોંગ્રેસ તરફથી ઉમેદવારોએ તાલુકા પંચાયત માટે ઉમેદવારી પત્ર ભરીને શ્રી ગણેશ કર્યા છે. જ્યારે ભાજપ તરફથી એક પણ ફોર્મ ભરવામાં આવ્યું નથી.

આગામી 28 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ સાવલી તાલુકાની પંચાયત તાલુકા પંચાયતની 22 બેઠકો માટે તેમજ જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 4 બેઠકો માટે ચૂંટણી યોજાશે. જેમાં તાલુકા પંચાયત ચૂંટણીમાં ઉમેદવારીપત્રો ભરવા માટે કુલ 121 ફોર્મ મુરતિયાઓ લઈ ગયા છે. જેમાં પ્રાંત કચેરી ખાતેથી 14 બેઠકો માટે 56 ફોર્મ જ્યારે તાલુકા પંચાયત કચેરી ખાતેથી 8 બેઠકો માટે ફોર્મ લઇ જવામાં આવ્યા છે.

જ્યારે કોંગ્રેસ તરફથી પોઈચા કનોડાની સામાન્ય સ્ત્રી બેઠક માટે બેરાજબેન મહેન્દ્રસિંહ વાઘેલા તેમજ અમરાપુરા સામાન્ય સ્ત્રી બેઠક માટે ઉજમાબેન ખુમાનસિંહ સોલંકી તેમજ પરથમપુરા સિહોરા સામાન્ય સ્ત્રી બેઠક માટે કૈલાશબેન સરદાર સિંહ પરમાર અને કનોડા સામાન્ય પુરુષ બેઠક માટે સોમસિંહ ફૂલ સિંહ પરમાર સહિત કુલ ચાર ફોર્મ કોંગ્રેસ તરફથી ભરવામાં આવ્યા છે. જ્યારે ભાજપ તરફથી હજુ સુધી એક પણ ઉમેદવારી પત્ર ભરવામાં આવ્યું નથી.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો