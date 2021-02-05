તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વિરોધ:ચાણસદ અને વડોદરાના ખલીપુરથી પસાર થતા રેલવે પ્રોજેક્ટ કોરિડોરનો ખેડૂતો દ્વારા ઉગ્ર વિરોધ

પાદરાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પાદરાના ચાણસદ અને વડોદરાના ખલીપુર ગામેથી પસાર થતા રેલવે પ્રોજેક્ટ કોરિડોરનો ખેડૂતો દ્વારા ઉગ્ર વિરોધ કરાયો હતો. - Divya Bhaskar
પાદરાના ચાણસદ અને વડોદરાના ખલીપુર ગામેથી પસાર થતા રેલવે પ્રોજેક્ટ કોરિડોરનો ખેડૂતો દ્વારા ઉગ્ર વિરોધ કરાયો હતો.
  • રેલ્વે પ્રોજેક્ટ કોરિડોરનું હાલમાં નિર્માણ ચાલી રહ્યું છે : ઉગ્ર આંદોલનની ચીમકી અપાઈ

પાદરા તાલુકાના ચાણસદ અને વડોદરા તાલુકાના ખલીપુર ગામ પાસેથી રેલ્વે પ્રોજેકટ કોરિડોરનું હાલમાં નિર્માણ ચાલી રહ્યું છે. ત્યારે આ બન્ને ગામના 50 જેટલા ખેડૂતોની 700 એકર જમીનમાં પાક માટે ગામ નજીકની નદીમાંથી લેવામાં આવતું પાણી અને તે માટેની પાઇપલાઇન ખેડૂતોને કોરિડોર પાસે નાખવા દેવામાં નહિ આવતા વિવાદ સર્જાયો હતો.

ચાણસદ અને ખલીપુર ગામ 50 જેટલા ખેડૂતો દ્વારા વારંવાર રજૂઆત કરવામાં આવતા છતાં પણ કોઈ નિવારણ નહિ આવતા ભારતીય કિસાન સંઘના જિલ્લા અગ્રણી ઠાકોરભાઈ પટેલની આગેવાનીમાં રેલવે પ્રોજેક્ટ કોરિડોરનું કામ બંધ કરાવીને તમામ મશીનરીઓ બહાર કઢાવી હતી.

ચાલી રહેલા કામને કારણે અવર જવર કરતા વાહનોથી ધૂળ અને ડમરીઓ ઉડવાના કારણે ઉભા પાકને પણ નુકસાન થતું હોવાના આક્ષેપો ખેડૂતોએ કર્યા હતા. ખેડૂતોને પડતી મુશ્કેલીની રજૂઆત ભારતીય કિસાન સંઘના અગ્રણી ઠાકોરભાઈ પટેલને થતાં તેઓ ખેડૂતોની વ્હારે આવ્યા હતા અને ખેડૂતોને ન્યાય નહિ મળે તો ઉગ્ર આંદોલનની ચીમકી આપી હતી.

