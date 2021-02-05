તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ઉમેદવારોનો વિજય:પાદરા નગર નાગરિક સહકારી બેન્કની ચૂંટણીમાં કાલિદાસ ગાંધી અને દિનુમામા પ્રેરિતની ભાજપની પેનલના 11 ઉમેદવારોનો વિજય

પાદરાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પાદરા નાગરિક સહકારી બેન્કની યોજાયેલી ચૂંટણીમાં કાલિદાસ ગાંધી અને દિનુમામા પ્રેરિતની ભાજપની પેનલના 11 ઉમેદવારોનો વિજય થયો હતો.
  • ગૌરાંગભાઈ જોષીને સૌથી વધુ 3323 મત મળ્યા જ્યારે સંજય પટેલને સૌથી ઓછા 2263 મત મળ્યા
  • પરિવર્તન પેનલના એક ઉમેદવાર સંજય પટેલનો વિજય

પાદરા નગર નાગરિક સહકારી બેન્કની રવિવારે 12 ડિરેક્ટરો માટે ચૂંટણી યોજાઈ હતી.અને ભારે રસાકસી બાદ 3808 મતોનું 33 ટકા મતદાન થયું હતું. જેમાં સોમવારે મત ગણતરી યોજાઈ હતી. જેમાં કાલિદાસ ગાંધી મામાની ભાજપની પ્રગતિ પેનલ સામે પાદરાના જાગૃત યુવાનો અને નાગરિકોની પરિવર્તન પેનલના 4 ઉમેદવારોએ ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવી હતી. મતગણતરી સવારથી જ પાદરાની ગીતાંજલિ વિદ્યાલય ખાતે હાથ ધરવામાં આવી હતી. જેમાં ભારે રસાકસીના અંતે રાતે પરિણામ આવ્યું હતું. જેમાં પરિવર્તન પેનલના 4 પૈકી 1 ઉમેદવાર સંજયભાઈ પટેલનો વિજય થયો હતો. જેઓના સમર્થકોમાં ખુશી વ્યાપી હતી અને વિજેતા ઉમેદવાર સંજય પટેલે સૌનો આભાર વ્યક્ત કર્યો હતો.

કાલિદાસ ગાંધી અને દિનુમામાની ભાજપ પ્રેરિત પ્રગતિ પેનલના 12 ઉમેદવારોમાંથી 11 ઉમેદવારોનો વિજય થયો હતો. પરિણામની સાથે જ વિજેતા ઉમેદવારોના સમર્થકોમાં ખુશી છવાઈ હતી. પરિણામની સાથે દિનુમામા પણ આવી પહોંચતા સમર્થકોએ ભારે સૂત્રોચ્ચાર કરી દિનુમામાનું સ્વાગત કર્યું હતું.

સાથે વિજેતા ઉમેદવારોને વધાવી લીધા હતા અને અભિનંદન પાઠવ્યા હતા અને કાલિદાસ મામા ની પેનલના વિજેતા ઉમેદવારોને શુભેચ્છાઓ પાઠવી હતી.પ્રગતિ પેનલના વિજેતા ઉમેદવારો અને સમર્થકોએ પાદરા નવાપુરા ચાર રસ્તા પાસે ફટાકડા ફોડીને આતશબાજી સાથે ખુશી વ્યક્ત કરી હતી. ચૂંટણી અધિકારી પરિણામની માહિતી આપતા જણાવ્યું હતું કે કાલિદાસ ગાંધી અને દિનુમામાની ભાજપની પ્રગતિ પેનલના 12 ઉમેદવારોમાંથી એક ઉમેશભાઈ પટેલનો પરાજય થયો હતો.

33 ટકા મતદાનમાં 3808 મતો પૈકી 278 મતો રદ્દ થયા હતા અને વિજેતામા ગૌરાંગભાઈ જોષીને સૌથી વધુ 3323 મત મળ્યા હતા અને વિજેતામાં સૌથી ઓછા સંજય પટેલને 2263 મત મળ્યા હતા. અત્રે ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે નવા બોર્ડની રચનામાં ચેરમેન, વાઈસ ચેરમેન, મેનેજીંગ ડિરેક્ટર,ચૂંટાયેલા ઉમેદવારો પૈકી આગામી 15 દિવસમાં નિમણૂક કરવામાં આવશે.

