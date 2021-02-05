તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

છેતરપિંડી:વડોદરામાં નોકરીની શોધમાં ઓનલાઇન વેબસાઈટ પર યુવકે 3.95 લાખ રૂપિયા ગુમાવ્યા, પોલીસ કાર્યવાહી કરતા 3.34 લાખ રૂપિયા બેંક ખાતામાં પરત આવ્યા

વડોદરાએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
  • નોકરી નહીં આપીને ફરિયાદી સાથે 58,900 રૂપિયાની છેતરપિંડી કરી

કોરોના મહામારી અને લોકડાઉન વચ્ચે બેરોજગારીનું પ્રમાણ વધ્યું છે અને તેવામાં હવે બેરોજગારોને નોકરીની લાલચ આપીને ભેજાબાજો દ્વારા ઓનલાઈન ચિટીંગ આચરવાનો વેપલો પણ ધમધમી રહ્યો છે. જેનો ભોગ વડોદરાનો યુવક બન્યો છે. નોકરી શોધમાં તેણે ટુકડે-ટુકડે 3.95 લાખ જેટલી માતબર રકમ ચૂકવી દેતા છેતરપિંડીનો શિકાર બન્યો હતો, જોકે, પોલીસ એક્શનમાં આવતા ફરિયાદીને 3.33 લાખની રકમ પરત મળી ગઈ હતી, આમ નોકરીની લાલચ આપી ફરિયાદીને નોકરી નહીં આપી 2 ભેજાબાજોએ 58 હજાર ઉપરાંતની છેતરપિંડી આચરી હતી.

વડોદરા શહેરના કારેલીબાગ વિસ્તારમાં આવેલી સત્કાર સોસાયટીમાં રહેતા મૌલિક પાઠક ખાનગી કંપનીમાં મેનેજર તરીકે ફરજ બજાવે છે. 28 જાન્યુઆરીના રોજ તેઓએ જોબ માટેની સાઇટ પર પોતાનો બાયોડેટા મૂક્યો હતો, જેથી કેરિયર બઝ નામની કંપનીએ બાયોડેટા મેળવી 30 જાન્યુઆરીના રોજ ઇન્દ્રનીલ દાસ નામના વ્યક્તિએ ફરિયાદીનો સંપર્ક સાધ્યો હતો અને જણાવ્યું હતું કે, તમારો બાયોડેટા ખુબ જ સારો છે અને અમે તમને ઘણા બધા ઓપ્શન આપી શકીએ તેમ છે, જેના માટે તમારે 5800 રૂપિયા ભરી રજિસ્ટ્રેશન કરાવવું પડશે.

ત્યારબાદ ઓનલાઇન ઇન્ટરવ્યૂ કરીને ટુકડે-ટુકડે રૂપિયા 3,93,300 રૂપિયા જમા કરાવ્યા હતા. ફરિયાદી ટેક્નિકલ ઇન્ટરવ્યૂમાં પાસ થઈ ગયા હોવાનો ઓફર લેટર મોકલી જણાવ્યું હતું કે, અમારી માઈન્ડ ટ્રી નામની કંપની બેંગ્લોરમાં છે, ત્યાં પહોંચી લેટર આપજો એટલે એન્ટ્રી મળશે અને ત્યાં તમારે સેલેરીના 11.3 ટકા ભરવાના રહેશે, જેથી ફરિયાદીને શંકા જતા તેઓએ પોલીસ મથકે અરજી આપી હતી. પોલીસ ફરિયાદ કરતાં જ 3,34,400 રૂપિયા બેંક ખાતામાં પરત આવી ગયા હતા. જોકે હજી 58,900 રૂપિયા પરત આવ્યા નથી. પોલીસે આ મામલે છેતરપિંડીની કલમો હેઠળ બે શખ્સો વિરૂદ્ધ ગુનો નોંધી કાયદેસરની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

    • કૉપી લિંક
