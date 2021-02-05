તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

સ્લમના બાળકો માટે મહિલાની ઉત્કૃષ્ટ કામગીરી:વડોદરામાં 30 વર્ષમાં મહિલા અધિકારીએ 200 આંગણવાડી શરૂ કરી, નિવૃત્તિ બાદ પણ બાળકોને મળવા પહોંચી જાય છે

વડોદરાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
સ્લમ વિસ્તારના બાળકો માટે ઉત્કૃષ્ઠ કામગીરી કરનાર નિવૃત્ત આસિસન્ટન્ટ મ્યુનિસિપલ કમિશનર યામીનીબહેન પંડ્યાએ ભૂતકાળના સંસ્મરણો વાગોળ્યા હતા - Divya Bhaskar
સ્લમ વિસ્તારના બાળકો માટે ઉત્કૃષ્ઠ કામગીરી કરનાર નિવૃત્ત આસિસન્ટન્ટ મ્યુનિસિપલ કમિશનર યામીનીબહેન પંડ્યાએ ભૂતકાળના સંસ્મરણો વાગોળ્યા હતા
  • નિવૃત્ત આસિસન્ટન્ટ મ્યુનિસિપલ કમિશનરે પોતાના ભૂતકાળના સંસ્મરણો વાગોળ્યા
  • આંગણવાડીઓ પાસેથી પસાર થાઉં છું, ત્યારે બાળકોને મળવા મારા પગ તેના તરફ ચાલ્યા જાય છેઃ યામીની પંડ્યા

આજે પણ મને બાળકો ખિલખિલાટ મારા કાનમાં ગુંજી રહ્યો છે. ગરીબ માસૂમ બાળકોને રમકડાં આપતી, ત્યારે તેઓના ચહેરા ઉપર ઉભરી આવતું સ્મીત મારી આંખો સમક્ષ આવી જાય છે. ભલે હું નિવૃત્ત થઇ ગઇ, પરંતુ, મારા કાર્યકાળ દરમિયાન શરૂ થયેલી આંગણવાડીઓ પાસેથી પસાર થાઉં છું, ત્યારે મને મારા ભૂતકાળના દિવસો યાદ આવી જાય છે અને બાળકોને મળવા માટે મારા પગ આંગણવાડી તરફ ચાલ્યા જાય છે. સતત 30 વર્ષ સુધી વડોદરાના સ્લમ વિસ્તારના બાળકો માટે ઉત્કૃષ્ઠ કામગીરી કરનાર નિવૃત્ત આસિસન્ટન્ટ મ્યુનિસિપલ કમિશનર યામીનીબહેન પંડ્યાએ આજે વિશ્વ મહિલા દિને ભૂતકાળને વાગોળતા જણાવ્યું હતું.

આંગણવાડીઓ માટે સતત 30 વર્ષ કામગીરી કરી
વર્ષ-2017માં નિવૃત્ત થનાર યામીનીબહેન પંડ્યાએ વડોદરા મહાનગરપાલિકા દ્વારા સંચાલિત આંગણવાડીઓ માટે સતત 30 વર્ષ કામગીરી કરી હતી. તેઓએ તેઓના કાર્યકાળ દરમિયાન સ્લમ વિસ્તારના બાળકો અને માતાઓમાં કુપોષણ દૂર કરવા માટે ઘનિષ્ઠ ઝુંબેશ શરૂ કરી હતી. તે સાથે આંગણવાડીઓમાં બાળકો વધુમાં વધુ આવે તે માટે અને બાળકોનો માનસિક વિકાસ થાય તે માટે તેઓએ ચોથા વર્ગના કર્મચારીઓથી લઇને મ્યુનિસિપલ કમિશનર સુધી અધિકારીઓ પાસે ફાળો ઉઘરાવી બાળકો માટે સર્જનાત્મક રમકડાં લાવીને આંગણવાડીઓમાં આપવાનું ભગીરથ કાર્ય કર્યું હતું. આ ઉપરાંત તેઓએ અધિકારીઓને આંગણવાડીઓ દત્તક અપાવી હતી.

નિવૃત્ત આસિસન્ટન્ટ મ્યુનિસિપલ કમિશનર યામીનીબહેન પંડ્યા
નિવૃત્ત આસિસન્ટન્ટ મ્યુનિસિપલ કમિશનર યામીનીબહેન પંડ્યા

લોકો બાળકોને રમકડાં આપી શકે તેની શરૂઆત કરી
હાલ વડોદરામાં વડોદરા મહાનગરપાલિકા દ્વારા સંચાલિત 450 જેટલી આંગણવાડીઓ છે. નિવૃત્ત અધિકારી યામીનીબહેન પંડ્યાએ તેઓના કાર્યકાળ દરમિયાન આંગણવાડીઓમાં પ્રસંગોપાત કોઇ વ્યક્તિ બાળકોને રમકડાં આપવા માગતા હોય તેવા લોકો માટે શરૂઆત કરી હતી. જે આજે પણ ચાલુ છે. આજે પણ અનેક લોકો પ્રસંગોપાત આંગણવાડીમાં જાય છે અને આંગણવાડીમાં આવતા સ્લમ વિસ્તારના બાળકોનો માનસિક વિકાસ થાય તેવા રમકડાં આપે છે અને બાળકોને પોષ્ટિક નાસ્તો પણ આપી રહ્યા છે.

છેલ્લા 30 વર્ષમાં મહિલા અધિકારીએ 200થી વધુ આંગણવાડીઓ શરૂ કરી હતી
છેલ્લા 30 વર્ષમાં મહિલા અધિકારીએ 200થી વધુ આંગણવાડીઓ શરૂ કરી હતી

આંગણવાડીઓમાં દોઢ લાખ જેટલા બાળકો આવે છે
ન્યુટ્રેશનમાં પીએચડી થયેલા યામીનીબહેન પંડ્યાએ વિશ્વ મહિલા દિને જણાવ્યું હતું કે, મારા કાર્યકાળ દરમિયાન મે 200 જેટલી નવી આંગણવાડીઓ શરૂ કરી હતી. આજે વડોદરામાં 450 જેટલી આંગણવાડીઓ છે. તમામ આંગણવાડીઓમાં દોઢ લાખ જેટલા બાળકો આવે છે. ગરીબ બાળકોના માતા-પિતા મજૂરી કામ કરતા હોવાથી બાળકોમાં સંસ્કારનું સિંચન થતું નથી, ત્યારે આંગણવાડીઓ દ્વારા ગરીબ સ્લમ વિસ્તારના બાળકોને સંસ્કારના સિંચન સાથે તેઓનો માનસિક અને શારીરીક વિકાસ થાય તે માટે કોર્પોરેશન દ્વારા સંચાલિત આંગણવાડીઓ સ્લમ વિસ્તારના બાળકો માટે આશિર્વાદરૂપ પુરવાર થઇ છે.

યામીનીબહેન કહે છે કે, આજે પણ મારા કાનમાં આંગણવાડીના બાળકોનો કલરવ મારા ગાનમાં ગુંજી રહ્યો છે
યામીનીબહેન કહે છે કે, આજે પણ મારા કાનમાં આંગણવાડીના બાળકોનો કલરવ મારા ગાનમાં ગુંજી રહ્યો છે

બાળકોનો આવકાર જોઇને આંખોમાંથી ઝળઝળીયા આવી જાય છે
તેઓએ વધુમાં જણાવ્યું કે, ભલે હું નિવૃત્ત થઇ ગઇ છું, પરંતુ, આજે પણ મારા કાનમાં આંગણવાડીના બાળકોનો કલરવ મારા ગાનમાં ગુંજી રહ્યો છે. આજે પણ હું અવાર-નવાર આંગણવાડીઓમાં જાઉં છું અને બાળકો સાથે સમય પસાર કરું છું. સ્લમ વિસ્તારના બાળકો આંગણવાડીમાં રમકડાં રમતા હોય છે, ત્યારે તેઓના ચહેરા ઉપર જોવા મળતું સ્મીત દિવસો સુધી આંખોથી દૂર થતું નથી. હું જ્યારે પણ આંગણવાડી નજીકથી પસાર થાઉં ત્યારે અચુક આંગણવાડીમાં જાઉં છું અને આંગણવાડીના બાળકો સાથે સમય પસાર કરું છું. બાળકો જ્યારે નમસ્તે કરીને આવકાર આપે ત્યારે મને મારા કાર્યકાળ સમયના દિવસો યાદ આવી જાય છે. અને આંખોમાંથી ઝળઝળીયા આવી જાય છે.

નિવૃત્તિ બાદ પણ બાળકોને મળવા આંગણવાડીમાં જાય છે
નિવૃત્તિ બાદ પણ બાળકોને મળવા આંગણવાડીમાં જાય છે

સ્લમની મહિલાઓ માટે રોજગારીની તકો ઉભી થાય તેવા પ્રયાસો સરકારે કરવા જોઇએ
વિશ્વ મહિલા દિને માતાઓને અપીલ કરતા તેઓએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, માતા જ્યારે બાળકને જન્મ આપે ત્યારે તુરંત જ તેને સ્તનપાન કરાવે. ખોટી માન્યતાઓથી દૂર રહે. માતાનું પ્રથમ દૂધ બાળકો માટે અમૃત હોય છે. માતા પોતાના બાળકો સાથે સતત સંપર્કમાં રહે. સરકારે પણ ગરીબ સ્લમ વિસ્તારની મહિલાઓ માટે રોજગારીની તકો ઉભી થાય તેવા પ્રયાસો કરવા જોઇએ., જેથી માતા પોતાના બાળકનું સારી રીતે ઉછેર કરી શકે અને દેશને સારું ભવિષ્ય આપી શકે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓકરીના કપૂરે 'છોટે નવાબ'ની પહેલી તસવીર શૅર કરીને કહ્યું, 'એવું કંઈ જ નથી, જે મહિલાઓ ના કરી શકે' - બોલિવૂડ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો