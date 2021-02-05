તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Gujarati News
  Local
  Gujarat
  Vadodara
  Woman Activist Who Did Not Get A Ticket Cried In Tears At The BJP Office, Saying: "The Party Has Not Given Me Anything For 35 Years In Vadodara

ભાજપ સામે આક્રોશ:વડોદરામાં ટિકિટ ન મળતાં મહિલા કાર્યકર ભાજપ કાર્યાલયમાં ચોધાર આંસુએ રડ્યાં, કહ્યું: '35 વર્ષથી પાર્ટીએ મને કશું આપ્યું નથી, પાર્ટીમાં માત્ર રાજેન્દ્ર ત્રિવેદીનું જ ચાલે છે'

વડોદરાએક કલાક પહેલા
  કૉપી લિંક
વડોદરા વોર્ડ નં-5નાં મહિલા કાર્યકરને છેલ્લી 4 ટર્મથી ટિકિટ ન મળતાં તેઓ નારાજ થયાં. - Divya Bhaskar
વડોદરા વોર્ડ નં-5નાં મહિલા કાર્યકરને છેલ્લી 4 ટર્મથી ટિકિટ ન મળતાં તેઓ નારાજ થયાં.
  • વડોદરાના વોર્ડ નં-5માં મહિલા છેલ્લાં 35 વર્ષથી ભાજપમાં સક્રિય છે છતાં ટિકિટ ન મળી હોવાના આક્ષેપ
  • મહિલા કહે છે, છેલ્લી 4 ટર્મથી અમને ધક્કા ખવડાવે છે, અમે પાર્ટી માટે ઘસાઈ ગયા છીએ, પણ ટિકિટ ન મળી

વડોદરા સહિત રાજ્યભરમાં ભાજપે 6 મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીના ઉમેદવારોની જાહેરાત કરતાં કાર્યકરોમાં રોષ અને નારાજગી જોવા મળી રહ્યાં છે. વડોદરા મહાનગરપાલિકાના વોર્ડ નં-5માંથી ટિકિટ ન મળતાં મહિલા કાર્યકર ચોધાર આંસુએ રડી પડ્યાં હતાં અને પક્ષના નેતાઓ સમક્ષ પોતાનો આક્રોશ વ્યક્ત કર્યો હતો. ભાજપનાં કાર્યકર મીનાબેન રાણાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે હું પક્ષથી નારાજ છું. આ પહેલાં પણ મારી સાથે આવું જ કર્યું હતું. હું 35 વર્ષથી પક્ષમાં છું, મને કશું જ આપ્યું નથી. પાર્ટીમાં માત્ર રાજેન્દ્રભાઇ ત્રિવેદીનું જ ચાલે છે.

છેલ્લી 4 ટર્મથી ધક્કા ખવડાવે છે, પણ ટિકિટ ન મળી
ભાજપના વોર્ડ નં-5નાં કાર્યકર મીનાબેન રાણાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે પાર્ટીએ મારી કિંમત કરી નથી. છેલ્લી 4 ટર્મથી એટલે કે 20 વર્ષથી અમને ધક્કા ખવડાવે છે. અમે પાર્ટી માટે ઘસાઈ ગયાં છીએ, પણ ટિકિટ ન મળી. હું સવારથી અહીં બેસી રહી છું, પણ ટિકિટ ન મળી.

ભાજપે 6 મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીના ઉમેદવારોની જાહેરાત કરતાં કાર્યકરોમાં રોષ અને નારાજગી જોવા મળી રહ્યાં છે.
ભાજપે 6 મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીના ઉમેદવારોની જાહેરાત કરતાં કાર્યકરોમાં રોષ અને નારાજગી જોવા મળી રહ્યાં છે.

મહિલા કાર્યકરે પોતાનો રોષ વ્યક્ત કર્યો
વડોદરા શહેરના વોર્ડ-5માંથી દાવેદારી નોંધાવનાર મહિલા કાર્યકર મીનાબેન રાણાનું ફરી એક વખત પત્તું કપાઈ ગયું હતું, જેથી તેઓ વડોદરાના સયાજીગંજ ભાજપ કાર્યાલય ખાતે ચોધાર આંસુએ રડી પડ્યાં હતાં અને પોતાની નારાજગી વ્યક્ત કરી હતી.

વડોદરાના સયાજીગંજ ભાજપ કાર્યાલય ખાતે મહિલા ચોધાર આંસુએ રડી પડ્યાં હતાં અને પોતાની નારાજગી વ્યક્ત કરી હતી.
વડોદરાના સયાજીગંજ ભાજપ કાર્યાલય ખાતે મહિલા ચોધાર આંસુએ રડી પડ્યાં હતાં અને પોતાની નારાજગી વ્યક્ત કરી હતી.

વડોદરામાં ઉમેદવારોની યાદી જાહેર થયા બાદ ભાજપમાં ભડકો થયો
વડોદરાના વોર્ડ નંબર 1, 16, 17 અને 18માં સક્રિય કાર્યકરોને ટિકિટ આપવામાં ન આવતાં તેમનામાં ભારે રોષ ભભૂકી ઊઠ્યો છે. કાર્યકરો દ્વારા આક્ષેપ મૂકવામાં આવ્યો છે કે ભાજપ દ્વારા આપવામાં આવેલી ટિકિટોમાં વહાલાં-દવલાંની નીતિ અપનાવવામાં આવી છે. વર્ષોથી કામ કરી રહેલા કાર્યકરોને ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવી નથી. કાલે મોડી રાત્રે જ ભાજપના 90 કાર્યકરોએ રાજીનામાં આપી દીધાં હતાં અને આજે વિવિધ વોર્ડમાંથી અનેક ભાજપના કાર્યકરોનાં રાજીનામાં પડે તેવાં એંધાણ વર્તાઇ રહ્યાં છે. ભાજપ દ્વારા આપવામાં આવેલી ટિકિટોને પગલે જે નારાજગી જોવા મળી રહી છે એ જોતાં લાગી રહ્યું છે કે ભાજપ માટે મિશન-76 પાર કરવું મુશ્કેલ જણાઇ રહ્યું છે.

મહિલા કહે છે, છેલ્લી 4 ટર્મથી અમને ધક્કા ખવડાવે છે, અમે પાર્ટી માટે ઘસાઈ ગયા છીએ, પણ ટિકિટ ન મળી
મહિલા કહે છે, છેલ્લી 4 ટર્મથી અમને ધક્કા ખવડાવે છે, અમે પાર્ટી માટે ઘસાઈ ગયા છીએ, પણ ટિકિટ ન મળી
