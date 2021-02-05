તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રંગરોગાન:પૂર્વ મંજૂરી વિના સભાગૃહને રૂા. 4.50 લાખનું રંગરોગાન, સરકારના નિયમને પાલિકા તંત્ર ઘોળી પી ગયું

વડોદરા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.

કોરોનાની મહામારીમાં સરકારી કચેરીઓમાં ખોટા ખર્ચા ન કરવાનો રાજ્ય સરકારે આદેશ જારી કર્યો છે અને જો કરવા પડે તો તેના માટે સરકારની પૂર્વ મંજુરી લેવી આવશ્યક કરવામાં આવી છે. પરંતુ પાલિકાના સભાગૃહના રંગરોગાન પાછળ આવી કોઇપણ જાતની પૂર્વ મંજૂરી લેવામાં આવી નથી.

કોરોના ને કારણે 4 મહિના સુધી પાલિકાની આવક પર બ્રેક વાગી હતી. જેના કારણે આર્થિક પરિસ્થિતિ ડામાડોળ બની છે અને આવી જ પરિસ્થિતિ સમગ્ર ગુજરાતમાં સર્જાતાં રાજ્ય સરકારે ચૂંટણી પૂર્વે પરિપત્ર જારી કરી નાહકના ખર્ચા કરવા નહીં અને જો કરવાની ફરજ પડે તો રાજ્ય સરકારની મંજૂરી લેવાની રહેશે તેમ જણાવ્યું હતું. આ ખર્ચ રોકવાની મુદત માર્ચ 2021 સુધીની નક્કી કરવામાં આવી હતી પણ તેમ છતાં પાલિકા દ્વારા ચૂંટાયેલી પાંખ તરફનો રંગરોગાન પાછળ નો ખર્ચો કરવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે. ચૂંટાયેલી પાંખની ઈમારત અને મુખ્ય લોબી સભાગૃહનું રંગરોગાન થઈ રહ્યું છે.બે વર્ષ પૂર્વે જ પાલિકાની ઇમારતનું સમારકામ કરાયા બાદ હજુ ચોમાસામાં છતમાંથી પાણી ટપકે છે.

