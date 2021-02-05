તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

વડોદરાના વોર્ડ નં-8નો ગ્રાઉન્ડ રિપોર્ટ:ગોરવા વિસ્તારના તમામ રસ્તાઓ ખખડધજ, ગંદા અને અપૂરતા પાણીની સમસ્યાથી લોકો પરેશાન, સામાન્ય વરસાદમાં પણ રસ્તાઓ પર પાણી ભરાઇ જાય છે

વડોદરા43 મિનિટ પહેલાલેખક: જીતુ પંડ્યા
  • વોર્ડ નં-8માં ગટર, પાણી અને રસ્તાની મુખ્ય સમસ્યા છે, ડોર ટુ ડોર કચરા લેવા માટે આવતી ગાડીઓની સુવિધા પણ નથી
  • ગેંડા સર્કલથી ગોરવા સુધી છેલ્લા એક વર્ષથી ગટર લાઇનનું કામ ચાલે છે, પણ કામ પૂર્ણ ન થતાં વાહનચાલકો પરેશાન

વોર્ડ નં-8 એલેમ્બિક, જ્યોતિ લિમીટેડ જેવી કંપની તેમજ ગોરવા આઇ.ટી.આઇ. જેવા વિસ્તારથી એક સમયે જાણીતો હતો, પરંતુ, આ વોર્ડ હવે મોટી કંપનીઓથી નહીં પરંતુ, પ્રાથમિક સુવિધાઓથી વંચિત વિસ્તાર તરીકે જાણીતો બન્યો છે. આ વિસ્તારમાં 25 વર્ષથી પાણીની લાઇનો બદલવામાં આવી નથી. ડ્રેનેજની સમસ્યા વિકટ છે. છેલ્લા એક વર્ષથી ગેંડા સર્કલથી ગોરવા આઇ.ટી.આઇ. સર્કલ સુધી ડ્રેનેજ લાઇનનું કામ ચાલી રહ્યું છે. કરોડો રૂપિયાનો ખર્ચ થઇ ગયો છે, પરંતુ, કામ પૂરું થયું નથી. આ વિસ્તારમાં મુખ્યત્વે પાણી અને રસ્તાની સમસ્યા છે. પાણી માટે વિસ્તારના રહીશોને અવાર-નવાર કોર્પોરેશન સામે મોરચો કાઢવાની નોબત આવે છે. આ વિસ્તારમાં ઓછા પ્રેશરથી અને દૂષિત પાણી આવે છે. કચરાના ઢગલાઓનો સમયસર નિકાલ ન કરવાના કારણે દુર્ઘંધ ફેલાતી હોય છે.

ગોરવા વિસ્તારના 85 ટકા રસ્તાઓની હાલત ખરાબ છે
સ્થાનિક રહેવાસી અને સામાજિક કાર્યકર સ્વેજલ વ્યાસે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, અમારા વિસ્તારમાં 85 ટકા રોડની હાલત ખરાબ છે. વિસ્તારનો એક પણ રસ્તો એવો નથી કે, રસ્તાને સારો કહી શકાય. રસ્તા ખરાબ હોવાના કારણે લોકો પરેશાન થઇ ગયા છે. પીવાના પાણીની વાત કરવામાં આવે તો પીવાના પાણીની વિકટ સમસ્યા છે. છેલ્લા 5 વર્ષ દરમિયાન પાણીના પ્રશ્ને અનેક વખત મોરચો લઇને પાલિકાની વોર્ડ ઓફિસમાં જવાની ફરજ પડી હતી. કોર્પોરેશનની ઓફિસમાં જઇને માટલા પણ ફોડ્યા હતા. અમારા વિસ્તારમાં ફૂટપાથની કોઇ સુવિધા નથી. ગોરવા-કરોડિયા રોડને કોર્પોરેશનમાં સમાવેશ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે, પરંતુ, આ વિસ્તારમાં કોઇ પ્રાથમિક સુવિધા નથી. ગેંડા સર્કલથી ગોરવા આઇ.ટી.આઇ. સુધીના માર્ગ ઉપર છેલ્લા એક વર્ષથી ડ્રેનેજ લાઇનનું કામ ચાલી રહ્યું છે. હજી પૂરું થયું નથી. ડ્રેનેજ લાઇન નાખવા માટે આખો રોડ ખોદી કાઢવામાં આવ્યો છે. વાહન ચાલકોને પારવાર મુશ્કેલી વેઠી રહ્યા છે.

દૂષિત અને અપૂરતા પ્રેશરથી પાણીની સમસ્યા
સ્થાનિક હિરેન મિસ્ત્રીએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, અમારા વિસ્તારમાં પાણી આવે છે, પરંતુ, પુરતા પ્રેશરથી પાણી આવતુ નથી. પરિણામે લોકોને ખાનગી ટેન્કરો દ્વારા પાણી મંગાવવું પડે છે. પાણી વેરો ભરવા છતાં પૂરતા પ્રેશરથી પાણી મળતુ નથી અને મહત્વની બાબત એ છે કે, જે પાણી મળે છે. તે પણ દૂષિત મળે છે. દૂષિત પાણી પીવાથી રોગચાળાની સતત દહેશત રહે છે. નવાયાર્ડ વિસ્તારમાં આંતરીક રસ્તાઓના કોઇ ઠેકાણા નથી. બારેમાસ ચોમાસા જેવું લાગે છે. કોઇ જગ્યાએ પાણી લીકેજ થતું હોય છે. તો કોઇ જગ્યાએ ડ્રેનેજ લાઇન ઉભરાતી હોય છે. જેના કારણે રસ્તાઓ ઉપર પાણી ભરાયેલા છે અને બારેમાસ ચોમાસા જેવો માહોલ લાગે છે.

ડોર ટુ ડોર કચરા લેવા માટે આવતી ગાડીઓની સુવિધા નથી
સ્થાનિક લીંકેશ પટેલે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, અમારા વિસ્તારમાં કોર્પોરેશન દ્વારા પ્રાથમિક સુવિધાઓ પૂરી પાડવામાં આવતી નથી. છતાં, છેલ્લા બે વર્ષથી વિસ્તારના રહીશો દ્વારા કોર્પોરેશનમાં વેરો ભરી રહ્યા છે. લક્ષ્મીનગર, ખોડીયા પાર્ક, અંબિકા પાર્ક, ગોવર્ધન સોસાયટી વિસ્તાર પ્રાથમિક સુવિધાઓથી વંચિત છે. જેમાં મુખ્યત્વે પાણીની વાત કરવામાં આવે તો પાણીની વિકટ સમસ્યા છે. પૂરતા પ્રેશરથી અને શુદ્ધ પાણી મળતું ન હોવાથી વિસ્તારના લોકો ત્રાસી ગયા છે. ડોર ટુ ડોર કચરા લેવા માટે આવતી ગાડીઓની સુવિધા નથી. કોર્પોરેશન દ્વારા જૂની પાઇપ લાઇનો બદલવામાં આવતી ન હોવાથી લોકોને દૂષિત પાણી પીવું પડે છે. અનેક લોકોને પાણી વેચાતુ લાવીને પીવું પડે છે. આગામી ઉનાળામાં અમારા વોર્ડ નંબર-8 માં સમાવિષ્ઠ વિસ્તારોમાં પાણીની ગંભીર સમસ્યા ઉભી થશે.

સામાન્ય વરસાદમાં જ ઠેર-ઠેર પાણી ભરાઇ જાય છે
વધુમાં તેઓએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, વર્ષોથી પાણીની સમસ્યા હોવા છતાં, કોર્પોરેશન અને સ્થાનિક કાઉન્સિલરો દ્વારા પાણીનો પ્રશ્ન ઉકેલવામાં આવતો નથી. ચોમાસામાં વોર્ડ નં-8માં સમાવિષ્ઠ વિસ્તાર તળાવો અને નદીઓમાં ફેરવાઇ જાય છે. સામાન્ય વરસાદમાં જ ઠેર-ઠેર પાણી ભરાઇ જાય છે. લોકોના ઘરમાં ડ્રેનેજ મિશ્રિત વરસાદી પાણી ઘૂસી જવાની વિકટ સમસ્યા છે. કોર્પોરેશન દ્વારા પ્રાથમિક સુવિધા આપવામાં નિષ્ફળ ગયું હોવા છતાં, લોકો પાસેથી વેરો વસુલ કરવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે.

વોર્ડ નંબર-8ના મતદારોની સંખ્યા

પુરુષ -44,241 સ્ત્રી -41,404 અન્ય -2 કુલ - 85,647

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓગોરવા વિસ્તારના તમામ રસ્તાઓ ખખડધજ, ગંદા અને અપૂરતા પાણીની સમસ્યાથી લોકો પરેશાન, સામાન્ય વરસાદમાં પણ રસ્તાઓ પર પાણી ભરાઇ જાય છે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો