  Gujarati News
  Local
  Gujarat
  Vadodara
  VMC POLL: Ward 1The Main Roads Are Good As The VVIP Trains Leave The Airport, But The Internal Roads Are Bumpy. The Project Of Providing Water 24 Hours A Day Has Been On Paper For Years.

વડોદરાના વોર્ડ નં-3નો ગ્રાઉન્ડ રિપોર્ટ:એરપોર્ટથી VVIP ગાડીઓ નીકળતી હોવાથી મુખ્ય રસ્તાઓ સારા, પણ આતંરીક રસ્તાઓ ઉબડ-ખાબડ, 24 કલાક પાણી આપવાનો પ્રોજેક્ટ વર્ષોથી કાગળ પર જ રહ્યો

વડોદરા37 મિનિટ પહેલાલેખક: જીતુ પંડ્યા
  • ફતેગંજ વિસ્તારમાં આંતરીક રસ્તાઓ, ઉભરાતી ગટરો અને પાણીની સમસ્યાઓ મુખ્ય છે
  • મુખ્ય અને આંતરીક રસ્તાઓ પર રખડતા ઢોરોની પણ સમસ્યાથી પણ લોકો ત્રસ્ત છે

વડોદરા મહાનગરપાલિકાના વોર્ડ નં-3માં વડોદરાની આગવી ઓળખ ધરાવતો સયાજીબાગ આવેલો છે અને વિશ્વામિત્રી નદી પણ અહીંથી પસાર થાય છે. તે સાથે આ વોર્ડમાંથી એરપોર્ટથી નીકળતી VVIPની ગાડીઓ પસાર થતી હોવાથી મુખ્ય રસ્તાઓ સારા છે, પરંતુ, આ વોર્ડના આંતરીક રસ્તાઓ ઉબડ-ખાબડ છે. વિસ્તારમાં પાણીની વિકટ સમસ્યા છે. પુરતા પ્રેશરથી પાણી મળતું ન હોવાથી લોકોને વેચાતુ પાણી લાવીને પીવું પડે છે. પાણી સાથે વિસ્તારમાં ડ્રેનેજ લાઇનો ઉભરાવાની સમસ્યા દિવસે-દિવસે વિકટ બની રહી છે. કેટલાક વિસ્તારોમાં બારેમાસ ડ્રેનેજ લાઇનો ઉભરાતી હોવાથી ચોમાસાની જેમ રસ્તાઓ ઉપર દુષિત પાણી ભરાયેલું રહે છે.

પાલિકા દ્વારા દિવસમાં માત્ર 30 મિનિટ પાણી આપવામાં આવે છે
વડોદરા શહેરના ફતેગંજ વિસ્તારમાં આવેલી પત્રકાર સોસાયટીમાં રહેતા કોમલબહેન ટી. વ્યાસે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, આજથી 15 વર્ષ પૂર્વે દિવસમાં બે ટાઇમ પાણી મળતું હતું. આજના સમયમાં એક ટાઇમ પણ પૂરતું પાણી મળતું નથી. પાલિકા દ્વારા 24 કલાક પાણી આપવાના પ્રોજેક્ટોની વાતો કરવામાં આવી છે, પરંતુ, હજી સુધી પ્રોજેક્ટ પૂર્ણ થયો નથી. આ પ્રોજેક્ટની વાત જ્યારે થઇ હતી. તે પછી ત્રણથી વધુ મ્યુનિસિપલ કમિશનરો બદલાઇ ગયા છે, પરંતુ, 24 કલાક પાણી આપવાનો પ્રોજેક્ટ પૂર્ણ થયો નથી. હાલમાં માંડ 30 મિનિટ જેટલું પાણી કોર્પોરેશન દ્વારા આપવામાં આવે છે, પરંતુ, તે પણ પુરતા પ્રેશરથી મળતું નથી. અઠવાડિયામાં એક વખત અમારે ટેન્કર મંગાવીને ઘરની પાણીની ટાંકી ભરવી પડે છે. પુરતા પ્રેશરથી અને વધુ પાણી આપવાને બદલે પાણીનું પ્રેશર ઓછું થવાની સાથે સતત પાણી કાપ કરવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે.

24 કલાક પાણી આપવાનો પ્રોજેક્ટ માત્ર કાગળ પરના ઘોડા સમાન પુરવાર થયો
ફતેગંજ વિસ્તારની ઉર્મિ એપાર્ટમેન્ટમાં રહેતા હિતેષભાઇ હરીશભાઇ શાહે જણાવ્યું કે, પાલિકાની પ્રાથમિક જવાબદારી પાણી, રસ્તા અને સારી ડ્રેનેજ સુવિધા પૂરી પાડવાની છે, પરંતુ, કોર્પોરેશન આ ત્રણે સુવિધા અમારા વોર્ડમાં પૂરી પાડવામાં ધરાર નિષ્ફળ ગયું છે. પાલિકા દ્વારા કમરતોડ પાણી વેરો વસુલ કરવામાં આવે છે, પરંતુ, પુરતુ પાણી આપવાની વાત તો બાજુ ઉપર પુરતા પ્રેશરથી પાણી આપવામાં પણ નિષ્ફળ ગયું છે. અમારા ઉર્મી ફ્લેટ સહિત આસપાસના વિસ્તારના લોકોને પાણી વેચાતું લાવીને દિવસો પસાર કરવા પડે છે. 24 કલાક પાણી આપવાના પ્રોજેક્ટો કાગળ ઉપરના ઘોડા પુરવાર થયા છે.

સોસાયટીના આંતરીક રસ્તાઓની હાલત દયનીય છે
વધુમાં તેઓએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, રસ્તાની વાત કરવામાં આવે તો મુખ્ય રસ્તાઓ સારા છે, પરંતુ, સોસાયટીના આંતરીક રસ્તાઓની હાલત દયનીય છે. આંતરીક રસ્તાઓ ઉપર ચોમાસા પછી માત્ર પેચવર્ક કરવામાં આવે છે અને જે પેચવર્ક કરવામાં આવે છે, તેમાં પણ કોન્ટ્રાક્ટરો દ્વારા વેઠ ઉતારવામાં આવે છે. સયાજીબાગની આગળનો રસ્તો, ફતેગંજથી એરપોર્ટ ચાર રસ્તાનો સ્માર્ટ રોડ કહેવાય છે, પરંતુ, સોસાયટીના આંતરીક રોડ સ્માર્ટ બનાવો નહીં બનાવો તો ચાલશે. વાહનોને નુકસાન ન થાય તે રીતે બનાવાય તો પણ ઘણું છે. અમારા વોર્ડમાં ડ્રેનેજ લાઇનો ઉભરાવાની ગંભીર સમસ્યા છે. નવયુગ સ્કૂલ પાસે ડ્રેનેજ લાઇન બારેમાસ ઉભરાતી હોય છે. પરંતુ, તેનો કાયમી નિકાલ લાવવામાં આવતો નથી.

રાત્રિ બજાર ખાતે કાયદો અને વ્યવસ્થા ચુસ્ત કરવાની જરૂર છે
તેઓએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, હું બાળપણથી ઇ.એમ.ઇ.ને જોતો આવ્યો છું. ઇ.એમ.ઇ. હૈદરાબાદ લઇ જવાની વાતો ચાલી રહી છે, પરંતુ, વડોદરામાં જ ઇ.એમ.ઇ. રહેવું જોઇએ. ઇ.એમ.ઇ. વડોદરાની એક આગવી ઓળખ છે. આ ઉપરાંત તેમણે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, રાત્રિ બજારના કારણે ફતેગંજ વિસ્તાર મધરાત સુધી ધમધમતો રહે છે, પરંતુ, બજારમાં આવતા ગ્રાહકોના વાહનોમાં થતી ચોરીઓ મોટુ દુષણ છે. રાત્રિ બજાર ખાતે કાયદો અને વ્યવસ્થા ચુસ્ત કરવાની જરૂર છે.

પૂરમાં ડ્રેનેજ લાઇનોનું પાણી લોકોને ઘરોમાં ઘૂસી જાય છે
ફતેગંજમાં રહેતા પીનલબહેન જીગ્નેશભાઇ મહેતાએ જણાવ્યું કે, અમારા વોર્ડમાંથી વિશ્વામિત્રી નદી પસાર થાય છે. ચોમાસામાં જ્યારે વિશ્વામિત્રી નદીમાં પૂર આવે છે, ત્યારે કિનારાના અને કિનારા નજીક આવેલી સોસાયટીઓના લોકોને આખી રાત ખુલ્લી આંખે પસાર કરવી પડે છે. વિશ્વામિત્રી નદીમાં પૂર આવવાના કારણે ડ્રેનેજ લાઇનોનું બેક મારતુ પાણી લોકોને ઘરોમાં ઘૂસી જાય છે. જેના કારણે લોકોના જાનમાલને દર વર્ષે નુકસાન થાય છે. વર્ષોથી આ સમસ્યા હોવા છતાં, તંત્ર વોર્ડ નંબર-3નો આ વિકટ પ્રશ્ન હલ કરવામાં ધરાર નિષ્ફળ ગયું છે.

ફતેગંજમાં રસ્તા ઉપર રખડતી ઢોરની સમસ્યા વિકટ છે
વધુમાં તેઓએ જણાવ્યું હતુ કે, વોર્ડ નંબર-3માં રસ્તે રઝળતી ગાયોનો પ્રશ્ન પણ પેચીદો છે. રસ્તા ઉપર રખડતી ગાયોના કારણે અવાર-નવાર નાના-મોટા અકસ્માતો થાય છે. અત્યાર સુધીમાં અનેક લોકોના જીવ પણ ગયા છે. પરંતુ, ગાયોનો પ્રશ્ન હલ કરવામાં આવતો નથી. રસ્તાઓની વાત કરવામાં આવે તો કોર્પોરેશન દ્વારા રસ્તા પહોળા કરવા માટે દબાણો દૂર કરવામાં આવે છે. દબાણો દૂર કર્યા પછી રસ્તો બનાવવામાં આવતો ન હોવાથી પુનઃ દબાણો થઇ જાય છે.

જનતા શેરી થઇ નવયુગ સ્કૂલ થઇને નરહરી હોસ્પિટલ સુધીના રસ્તાનો પ્રોજેક્ટ અભરાઇ પર ચઢાવી દેવાયો
તેઓએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, આજથી 10 વર્ષ પહેલા દિપકનગરની બાજુમાં જનતા શેરી થઇ નવયુગ સ્કૂલ થઇને નરહરી હોસ્પિટલ સુધી રસ્તો કાઢવાનો પ્રોજેક્ટ હાથ ધરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. તે માટે દબાણો પણ દૂર કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. પરંતુ, આ આખો પ્રોજેક્ટ રાજકીય દબાણોના કારણે અભરાઇ ઉપર ચઢાવી દેવામાં આવ્યો છે. આ રસ્તો બનાવવામાં આવે તો લોકોનું લાંબુ અંતર કાપવામાંથી છૂટકારો મળી જાય તેમ છે.

વોર્ડ નંબર-3ના મતદારોની સંખ્યા

પુરુષ -33,334 સ્ત્રી -32,083 અન્ય -1 કુલ -65418

