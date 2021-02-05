તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

યંગેસ્ટ મહિલા ઉમેદવાર:વડોદરાની ભૂમિકા રાણા ભાજપની ગુજરાતની યંગેસ્ટ મહિલા ઉમેદવાર, વિધાનસભા અધ્યક્ષ રાજેન્દ્ર ત્રિવેદી આદર્શ છે

વડોદરા36 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
વિધાનસભા અધ્યક્ષ રાજેન્દ્ર ત્રિવેદી સાથે ભૂમિકા રાણા - Divya Bhaskar
વિધાનસભા અધ્યક્ષ રાજેન્દ્ર ત્રિવેદી સાથે ભૂમિકા રાણા
  • શુક્રવારે ભુમિકા રાણાએ પોતાની પેનલના સાથી ઉમેદવારો સાથે ફોર્મ ભરવાની પ્રક્રિયા પુર્ણ કરી
  • મારા પપ્પા છેલ્લા 15 વર્ષથી ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીમાં સક્રિય હતા. તેમના થકી હું રાજકારણ વિશે જાણતી - ભૂમિકા રાણા
  • ભાજપની યંગેસ્ટ મહિલા ઉમેદવાર રાજકારણમાં આદર્શ તરીકે રાજ્યના વિધાનસભા અધ્યક્ષ રાજેન્દ્ર ત્રિવેદી માને છે

રાજકારણમાં બદલાવનો પવન ફુંકાયો છે. હવે સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચુંટણીમાં યુવાનોને તક આપવામાં આવી રહી છે. દુનિયાની સૌથી મોટી રાજકીય પાર્ટી ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટી દ્વારા યુવાનોને રાજકારણમાં પ્રવેશવા માટેના દ્વાર ખોલી કાઢ્યાં છે. શહેર ભાજપ દ્વારા વોર્ડ નંબર - 7 માં ભૂમીકા રાણાની પસંદગી કરી રાજ્યની યંગેસ્ટ ઉમેદવાર તરીકે તેઓને મેદાનમાં ઉતારવામાં આવી છે. શુ્ક્રવારે ભૂમીકાએ તેમની પેનલના અન્ય ઉમેદવારો સાથે પોતાની ઉમેદાવર નોંધાવી છે.

વિશ્વની સૌથી મોટી રાજકીય પાર્ટી ગણાતી ભારતીય જનાત પાર્ટીએ સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીમાં યુવાનોની પસંદગી કરી મેદાનમાં ઉતાર્યા છે. તેવામાં શહેર ભાજપ દ્વારા અનેક યુવા ચેહરાઓની પસંદગી કરી છે. જેમાં શહેરના વોર્ડ નં-7માં ભાજપના ઉમેદવાર મનોજ પટેલ, બંદીશ શાહ, શ્વેતા ચૌહાણ અને યંગેસ્ટ ઉમેદવાર ભૂમીકા રાણાની પેનલ તૈયાર કરી છે.

ભુમિકા રાણાએ ફોર્મ ભરવા જતા પહેલા વડીલોના આશિર્વાદ લીધા હતાભુમિકા રાણાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, મને ટીકીટ મળવી મારી અને મારા પરિવાર માટે સુખદ આશ્રર્ય હતું. મેં શહેર નજીક આવેલી ખાનગી કોલેજમાંથી સિવીલ એન્જિનીયરીંગમાંથી ડિપ્લોમા સુધીનો અભ્યાસ કર્યો છે. મારા પપ્પા છેલ્લા 15 વર્ષથી ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીમાં સક્રિય છે. તેમના થકી હું રાજકારણ વિશે જાણતી થઇ હતી. મારો પરિવાર ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીની વિચારધારા સાથે વરેલા છે.

ભાજપની યંગેસ્ટ મહિલા ઉમેદવાર ભૂમિકા રાણા
ભાજપની યંગેસ્ટ મહિલા ઉમેદવાર ભૂમિકા રાણા

ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીએ નાની ઉંમરે રાજકારણમાં આવીને લોકોની સેવા કરવા માટેનો મને મોકો આપવા બદલ હું અને મારો પરિવાર પાર્ટીનો આભારી છે. મારા વોર્ડમાં ચુંટાયા બાદ મારી પ્રાથમિકતા લોકોને રસ્તા, ગટર જેવી પ્રાથમિક સુવિધાઓ વધુ સારી રીતે આપવાનો પ્રયાસ રહેશે. તેની સાથે કેન્દ્ર સરકાર અને રાજ્ય સરકાર દ્વારા લોકઉપયોગી વિવિધ યોજનાઓ બહાર પાડવામાં આવે છે. મધ્યમવર્ગના લોકો સુધી રાજ્ય સરકાર અને કેન્દ્ર સરકારની યોજનાઓ પહોંચાડી વધુ લોકોને તેનો લાભ મેળવી શકે તેવા મારા પ્રયાસો રહેશે.

મારા પપ્પા ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટી સાથે છેલ્લા 15 વર્ષથી સંકળાયેલા છે. મેં મારા જીવનમાં અત્યાર સુધી મારા પપ્પા થકી રાજકારણ જાણ્યું છે. આગામી સમયમાં રાજકીય સફરમાં મારા પિતા મારા મેન્ટર હશે. રાજકારણમાં હું મારા આદર્શ તરીકે રાજ્યના વિધાનસભા અધ્યક્ષ રાજેન્દ્ર ત્રિવેદીને માનું છું. આગામી સમયમાં મારા આદર્શની જેમ લોકની સેવા કરીશ.

ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે, ગુજરાત ભાજપ સંગઠન દ્વારા 6 મહાનગરોમાં અનેક યુવા ચેહરાઓની પસંદગી કરી છે. જેમાં યંગેસ્ટ ઉમેદવાર તરીકે રાજકોટમાં વોર્ડ નં.15નાં ઉમેદવાર 26 વર્ષીય ડો.મેઘાવી સિંધવ અને વોર્ડ નં. 10 માં 29 વર્ષીય ડોક્ટર રાજશ્રીબેન ડોડિયાને ટીકીટ આપી હતી. જ્યારે અમદાવાદમાંથી દરિયાપુરમાં રહેતી 25 વર્ષિય વિભૂતિ પરમારને ટીકીટ આપી હતી. વિભૂતી ટાયકોન્ડો ચેમ્પીયન છે.

એપ ખોલો
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ263-3 (89.3)
VS
ભારતભારત
સ્ટમ્પ્સ
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓભાજપ કાર્યાલયમાં ટિકિટ મુદ્દે વિરોધ, 500 કાર્યકરોની રાજીનામાંની ધમકી, ડેમેજ કંટ્રોલ કરવા મંત્રી પ્રદીપસિંહ જાડેજા કાર્યાલય દોડ્યા - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો