તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

અત્યાચાર:વડોદરાની પરિણીતાની ફરિયાદ, પતિના આડાસંબંધ અને મારઝૂડ કરતો, મહિલાએ બે સંતાન સાથે દવા પી લીધી

વડોદરા2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • પરિણીતાએ પતિ સહિત સાસરિયાં સામે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી

વડોદરા શહેરમાં લગ્નના આઠ દિવસ બાદથી પતિએ સાસરિયાઓની ચડામણીથી પત્નીને તથા દીકરા-દીકરીને મારઝૂડ કરતો હોવાની ફરિયાદ નોંધાઈ છે. પતિ પત્નીને અપશબ્દો બોલી અન્ય સ્ત્રી સાથેના સબંધ હોવાના કારણે પત્નીને છૂટાછેડા માટે દબાણ કરી જાનથી મારી નાંખવાની ધમકી પણ આપી હતી. આ મામલે પોલીસે સાસરી પક્ષનાં ચાર સભ્ય વિરૂદ્ધ સ્ત્રી અત્યાચાર હેઠળ ગુનો નોંધી તેમની ધરપકડના ચક્રો ગતિમાન કર્યા છે.

મારઝૂડ કરી અપશબ્દો બોલી શારીરિક અને માનસિક ત્રાસ આપ્યો
મૂળ અમરેલીના રહેવાસી અને હાલ વડોદરા શહેરના તરસાલી વિસ્તારમાં રહેતા 40 વર્ષીય મહિલાના લગ્ન વર્ષ 2000 દરમિયાન સમાજના રીતરિવાજ મુજબ દિનેશભાઇ પરમાર સાથે થયા હતા. તેમને સંતાનમાં એક દીકરો અને એક દીકરી છે અને પતિ ખાનગી કંપનીમાં નોકરી કરે છે. મહિલાએ પોલીસ ફરિયાદમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, મારા લગ્નના સપ્તાહ બાદ પતિએ મને વાસણ ધોવા માટે માર માર્યો હતો. ત્યારબાદ વારંવાર મારઝૂડ કરી અપશબ્દો બોલી શારીરિક અને માનસિક ત્રાસ આપ્યો હતો .

પતિને અન્ય સ્ત્રી સાથે પણ સબંધ
બનાવ અંગે મારા માતા-પિતાને જાણ કરતા તેઓ મારુ લગ્ન સંસાર ન બગડે તે માટે અવારનવાર સમાધાન કરાવતા હતા. હું અને મારા પતિ ભાડાના મકાનમાં અલગ અલગ જગ્યાએ રહેતા હોય પતિના રોજના ઝઘડાને કારણે મકાનમાલિકો મકાન ખાલી કરાવી દેતા હતા. આ સાથે પતિને અન્ય સ્ત્રી સાથે પણ સબંધ હોય જેથી તે કહતા હતા કે, તું મને ગમતી નથી છૂટાછેડા આપી દે. બે દિવસ અગાઉ પતિ ઘરે આવ્યા હતા અને મને તથા મારા બાળકોને જણાવ્યું હતું કે, તમે મારું મકાન ખાલી કરીને તમારા કપડાં સિવાય બધી ચીજવસ્તુ મૂકીને તમારે જ્યાં જવું હોય ત્યાં જતા રહો અને મકાન ખાલી કરી દો. જેથી લાગી આવતા મને વિચાર આવ્યો હતો કે હવે ક્યાં રહેવા જઈશું ઘર કેમ ચલાવવું.

હોસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર ચાલી રહી છે
પતિએ ઘરમાંથી ચાલી જવાનું કહેતા આવેશમાં આવી પત્નીએ બે સંતાનોએ કફ સીરપની દવા વધુ પ્રમાણમાં પી લેતા તબિયત લથડી હતી. હાલ સયાજી હોસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર હેઠળ છે. ફરિયાદના આધારે પોલીસે દિનેશભાઈ પરમાર, સસરા મણીભાઈ પરમાર, દિયર મિતેશભાઇ પરમાર અને દેરાણી કોમલબેન પરમાર (તમામ રહે - રાણપુર ગામ ,બોટાદ) વિરુદ્ધ ગુનો નોંધી કાયદેસરની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપહાડના કારણે ટનલમાં ડ્રિલિંગ અટકાવી દેવાયું, કાટમાળ હટાવીને સીધો અંદર પહોંચવાનો પ્રયાસ ફરી શરૂ - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો