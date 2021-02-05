તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

દેખાવ:વડોદરામાં બિલ્ડરોએ સિમેન્ટ સ્ટીલના ભાવ વધારા મુદ્દે સુત્રોચ્ચાર કર્યા, ક્લેક્ટરને આવેદનપત્ર આપીને ભાવ ઘટાડવા માગ કરી

વડોદરાએક કલાક પહેલા
બિલ્ડરોએ કન્સ્ટ્રક્શન સાઈટ બંધ રાખીને બેનર દર્શાવી વિરોધ પ્રદર્શન કર્યું હતું. - Divya Bhaskar
  • બિલ્ડર એસોસિએશને તમામ કન્સ્ટ્રક્શન સાઈટ બંધ રાખીને વિરોધ નોંધાવ્યો

રેરાના કાયદા પૂર્વે ગ્રાહકો પાસે 40 ટકા બ્લેકના રૂપિયા લઈને મકાનો વેચનારા બિલ્ડરોને સિમેન્ટ અને સ્ટીલમા થયેલા ભાવવધારા બાદ ગ્રાહકોની ચિંતા થવા લાગી છે. ત્યારે બિલ્ડર અસોસિએશનો અને કન્સ્ટ્રકશન એસોસિએશન દ્વારા આજે પોતાની કન્સ્ટ્રકશન સાઇટો ઉપરનું કામ બંધ રાખ્યું હતું. તે સાથે દાડીયા બજાર બ્રિજ ચાર રસ્તા પાસે દેખાવો સુત્રોચાર કર્યા હતા. અને સિમેન્ટ અને સ્ટીલના ભાવમાં ઘટાડો કરવાની માંગ સાથે જિલ્લા કલેક્ટરને આવેદનપત્ર આપવામાં આવ્યું હતું.સિમેન્ટ અને સ્ટીલનું ઉત્પાદન કરતી કંપનીઓ દ્ધારા કરવામાં આવેલા 25થી 30 ટકા કમરતોડ ભાવ વધારાના વિરોધમાં ક્રેડાઇ દ્વારા તારીખ 12 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ ભાવ ઘટાડો પરત ખેચવાની માગ સાથે એક દિવસ કન્સ્ટ્રક્શન સાઈટો બંધ કરીને વડોદરા જિલ્લા કલેકટરને આવેદનપત્ર આપવામાં આવ્યુ હતું.

બિલ્ડરોએ ક્લેક્ટર કચેરીએ આવેદનપત્ર આપીને લોકોના હિતમાં નિર્ણય લેવાય તેવી રજૂઆત કરી હતી.
વડોદરામાં નાના-મોટા રૂપિયા 5 હજાર કરોડના 500 પ્રોજેક્ટ ચાલી રહ્યા છે
ક્રેડાઇના ચેરમેન પ્રિતેશ શાહે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, સિમેન્ટ અને સ્ટીલમાં થયેલા ભાવ વધારાના કારણે વડોદરા સહિત ગુજરાતના બિલ્ડરોને 15થી 20 ટકાનો વધારો કરવો પડશે. જેની અસર ગ્રાહક ઉપર પડશે. વડોદરામાં હાલ નાના-મોટા રૂપિયા 5 હજાર કરોડના 500 પ્રોજેક્ટ ચાલી રહ્યા છે. જો સિમેન્ટ અને સ્ટીલના ભાવમાં ઘટાડો નહીં થાય તો મકાનોમાં 25 ટકા જેટલો ભાવ વધારો થવાની શક્યતાઓ છે.

ભાવ વધારો સિમેન્ટ અને લોખંડ પરથી પરત લેવાય તેવી માંગ કરવામાં આવી હતી.
આવેદનપત્ર અપાયું
સિમેન્ટ અને સ્ટીલમા થયેલો ભાવ વધારો ઘટાડવા માટે ક્રેડાઇ દ્વારા સરકારમાં પણ રજૂઆત કરવામાં આવી છે, પરંતુ, હજી સુધી કોઇ નિરાકરણ ન આવતા આખરે અમારે આંદોલનનો માર્ગ અપનાવવાની ફરજ પડી છે. ક્રેડાઇ સાથે ઓલ ઇન્ડિયા બિલ્ડર એસોસિયેશન પણ જોડાયેલું છે. આવતીકાલે 12 ફ્રેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ વડોદરાના તમામ નાના, મોટા બિલ્ડરો પોતાની કન્સ્ટ્રક્શન સાઇટો બંધ રાખશે અને સિમેન્ટ અને સ્ટીલમાં થયેલ ભાવ વધારાનો વિરોધ કરશે, તે સાથે ક્રેડાઇ અને બિલ્ડર એસોસિએશન દ્વારા સંયુક્ત રીતે જિલ્લા કલેક્ટરને આવેદનપત્ર આપવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

મકાનના ભાવ વધશે
ક્રેડાઇના ઉપપ્રમુખ મયંકભાઈ પટેલે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, 12 ડિસેમ્બર 2020ના રોજ પત્ર દ્વારા વડાપ્રધાનને પણ સ્ટીલ અને સિમેન્ટમાં થયેલા ભાવ વધારા બાબતે યોગ્ય કાર્યવાહી કરવા માંગણી કરવામાં આવી છે. રિયલ એસ્ટેટમાં મોટી સંખ્યામાં લોકો રોજગારી મેળવે છે, ત્યારે આ ભાવ વધારા ઉપર અંકુશ લાવવો જરૂરી છે અને ભાવમાં ઘટાડો કરવામાં નહીં આવે તો ન છૂટકે નાના-મોટા ડેવલપર્સને મકાનની કિંમતોમાં 15થી 20 ટકાનો ભાવ વધારો કરવો પડશે.આજે વડોદરા જિલ્લા કન્સ્ટ્રકશન એસોસિએશન દ્વારા પણ સિમેન્ટ અને સ્ટીલના ભાવ વધારાના વિરોધમાં જિલ્લા કલેક્ટરને આવેદનપત્ર આપવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

