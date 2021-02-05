તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

હત્યાનો પ્રયાસ:વડોદરામાં સ્કૂટર પર કીચડ ઉછાળવાની તકરારમાં હુમલોખોરોનો ખંજર વડે બે યુવક પર હુમલો, એકની હાલત ગંભીર

વડોદરાએક કલાક પહેલા
ઇજાગ્રસ્ત યુવક વિશાલ મારવાડીની ફાઈલ તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
ઇજાગ્રસ્ત યુવક વિશાલ મારવાડીની ફાઈલ તસવીર
  • બે યુવક ઇજાગ્રસ્ત થતાં સારવાર અર્થે હોસ્પિટલ ખસેડાયા, પોલીસે હુમલાખોરો વિરૂદ્ધ હત્યાના પ્રયાસનો ગુનો નોંધ્યો

વડોદરા શહેરના વારસિયા રિંગ રોડ ઉપર ગુરૂવારે રાત્રે એક્ટિવા પર કીચડ ઉછાળવા મામલે થયેલી તકરારમાં બે યુવકોને ખંજરના ઘા વાગતા તેમને સારવાર અર્થે સયાજી હોસ્પિટલ ખસેડવામાં આવ્યા હતા જ્યાં એક યુવકની હાલત નાજુક હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું છે. આ બનાવ સંદર્ભે વારસીયા પોલીસે હત્યાના પ્રયાસનો ગુનો નોંધી બન્ને હુમલાખોરોને ઝડપી પાડવા કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

એક યુવકની છાતીમાં તિક્ષ્ણ હથિયારના ઘા ઝીંકી દીધા
વડોદરા શહેરના ન્યુ વીઆઇપી રોડ પર આવેલા ખોડિયાર નગરમાં રહેતા સન્ની ઉર્ફે બાબલો રાજમલ અને તેનો મિત્ર વિશાલ મારવાડી સાથે હતા, તે સમયે મોબાઈલ ફોન થકી અન્ય મિત્ર આયુષ રાવળે જાણ કરી હતી કે, પરાગરાજ સોસાયટી પાસે ઝઘડો થયો છે, તમે અહીં આવી જાઓ, જેથી બંને મિત્રો ત્યાં પહોંચ્યા હતા. જ્યાં આયુષ અને વિશાલ કહાર(રહે, લાલઅખડા, ફતેપુરા, વડોદરા) તથા હાર્દિક વચ્ચે એક્ટિવા પર કીચડ લાગવા મામલે માથાકૂટ ચાલી રહી હતી. તે સમયે ઉશ્કેરાયેલા વિશાલ કહારે પોતાની પાસે રહેલી બેગમાંથી ખંજર જેવું હથિયાર કાઢી સનીના ગળાના ભાગે ઘા માર્યો હતો. અને હાર્દિકે વિશાલ મારવાડીને પકડી રાખીને વિશાલ કહારે છાતીમાં તથા પેટમાં તિક્ષ્ણ હથિયારના ઘા ઝીંકી હતા.

બંને હુમલાખોરો નાસી છૂટ્યા
ઘટનાને અંજામ આપ્યા બાદ બંને હુમલાખોરો નાસી છૂટ્યા હતા. ઘવાયેલા બંને યુવકોને સારવાર અર્થે સયાજી હોસ્પિટલ ખસેડવામાં આવ્યા છે, જ્યાં સનીની તબિયત સારી છે, જ્યારે વિશાલ મારવાડી બેભાન અવસ્થામાં આઈસીયુમાં સારવાર હેઠળ છે. આ બનાવ સંદર્ભે પોલીસે હત્યાના પ્રયાસનો ગુનો નોંધી બન્ને હુમલાખોરોને ઝડપી પાડવાના ચક્રો ગતિમાન કર્યાં છે.

