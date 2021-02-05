તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Vadodara
  • Two Young Women From Delhi Kolkata Were Called To Vadodara For Event Management Work By Contacting Them Through Social Media And Kept Them Tied Up In A Flat.

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

અભયમે યુવતીઓને છોડાવી:દિલ્હી-કોલકત્તાની બે યુવતીને સોશિયલ મીડિયાથી સંપર્ક કરીને ઇવેન્ટ મેનેજમેન્ટના કામ માટે વડોદરા બોલાવી ફ્લેટમાં ગોંધી રાખી, બે યુવકે દુષ્કર્મ આચર્યાનો યુવતીઓનો આરોપ

વડોદરા2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર
  • 181 અભયમની ટીમે બંને યુવતીઓને છોડાવીને પોલીસને સોંપી, પોલીસે એક યુવકની અટકાયત કરીને વધુ તપાસ શરૂ કરી

ઇવેન્ટ મેનેજમેન્ટનું કામ કરતી દિલ્હી અને કોલકત્તાની બંને યુવતીઓને વડોદરા બોલાવીને ફ્લેટમાં ગોંધી રાખ્યા બાદ યુવકોએ દુષ્કર્મ આચર્યું હોવાના આરોપ યુવતીઓએ લગાવ્યા છે. યુવતીઓએ અભયમની મદદ લેતા યુવતીઓને ફ્લેટમાંથી બચાવી લીધી હતી અને જે.પી. રોડ પોલીસને સોંપી હતી. પોલીસે ફ્લેટમાં એક યુવકની અટકાયત કરીને આ મામલે વધુ તપાસ શરૂ કરી છે.

યુવતીઓએ અભયમની મદદ લેતા ટીમ ફ્લેટ સુધી પહોંચી
બંને યુવતીઓએ મંગળવારે મોડી રાત્રે 181 મહિલા હેલ્પલાઇનમાં મદદ માગતા જણાવ્યું હતું કે, તેઓને કોઇએ રૂમમાં પૂરી દીધી છે, પરંતુ, તેઓ વડોદરામાં પ્રથમવાર આવ્યા હોવાથી અમે કઈ જગ્યાએ છીએ, તેની ખબર પડતી નથી, જોકે, આવતી વખતે થોડી દુકાન અને કોમ્પલેક્ષ જોયા હતા, તે યાદ હતા, જેથી અભયમ ટીમે લોકેશન સર્ચ કરીને સતત તેમની સાથે મોબાઈલમાં સંપર્ક ચાલુ રાખી તેઓને રાખવામાં આવેલા ફ્લેટ સુધી પહોંચ્યા હતા. ત્યાં જઇને જોયુ તો દરવાજો અંદરથી બંધ હતો અને તે ઘરમાં અંદર બે છોકરીઓને પૂરી રાખેલી હતી.

દરવાજો ન ખુલતા પોલીસ અને ફાયર બ્રિગેડની મદદ લેવાઇ
કોશિશ કરવા છતાં દરવાજો ખુલ્યો ના હતો, જેથી પીસીઆર વાનની મદદ લેતા જે.પી. પોલીસ સ્ટેશનનો સ્ટાફ પહોંચી ગયો હતો. તેઓએ પણ કોશિશ કરી પણ દરવાજો ખુલ્યો નહોતો, જેથી ફાયર બ્રગેડની મદદથી દરવાજો તોડવામાં સફળતા મળી હતી અને રૂમની અંદર એક યુવક વ્યસન કરીને સુઈ રહ્યો હતો, જેને પોલીસે ઝડપી પડ્યો હતો અને મેઈન દરવાજો તોડીને બે યુવતીઓને બહાર કાઢવામાં આવી હતી. બંને યુવતીઓએ પોતાની હકીકત સમગ્ર પોલીસ અને અભયમની ટીમને જણાવી હતી.

એક દિવસના કામના 2 હજાર રૂપિયા નક્કી કરીને યુવતીઓ વડોદરા આવી હતી
બંને યુવતીઓ ઇવેન્ટ મેનેજમેન્ટની કામગીરી કરે છે અને તેઓ સોશિયલ મીડિયા દ્વારા ઓર્ડર લે છે અને જ્યાં ઇવેન્ટ હોય ત્યાં આવીએ છીએ. આ યુવક સાથે એક અઠવાડિયા પહેલા સોશિયલ મીડિયા દ્વારા સંપર્ક કર્યો હતો અને મેસેન્જર દ્વારા વાતચીત કરી હતી અને કામ લીધું હતું. એક દિવસના કામના 2000 રૂપિયા નક્કી કર્યાં હતા, જેથી તેઓ 7 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ વડોદરા આવ્યા હતા અને ગ્રાન્ડ હોટેલમાં રોકાયા હતા, ત્યાર બાદ તેઓને મુજમહુડા લાવ્યા હતા.

બંને યુવતીઓએ દુષ્કર્મના આક્ષેપ કર્યાં
યુવતીઓના આક્ષેપ પ્રમાણે, 8 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ સવારે 2 અજાણ્યા યુવકો આવ્યા હતા અને દિલ્હીની યુવતી સાથે જબરદસ્તી કરીને દુષ્કર્મ આચર્યું હતું અને બીજી એક યુવતી સાથે જે કોલકત્તાની હતી, તેની સાથે બીજા યુવકે જબરદસ્તી કરી હતી અને શારીરિક સંબંધ બાંધ્યા હતા, ત્યાર બાદ બન્ને છોકરીઓને ધમકાવી હતી અને કહ્યું હતું કે, જે કરવું છે તે કરવા દો નહીં તો મારીશું, જેથી બન્ને છોકરીઓ ડરી ગઈ હતી. આજ સવારે પણ બીજા યુવકો આવ્યા અને ફરી જબરદસ્તી કરી હતી, જેથી તેઓએ પોતાની રૂમનો દરવાજો અંદરથી બંધ કરીને બેસી રહી હતી.

બંને યુવતીઓ ડરી ગયેલી હતી
યુવતીઓને તેમના મિત્ર દ્વારા તેઓને 181 અભયમનો નંબરની જાણકારી મળી હતી, જેથી, તેઓએ કોલ કરતા તેમને મદદ મળી ગઇ હતી. તેઓને આશ્વાસન આપવામાં આવ્યું હતું અને સમજાવ્યા હતા, પરંતુ, તેઓ ડરી ગયા હોવાથી અને ગુનાની ગંભીરતા જોતા પરપ્રાંતીય યુવતીઓને જે. પી. પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં આગળની કાર્યવાહી માટે રજૂ કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. જે. પી. પોલીસે આગળની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓજૂનાગઢમાં રાજકોટ હાઇવે પરની હોટલમાં વહેલી સવારે સિંહ આવી ચડ્યો, સીસીટીવી ફૂટેજ સામે આવ્યા - જુનાગઢ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો