ઠગભગત:ટ્રેન - બસોમાં 11 લોકોને કેફી પદાર્થ પિવડાવી લૂંટી લેનાર શખ્સ પકડાયો, ઘરે પુત્રી જન્મી હોવાનું કહી જ્યૂસ પિવડાવી બેભાન કરી દેતો હતો

પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
  • રાજસ્થાનના પાલીમાં છુપાયેલા શખ્સ પાસેથી ~7.30 લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત

તાજેતરમાં વૃદ્ધને ટ્રેનની મુસાફરી દરમિયાન પોતાના ઘેર પુત્રીનો જન્મ થયો છે, તેમ જણાવી કેફી પદાર્થ મિશ્રિત જ્યૂસ પીવડાવી બેભાન કર્યા બાદ તેના ખીસ્સામાંથી 5 હજારની રોકડ ચોરનારા રાજસ્થાનના તસ્કરને પશ્ચિમ રેલવે એલસીબી પોલીસે ઝડપી લીધો હતો. તપાસમાં તેણે અત્યાર સુધી 11 ગુના આચર્યા હોવાનો ઘટસ્ફોટ થયો હતો.

વડોદરાથી પસાર થયેલી વિવિધ ટ્રેન તથા ટ્રાવેલ્સની બસોમાં મુસાફરી કરતી વખતે સાથી મુસાફરોને પોતાના ઘરે પુત્રીનો જન્મ થયો છે, તેમ જણાવી કેફી પદાર્થ મિશ્રિત જ્યૂસ પીવડાવીને કીમતી સામાન લૂંટી લેનારા શખ્સની પશ્ચિમ રેલવે એલસીબી પોલીસના પીઆઇ ઉત્સવ બારોટ અને તેમની ટીમે આરપીએફ સાથે સંકલનમાં રહીને તપાસ શરૂ કરી હતી. દરમિયાન પોલીસને બાતમી મળી હતી કે,

મુસાફરોને લૂંટી લેતો આ શખ્સ રાજસ્થાનના પાલી ખાતે છુપાયેલો છે. જેથી પોલીસની એક ટીમે પાલી પહોંચી ગોવિંદરામ વિરમરામ સેરવી (ચૌધરી)ને ઝડપી લીધો હતો. તેને વડોદરા લાવી પૂછપરછ કરતાં તેણે અત્યાર સુધી વિવિધ ટ્રેનમાં 11 લોકોને લૂંટી લીધા હોવાનો ઘટસ્ફોટ થયો હતો. તેની પાસેથી સોનાના 22 દાગીના, ચાંદીની 10 ચીજો, 5 મોબાઇલ, રોકડ તથા 6 ડેબિટ કાર્ડ, કપડાં સહિતનો 7.30 લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ કબજે કરાયો હતો. ગોવિંદ સામે પાલી અને જોધપુર જિલ્લામાં પણ ગુના નોંધાયેલા હોવાનું બહાર આવ્યું હતું.

ખોટા નામથી બસ-ટ્રેનમાં રિઝર્વેશન કરાવતો
ગોવિંદરામ ખાસ કરીને લાંબા અંતરની રાજસ્થાન તરફ જતી ટ્રેન કે ટ્રાવેલ્સની બસોમાં ખોટા નામથી ટિકિટ રિઝર્વેશન કરાવતો હતો. મુસાફરી દરમિયાન સાથેના મુસાફરો સાથે વાતચીત કરી વિશ્વાસ કેળવ્યા બાદ મારા ઘેર પુત્રીનો જન્મ થયો છે, તેમ જણાવી ઊંઘની ગોળીઓ મિશ્રિત જ્યૂસ કે કોલ્ડ્રિંક્સ પીવડાવી બેભાન થયેલા મુસાફરોનો સામાન ચોરી પલાયન થઇ જતો હતો.

