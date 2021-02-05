તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોરોના વડોદરા LIVE:આજે વધુ 48 પોઝિટિવ, વધુ 41 દર્દી ડિસ્ચાર્જ કરાયા, કુલ કેસઃ24,935, કુલ 24,103 દર્દી રિકવર થયા

વડોદરાએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર

વડોદરા મહાનગરપાલિકાએ જાહેર કરેલા આંકડાઓ પ્રમાણે, વડોદરા શહેર જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાના આજે વધુ 48 પોઝિટિવ કેસ નોંધાયા છે આમ કેસનો કુલ આંક 24,935 ઉપર પહોંચી ગયો છે અને મૃત્યુઆંક 241 થયો છે. વડોદરા શહેર જિલ્લામાં આજે વધુ 41 દર્દીને હોસ્પિટલમાંથી અત્યાર સુધીમાં કુલ 24,103 લોકો કોરોનાને માત આપી ચૂક્યા છે. વડોદરામાં હાલ 591 એક્ટિવ કેસ પૈકી 81 દર્દી ઓક્સિજન ઉપર અને 36 દર્દી વેન્ટિલેટર ઉપર છે અને 474 દર્દીની હાલત સ્થિર છે.

વડોદરા રૂરલમાં સૌથી વધુ 7657 કેસ
વડોદરા શહેર જિલ્લામાં અત્યાર સુધીમાં કોરોનાના 24,935 પોઝિટિવ કેસ નોંધાયા છે. જે પૈકી પૂર્વ ઝોનમાં 3700, પશ્ચિમ ઝોનમાં 4110, ઉત્તર ઝોનમાં 4885, દક્ષિણ ઝોનમાં 4547, વડોદરા ગ્રામ્યમાં 7657 અને 36 કેસ બહારના શહેર અને રાજ્યોના નધાયા છે.

આ વિસ્તારમાં કોરોનાના નવા કેસો નોંધાયા
શહેરઃ કિશનવાડી, નવાયાર્ડ, માંજલપુર, કપુરાઇ, સમા, અટલાદરા, સવાદ, ફતેપુરા, ગોત્રી, બાપોદ
ગ્રામ્યઃ કરજણ, વાઘોડિયા, કરોડિયા, ડભોઇ, પાદરા, સાવલી

