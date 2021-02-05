તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

કોરોના વડોદરા LIVE:આજે વધુ 42 પોઝિટિવ, વધુ 34 દર્દી ડિસ્ચાર્જ કુલ કેસઃ23,934, મૃત્યુઆંક 241, કુલ 23,085 દર્દી રિકવર થયા

વડોદરા2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર
  • વડોદરામાં છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં લેવાયેલા 2040 સેમ્પલ પૈકી 42 પોઝિટિવ અને 1998 નેગેટિવ આવ્યા

મહાનગરપાલિકાએ જાહેર કરેલા આંકડાઓ પ્રમાણે, વડોદરા શહેર જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાના આજે વધુ 42 પોઝિટિવ કેસ નોંધાયા છે. આમ પોઝિટિવ કેસનો કુલ આંક 23,934 ઉપર પહોંચી ગયો છે અને મૃત્યુઆંક 241 થયો છે. વડોદરા શહેર જિલ્લામાં આજે વધુ 34 દર્દીને હોસ્પિટલમાંથી ડિસ્ચાર્જ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. અત્યાર સુધીમાં કુલ 23,085 લોકો કોરોનાને માત આપી ચૂક્યા છે. વડોદરામાં હાલ 608 એક્ટિવ કેસ પૈકી 54 દર્દી ઓક્સિજન ઉપર અને 21 દર્દી વેન્ટિલેટર ઉપર છે અને 533 દર્દીની હાલત સ્થિર છે.

વડોદરા રૂરલમાં સૌથી વધુ 7424 કેસ
વડોદરા શહેર જિલ્લામાં અત્યાર સુધીમાં કોરોનાના 23,934 પોઝિટિવ કેસ નોંધાયા છે. જે પૈકી પૂર્વ ઝોનમાં 3555 પશ્ચિમ ઝોનમાં 3902, ઉત્તર ઝોનમાં 4674, દક્ષિણ ઝોનમાં 4343, વડોદરા ગ્રામ્યમાં 7424 અને 36 કેસ બહારના શહેર અને રાજ્યોના નોંધાયા છે.

આ વિસ્તારમાં કોરોનાના નવા કેસો નોંધાયા
શહેરઃ નવાયાર્ડ, પાણીગેટ, તરસાલી, દિવાળીપુરા, સમા, નવાપુરા, ગોકુલનગર, વારસીયા, સંવાદ, માંજલપુર
ગ્રામ્યઃ વેમાલી, ડભોઇ, શિનોર, પાદરા, કરજણ, વાઘોડિયા

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓભાવનગરના અલંગમાં આવેલા INS વિરાટને તોડવા પર સુપ્રીમનો સ્ટે, પણ જહાજ અડધું તો ભાંગી ગયું છે - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો