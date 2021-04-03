તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મિશન 76માં વિઝન 2022:સગવડિયો સગાવાદ, દલસુખ પ્રજાપતિના પુત્ર, રામસિંહ રાઠવાના ભત્રીજાને ટિકિટ

વડોદરા38 મિનિટ પહેલા
ભાજપના મહિલા કાર્યકર કોકિલા પવાર આ વખતે ટિકિટ મળે તે માટે પગમાં ચંપલ પહેર્યા વગર ભાજપ કાર્યાલયમાં આવ્યા હતા. જો કે યાદીમાં નામ ન હોવાથી નિરાશ થયા હતા. - Divya Bhaskar
  • 51 નવા ચહેરા, 15 રિપીટ, 10 પૂર્વ કોર્પોરેટરને ફરી તક, એક પણ મુસ્લિમ ઉમેદવાર નહીં
  • ભાજપે 6 બિલ્ડરને ટિકિટ આપી, શૈલેષ સોટ્ટાનો હાથ ઉપર રહ્યો, મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવનો પુત્ર અપક્ષ પેનલ ઉતારે તેવી શક્યતા

ભાજપના મિશન 76માં વિધાનસભાની ચૂંટણીના વિઝન 2022ને સાથે રાખી ગુરુવારે સાંજે ઉમેદવારોની યાદી જાહેર કરવામાં આવી હતી.પ્રદેશ પ્રમુખે બનાવેલા નવા નિયમોના કારણે 76 ઉમેદવારોની સરેરાશ ઉંમર 42ની આસપાસ હોવાનું મનાઇ રહ્યું છે. ટિકિટ ફાળવણીમાં તમામ ધારાસભ્યો, સાંસદ અને સંગઠનના જૂથોને સાચવી લેવાયા છે. ભાજપે એકપણ મુસ્લિમ ઉમેદવારને ટિકિટ ફાળવી નથી.જો કે ભાજપે જાહેર કરેલી યાદીમાં સગાવાદના બેવડા ધોરણો ખુલ્લા પડી ગયા છે.3 ધારાસભ્યોના પુત્રોને ટિકિટ આપી નથી. જયારે ભાજપના રાષ્ટ્રીય ઉપાધ્યક્ષ અને પૂર્વ સાંસદ રામસિંગ રાઠવાના ભત્રીજા રણછોડ અને માટીકામ બોર્ડ નિયમના ચેરમેન દલસુખ પ્રજાપતિના પુત્ર રાજેશને ટિકિટ ફાળવી છે.

પાલિકાની તા 21 મી યોજાનારી ચૂંટણી માટે ભાજપે યાદી જાહે કરી શુક્રવારે બપોરે 12.39 કલાકે વિજય મુહૂર્તમાં ભાજપના તમામ ઉમેદવારોને ફોર્મ ભરવા માટે કહેવામાં આવ્યું છે અને તેની યાદી સાંજે જાહેર કરવામાં આવી હતી. ભાજપે નૈતિક શાહ, નરવીરસિંહ, સ્મિત આદેસરા, પરાક્રમસિંહ, રાજેશ પ્રજાપતિ અને બંદીશ શાહ એક 6 બિલ્ડરને ટિકિટ ફાળવી છે. ભાજપને યાદીમાં કોણ કપાશે કોણ રહેશે ફોન થશે પણ નવું આવશે તે મામલે દિવસ પર ભાજપા કાર્યાલયમાં ચર્ચા ચાલી હતી અને જો તેને પ્રસિદ્ધ થયેલી યાદીમાં માત્ર 15 ને જ રિપીટ થવાની તક આપવામાં આવી હતી. જ્યારે 51 નવા ચહેરાને મેદાનમાં ઉતારવામાં આવ્યા છે અને 10 એવા ચહેરા છે કે જે અગાઉ કોર્પોરેટર રહી ચૂક્યા છે અને તેમના અનુભવનો લાભ પાલિકાને મળે તેવો અંદાજ મુકાયો છે.

60 વર્ષથી વધુ ઉંમરના કોઈને પણ ટિકિટ નહિ આપવાનું નક્કી કરવામાં આવતા તેના કારણે અત્યાર સુધીની સૌથી યુવા બ્રિગેડ આવી હોવાનું ખુલ્યું છે.ખાસ કરીને, આગામી વર્ષે વિધાનસભાની ચૂંટણીઓ આવી રહી છે ત્યારે તેને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને ઉમેદવારોની પસંદગી ભાજપે કરી હોવાનું પણ ભાજપ મોરચે ચર્ચાઈ રહ્યું છે.

ભારે ખેંચતાણ વચ્ચે વોર્ડ નંબર 15 માં ધારાસભ્ય શૈલેષ સૌટ્ટાનએ સૂચવેલા વોર્ડ પ્રમુખ આશિષ જોશીને છેલ્લી ઘડીએ ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવી છે. છોટાઉદેપુર ભાજપના મહામંત્રી રાજેશ વડેલીની પિતરાઇ બહેન અને શહેર સંગઠનમાં હોદો ધરાવતા સ્નેહલબહેન મનીષભાઇ પટેલને ઉમેદવાર બનાવાયા છે. પ્રદેશ કક્ષાના મોટાગજાના એક નેતાના વેવાઇ પક્ષના સગાને પણ ભાજપે ટિકિટ આપી છે.

