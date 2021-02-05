તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વિવાદ:ભાજપમાંથી ત્રણ દાવેદાર પત્નીને ટિકિટ અપાવવા માટે મેદાને પડ્યા

વડોદરા
  • જિ. પંચાયતની પોર બાદ શેરખી બેઠક માટે ભાજપમાં વિવાદ
  • ગુરુવાર સુધીમાં અનેક નામો જાહેર થવાની પ્રબળ શક્યતા

જિલ્લા પંચાયતની પોર બાદ શેરખી બેઠક માટે ભાજપમાં ગજગ્રાહ શરૂ થયો છે. આ બેઠક પર 3 આગેવાનોએ તેમની પત્નીને ટિકિટ આપવા માટે દાવેદારી નોંધાવતાં ત્રિપાંખિયો જંગ છેડાયો છે.જિલ્લા અને તાલુકા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણીનું પણ બ્યૂગલ વાગી ચૂક્યું છે અને ભાજપની પાર્લામેન્ટરી બોર્ડની બેઠકનો દોર પણ શરૂ થઇ ગયો છે. ગુરુવાર સુધીમાં અનેક નામો જાહેર થાય તેવી શક્યતા જોવામાં આવી રહી છે.જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 4 બેઠક માટે અગાઉ ભારે વિવાદ સર્જાયો હતો અને ભાજપના દિગ્ગજ નેતાઓએ ટિકિટની માગણી કરી હતી. આ વિવાદ હજુ શમ્યો છે ત્યાં શેરખી બેઠક માટે ખેંચતાણ શરૂ થઈ છે.

આ બેઠક સામાન્ય સ્ત્રી માટે આરક્ષિત છે અને તેના કારણે જિલ્લા પંચાયતના એક અગ્રીમ હરોળના પૂર્વ સભ્ય પોતાની પત્નીને ચૂંટણી લડાવવા ઇચ્છા ધરાવી રહ્યા છે. તે વડોદરાના ભાજપના એક આગેવાન કે જેઓ દિલ્હી સુધી છેડો ધરાવે છે તેના થકી પ્રયત્ન કરી રહ્યા છે. તેવી જ રીતે જિલ્લા ભાજપ પ્રમુખ અગાઉ શેરખી બેઠક પરથી ચૂંટણી લડ્યા હતા ત્યારે તેઓ દ્વારા પણ પોતાના જૂથમાંથી ઉમેદવાર ઊભો કરે તેવી શક્યતા છે.આ બેઠક પરથી અગાઉ અપક્ષ ચૂંટણી લડી ચૂકેલા એક દાવેદારે પોતાની માતા માટે પ્રયત્નો શરૂ કર્યા હતા, પરંતુ 60 વર્ષનો નિયમ આવતાં તેમણે માતાના બદલે પોતાની પત્નીનું નામ આગળ ધર્યું હોવાનું સામે આવ્યું છે.

