ક્રાઇમ:વ્યાજખોરોએ 7 લાખ સામે 22 લાખ લીધા છતાં વધુ પૈસા માગી મહિલાની છેડતી કરી

વડોદરા29 મિનિટ પહેલા
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર
  • આજવા રોડ પર પતિએ વ્યાજે લીધેલા પૈસા મુદ્દે ઝઘડો કરી અમને વસૂલતાં આવડે છે કહી ધમકી

આજવા રોડ પર રહેતી મહિલાના ઘરે વ્યાજના પૈસા લેવા ગયેલા બે વ્યાજખોરોએ પૈસાના મુદ્દે ઝઘડો કરી પૈસા નહીં આપો તો વસૂલ કરતાં આવડે છે તેમ કહી મહિલાનો હાથ પકડી તેને બેડરૂમ તરફ ખેંચી જઇ છેડતી કરી હતી. મહિલાએ બૂમાબૂમ કરતાં તેનો પતિ ત્યાં ધસી આવ્યો હતો. વ્યાજખોરોએ તને અને તારા પતિને નહી છોડીએ, કહી મારી નાખવાની ધમકી આપી હતી. બાપોદ પોલીસે ગુનો નોંધ્યો હતો.

આજવા રોડ પર રહેતી મહિલાએ હુસેન મન્સુરભાઇ રેડીયેટરવાલા (માસુમ ચેમ્બર્સ, પાણીગેટ) તથા મુસ્તુફા મહંમદભાઇ અમરેલીવાલા (શબીના પાર્ક, સરકાર એસ્ટેટ પાછળ) સામે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવતાં જણાવ્યું કે, 2019માં તેની સાસુના ઓપરેશન તથા ધંધા માટે તેના પતિએ હુસેન રેડીયેટરવાલા પાસેથી ટુકડે ટુકડે 7 લાખ લીધા હતા.ત્યારબાદ તેના પતિએ વ્યાજ સાથે ટુકડે ટુકડે 22 લાખ આપી દીધા હતા છતાં લોકડાઉનમાં હુસેને પતિને ફોન કરી માર્ચનો હિસાબ બાકી છે, તારી કાર મને આપી દે, તેમ કહી કાર લઇ ગયો હતો અને ટીટીઓ ફોર્મ પર સહી કરી હતી.

તારી ગાડી હું ઓળખીતાને આપું છું, તેની પાસેથી 1 લાખ લઇ તને જેની પાસેથી પૈસા અપાવ્યા તેને આપી દઇશ, કહી હુસેને 4 મહિના પછી 5 ટકા વ્યાજ ભરી ગાડી છોડાવી દે તેમ કહ્યું હતું. 4 માસ પહેલાં હુસેને ગાડીનું વાયરિંગ બગડી ગયું છે, તેમ કહી ગાડી વેચી દીધી છે તેમ જણાવ્યું હતું. 2 તારીખે હુસેને ફોન કરી ઘરે રહેજે, પૈસાની વાત કરવા આવું છું, તેમ કહેતાં તેના પતિએ પત્નીને લઇને આવજે તેમ કહ્યું હતું ત્યારે હુસેને હું અને મુસ્તુફા આવીએ છીએ તેમ જણાવ્યું હતું.

ત્યારબાદ મહિલાનો પતિ નાહવા ગયો હતો ત્યારે બંને ઘેર આવ્યા હતા અને મહિલા સાથે પૈસાની વાત કરી હુસેને તેનો હાથ પકડી પૈસા નહીં આપો તો વસૂલ કરતાં આવડે છે, કહી બેડરૂમ તરફ ખેંચવા લાગ્યો હતો. મહિલાએ બૂમાબૂમ કરતાં તેનો પતિ આવી ગયો હતો. જેથી તું તારી પત્નીને લઇને કેમ નથી આવ્યો તેમ કહેતાં હું તેને લઇને આવું છું, તેમ કહી જતો રહ્યો હતો. તે સમયે મુસ્તુફાએ તને અને તારા પતિને નહીં છોડું તેમ જણાવી ધમકી આપી હતી.

વીડિયો કોલ કરીને કહેતો તારી પત્ની બતાવ
ફરિયાદમાં આરોપ કરાયો હતો કે, હુસેન તેના પતિને વીડિયો કોલ કરતો હતો અને તારી પત્ની બતાવ, મારે જોવી છે તેમ કહેતો હતો અને પતિને મળે ત્યારે પત્નીઓની અદલા-બદલી કરીએ તેમ પણ જણાવતો હતો.

