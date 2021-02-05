તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • The Two Got Together And Taught A Lesson To The Young Man Who Cheated On His Wife By Telling Her Overtime And Telling His Girlfriend To Be Single.

ભાસ્કર વિશેષ:પત્નીને ઓવરટાઇમનું જણાવી અને પ્રેમિકાને કુંવારો હોવાનું કહી છેતરતા યુવકને બંનેએ ભેગાં મળી સબક શીખવાડ્યો

વડોદરાએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
  • પ્રેમિકાએ અભયમને ફોન કરતાં ટીમે સ્થળ પર પહોંચી, યુવકે ભૂલ સ્વીકારી

યુવકે પત્ની અને પ્રેમિકાએ અંધારામાં રાખી બંને સાથે પ્રણય ફાગ ખેલવાનું ચાલું રાખ્યા બાદ યુવકની પત્નીને પતિના લફરાની જાણ થઇ જતાં પત્ની પતિની પ્રેમિકા પાસે પહોંચી હતી .ત્યારબાદ પ્રેમિકાને તેનો પ્રેમી પરિણીત હોવાની જાણ થતાં પ્રેમિકા પણ ઉશ્કેરાઇ હતી. પ્રેમી અને પ્રેમિકા વચ્ચે ઉગ્ર ઝઘડો થયા બાદ અભયમને જાણ કરાઇ હતી. ત્રણેયને સમજાવ્યા બાદ યુવકે પણ પોતાની ભુલ સ્વીકારી હતી.

પશ્ચિમ વિસ્તારમાં મોલમાં નોકરી કરતી યુવતી રૂમ ભાડે રાખી રહેતી હતી. તેનો અન્ય મોલમાં નોકરી કરતાં યુવક સાથે પરિચય થયા બાદ બંને મિત્રતાથી સાથે રહેતા હતા. યુવક પોતે પરિણીત હોવા છતાં અને એક સંતાનનો પિતા હોવા છતાં પ્રેમિકાથી તેણે આ વાત છુપાવી હતી અને પ્રેમિકાને પોતે તેની સાથે લગ્ન કરશે તેવી લાલચ આપી તેની સાથે જાતીય સબંધ પણ રાખતો હતો. બંનેની નોકરી શિફ્ટ મુજબ જોવાથી યુવક તેની પત્ની અને પ્રેમિકા સાથે ચાલાકીથી સબંધ રાખતો હતો અને બંનેને કોઇ જ જાણ સુધ્ધા થઇ ન હતી.

યુવક મારે આજે ઓવરટાઇમ છે તેમ જણાવી ઘર છોડીને ગયા બાદ તેની પ્રેમિકાની સાથે રહેતો હતો.જો કે ત્યારબાદ પત્નીને શંકા જતાં તેણે તપાસ કરતાં પતિના પ્રેમ સબંધની જાણ થઇ હતી. આખરે તે આ પત્ની તેના પતિની પ્રેમિકાને મળી હકિકત જણાવી હતી.જેને પગલે પ્રેમિકા પર પણ જાણે કે આભ તુટી પડયું હતું,

તેણે હવે આ યુવક સાથે સબંધ નહીં રાખે તેવી ખાતરી આપી હતી. ત્યારબાદ તેણે યુવકને આ મામલાની જાણ કરતાં યુવક ઉશ્કેરાયો હતો અને ઝઘડો કરી બદનામ કરવાની ધમકી આપી હતી અને ફોન લઇને ભાગી ગયો હતો. જેથી યુવતીએ અભયમને ફોન કરતાં ટીમે યુવકને પકડી પોલીસને હવાલે કરવાની તજવીજ કરતા તેણે માફી માંગી હતી લેખિત માફી પત્ર લખી આપ્યું હતું.

ઓવરટાઇમના પૈસાની તપાસમાં ભાંડો ફૂટ્યો
પતિ રોજ ઓવરટાઇમ કરતો હોવાનું બહાનું કાઢતાં પત્નીને શંકા ગઇ હતી કે પતિના પગારમાં તો ઓવરટાઇમ કરવા છતાં કોઇ વધારો દેખાતો નથી. જેથી તેણે નોકરીના સ્થળે તપાસ કરતા પતિના લગ્નબાહ્ય સબંધની જાણ થઇ હતી. જેથી પોતાના લગ્ન જીવનને બચાવવા તે પોતાના પતિની પ્રેમિકાને મળી હતી અને ત્યારબાદ બંનેએ યુવકને સબક શીખવાડવાનું નક્કી કર્યું હતું.

