કોરોના વડોદરા LIVE:પોઝિટિવ કેસનો કુલ આંક 23,664 ઉપર પહોંચ્યો, મૃત્યુઆંક 241, કુલ 22,817 દર્દી રિકવર થયા

વડોદરા2 કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર
  • વડોદરામાં હાલ 606 એક્ટિવ કેસ પૈકી 70 દર્દી ઓક્સિજન અને 27 દર્દી વેન્ટિલેટર ઉપર છે

મહાનગરપાલિકાએ જાહેર કરેલા આંકડાઓ પ્રમાણે, વડોદરા શહેર જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાના પોઝિટિવ કેસનો કુલ આંક 23,664 ઉપર પહોંચી ગયો છે અને મૃત્યુઆંક 241 થયો છે. વડોદરા શહેર જિલ્લામાં આજે વધુ 79 દર્દીને હોસ્પિટલમાંથી ડિસ્ચાર્જ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. અત્યાર સુધીમાં કુલ 22,817 લોકો કોરોનાને માત આપી ચૂક્યા છે. વડોદરામાં હાલ 606 એક્ટિવ કેસ પૈકી 70 દર્દી ઓક્સિજન ઉપર અને 27 દર્દી વેન્ટિલેટર ઉપર છે અને 509 દર્દીની હાલત સ્થિર છે.

વડોદરા રૂરલમાં સૌથી વધુ 7362 કેસ
વડોદરા શહેર જિલ્લામાં અત્યાર સુધીમાં કોરોનાના 23,664 પોઝિટિવ કેસ નોંધાયા છે. જે પૈકી પૂર્વ ઝોનમાં 3515 પશ્ચિમ ઝોનમાં 3847, ઉત્તર ઝોનમાં 4619, દક્ષિણ ઝોનમાં 4285, વડોદરા ગ્રામ્યમાં 7362 અને 36 કેસ બહારના શહેર અને રાજ્યોના નોંધાયા છે.

ગુરૂવારે આ વિસ્તારમાં કોરોનાના નવા કેસો નોંધાયા
શહેરઃ ફતેગંજ, સમા, કોઠી, વડસર, દિવાળીપુરા, જ્યુબિલીબાગ, નવાબજાર, ગોત્રી રોડ, કારેલીબાગ, સલાટવાડા, શિયાબાગ, વાઘોડિયા રોડ, તરસાલી, વાસણા-ભાયલી રોડ, માણેજા
ગ્રામ્યઃ ડેસર, પાદરા, ડભોઇ, વરણામા, સાવલી, કરજણ

