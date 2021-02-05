તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

આક્ષેપ:પૂજારીની પુત્રીની લાશ ભેદી સંજોગોમાં મળતાં ઉત્તેજના, જૂની ગઢીના મંદિર પાસેના ઓટલેથી લાશ મળી હતી

વડોદરાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • મહિલાની હત્યા થઈ હોવાના મૃતકની બહેનનો આક્ષેપ

શહેરના જૂની ગઢી વિસ્તારમાં મંગળવારે બપોરના અરસામાં ઓટલા પરથી મહાકાલી મંદિરના પૂજારીની 45 વર્ષીય પુત્રીનો મૃતદેહ મળી આવતાં ઉત્તેજના છવાઇ ગઇ હતી. મંગળવારે બપોરે અઢી વાગ્યાના અરસામાં જૂની ગઢીમાં ભદ્ર કચેરી પાસે મહાકાળી મંદિર પાસેના ઓટલા પરથી 45 વર્ષીય અંજનાબહેન રણછોડભાઇ ગોસ્વામીનો મૃતદેહ મળ્યો હતો. આ અંગે સિટી પોલીસને જાણ કરાતાં સીટી પીઆઇ વાણિયા સહિતનો કાફલો સ્થળ પર પહોંચ્યો હતો.

તપાસમાં મહિલાના મૃતદેહ પર બાહ્ય ઇજાનાં નિશાન જોવા મળ્યાં ન હતાં. બીજી તરફ મહિલાની બહેન પૂર્ણિમાબહેને દવાખાના વર્ધીમાં તેમની બહેન એક વ્યક્તિ સાથે ફરતી હતી અને તેણે જ માર મારીને હત્યા કરી હોવાનું જણાવતાં ઉત્તેજના છવાઇ ગઇ હતી અને પોલીસ પણ ચોંકી ઉઠી હતી અને પીએમ કરાવવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

સિટી પીઆઇ વાણિયાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, પીએમમાં પણ આંતરીક ઇજા ન હોવાનું બહાર આવ્યું છે, જેથી અકસ્માત મોત દાખલ કરી તપાસ કરાઇ રહી છે. પોલીસે જણાવ્યું હતું કે મૃતક મહિલાના 10 વર્ષ પહેલા છુટાછેડા થયા હતા અને ત્યારબાદ પિતાના ઘર પાસે જ એકલી રહેતી હતી. તેની અન્ય બહેનો પૈકી એક બહેન પણ પતિના અવસાન બાદ પિતા સાથે રહે છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો