તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

રાજકારણ:ભાજપે 9 અને કોંગ્રેસે 2 અપક્ષોને મનાવી લીધા, અંતિમ દિવસે 14 ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચ્યાં

વડોદરાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.

ફોર્મ ખેંચવાના છેલ્લા દિવસે ભાજપના સર્મથનમાં 9 ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચી લીધા હતા. જ્યારે કોંગ્રેસના સમર્થનમાં 2 ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચાયાં હતાં.ઉમેદવારીપત્રો પરત ખેંચવાના છેલ્લા દિવસે વોર્ડ 17માંથી બળવાખોરી કરીને ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવનાર ભાજપનાં જ પૂર્વ કાઉન્સિલર ભાવીનાબેન ચૌહાણે આખરે ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચી લેતાં ભાજપના ઉમેદવારોએ હાશકારો અનુભવ્યો હતો.

ભાજપ પ્રમુખ ડો.વિજય શાહ, નર્મદા મંત્રી યોગેશ પટેલ, ચૂંટણી ઇન્ચાર્જ સુનીલ સોલંકીએ છેલ્લા ત્રણ દિવસથી ભાવીનાબેનને સમજાવવાના પ્રયાસને સફળતા મળી હતી. ભાજપના સમર્થનમાં વોર્ડ નં. 12માંથી અપક્ષ ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવનાર દિપક શાને, વોર્ડ નં. 7માંથી અંકિત રજવાડી, આપના તરૂણ શાહ, વોર્ડ નં. 18માંથી મહેશ ગોયલ, વોર્ડ નં. 19માંથી અપક્ષ ઉમેદવારી કરનારા કમલેશ પંચાલ, બન્ટી ખૈર, પીયુષ ધ્રોતે, જયેશ પટેલે ઉમેદવારી પરત ખેંચી લીધી હતી.

આ ઉપરાંત એનસીપીમાંથી વોર્ડ 6માં ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવનાર સંજીદાબેગમ સૈયદે પણ તેમનું ઉમેદવારી પત્ર પરત ખેંચી લીધું હતું. ડેમેજ કંટ્રોલ કમિટીના સભ્ય ઋત્વીજ જોશી, માઇનોરિટી સેલના ચેરમેન અલ્તાફ હુસૈન કાદરીના પ્રયાસોથી તેમણે ઉમેદવારી પરત ખેંચી હતી અને વોર્ડ 6માં કોંગ્રેસની પેનલને સમર્થન જાહેર કર્યું હતું. વોર્ડ 19માંથી પણ કોંગ્રેસના સર્મથનમાં એનસીપીના ઉમેદવાર ઇલ્યાઝ વ્હોરાએ ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચી લીધું હતું. જેથી હવે પાલિકાના 19 વોર્ડની 76 બેઠક માટે 280 ઉમેદવાર જંગમાં રહ્યાં છે.

76 બેઠક માટે 280 દાવેદારો વચ્ચે જંગ, પાલિકાનું ચૂંટણી ચિત્ર સ્પષ્ટ થતાં વોર્ડ નંબર 12માં સોંથી વધુ 25 ઉમેદવારો મેદાનમાં રહ્યાં છે.

વોર્ડમાન્યપરતકુલ
ફોર્મખેંચાઇસંખ્યા
118117
2909
310010
422022
515015
615114
718216
821021
913013
1017116
1111011
1226125
1314014
1416115
15918
1613013
1713112
1814113
1920416
કુલ29414280

​​​​​​​

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો