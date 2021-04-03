તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રજૂઆત:સમર્પણ સોસાયટીના 15 રહીશ અને TDO સામે કાર્યવાહી કરો

વડોદરા21 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • સોસા.ના કેટલાક રહીશોની લેન્ડ ગ્રેબિંગ હેઠળ કાર્યવાહી માટે અરજી
  • સમર્પણ સોસાયટીનો ગેટ બંધ કરી મેદાન પચાવવાના આક્ષેપ

સમર્પણ સોસાયટીના રહીશોએ સોસાયટીના ટીપી રોડ પર આવેલો ગેટ બંધ કરી કોર્પોરેશનની જમીન પચાવી પાડવાની કોશીશના આક્ષેપ સાથે સોસાયટીના જ 15 રહીશો અને કોર્પોરેશનના નગર વિકાસ અધિકારી જીતેશ ત્રિવેદી સામે કલેક્ટર કચેરી કચેરીમાં લેન્ડ ગ્રેબિંગ એક્ટ હેઠળ કાર્યવાહ કરવાની માગ સાથે અરજી કરાઈ છે.સમર્પણ સોસાયટીના વિનય કુમાર શાહ દ્વારા કલેક્ટર કચેરીમાં સોસાયટીના કહેવાતા હોદ્દેદારો મનીષ મલ્હોત્રા, બીકરમજીતસિંઘ સીતારા, કે.સુબ્રમણિયમ અને કોર્પોરેશનના અધિકારી જીતેશ ત્રિવેદી સહિત 16 વ્યક્તિ સામે લેન્ડ ગ્રેબિંગ હેઠળ કાર્યવાહ કરવાની માગ સાથે અરજી આપી છે.

જેમાં જણાવ્યું છે કે, સોસાયટીમાં જવાના 2 રસ્તા છે, જે પૈકીનો એક રસ્તો વાસણા-તાંદલજા ટીપી સ્કીમ 22નો 24 મીટરનો રોડ છે. જે રસ્તો પાલિકાના ટીપીના નકશામાં ટી.પી. રોડ તરીકે બતાવાયો છે. આ રસ્તા પાસે જ કોર્પોરેશને અનામત રાખેલું રમત-ગમતનું મેદાન છે. 9 મીટર પહોળા અને 182 મીટર લાંબા રસ્તાની કુલ જગ્યા 1638 સમ ચો.મીટર છે, તેની કિંમત રૂ.2.98 કરોડ થાય છે તેમજ 2 હજાર સમ ચો.મીટર ક્ષેત્રફળ ધરાવતા મેદાનની કિંમત 3.65 કરોડ થાય છે.

ફરિયાદીનો આક્ષેપ છે કે, જમીનને કોર્ડન કરીને પ્રતિવાદીઓ દ્વારા અંગત વપરાશ માટે મકાન જેવી રચના કરાઈ છે. ઉપરાંત ટીપી રોડના મુખ્ય પ્રવેશ દ્વારને બંધ કરી જમીન હડપી લેવાનો કારસો રચાયો છે. જમીન હડપવા સોસાયટીમાં રહેતા લઘુમતી કોમના લોકો સામે કોમી વૈમનસ્ય ઊભું કરેલું છે. સોસાયટીના અન્ય રહીશ મુન્ના કારભારીએ જણાવ્યું કે, અમારી સોસાયટીનો ગેટ 17 ઓગસ્ટ, 2020ના રોજ સોસાયટીના હોદ્દેદારો દ્વારા બંધ કરાયો છે.

તે હોદ્દેદારોએ સોસાયટીમાં આવેલો રોડ અને રમત ગમતનું મેદાન પોતાની માલિકીનું દર્શાવી ગેટ ગેરકાયદે બંધ કરી દીધો છે. અમારા નકશા અને સરકારી નકશા પ્રમાણે તે સરકારી જગ્યા છે. આ જગ્યા મૂળ કોર્પોરેશનની જ છે. કોર્પોરેશનના અધિકારીઓ પાસે આ ગેટ ખોલાવવા ધક્કા ખાઈને હવે થાકી ગયા છીએ. આ મેઈન ગેટ ટીપી રોડ પર આવેલો છે, જે ગેરકાયદે રીતે બંધ કરી દીધો છે.

