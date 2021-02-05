તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Vadodara
  • Suspicion Of Dummy Candidates Appearing In Railway Recruitment Exam, Application Has Been Submitted To Railway Authorities To Cancel The Exam.

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

આવેદન:રેલવે ભરતીની પરીક્ષામાં ડમી ઉમેદવારો બેસાડાયાની શંકા, પરીક્ષા રદ કરવા રેલવે સત્તાધીશોને આવેદન અપાયું

વડોદરાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પરીક્ષામાં થયેલી ગરબડના લીધે પરીક્ષા કેન્સલ કરવા ધરણાં કરાયા હતા - Divya Bhaskar
પરીક્ષામાં થયેલી ગરબડના લીધે પરીક્ષા કેન્સલ કરવા ધરણાં કરાયા હતા

રેલવે રીક્રુટમેન્ટ બોર્ડ દ્વારા ગત તા.3-1-21ના રોજ લેવાયેલી જીડીસીઈ પરીક્ષામાં ડમી ઉમેદવારો બેસાડાયા હોવાની શંકા દર્શાવી આખી પરીક્ષા કેન્સલ કરી નવેસરથી પરીક્ષા લેવા મંગળવારે વે.રે.એ.યુનિ.નાનેજા હેઠળ પરીક્ષાર્થીઓએ પ્રતાપનગર ખાતે આવેદન આપી ધરણાં કર્યા હતા,જેમાં 250 રેલ કર્મી જોડાયા હતા.

વે. રેલવે એમ્પ્લોઈઝ યુનિયનના સેક્રેટરી સંતોષ પવારે જણાવ્યું હતું કે ‘પરીક્ષામાં આઈ કાર્ડ યોગ્ય રીતે ચેક કરાયા ન હતા.સીટીંગ એરેજમેન્ટ પ્રોપર ન હતી.પરીક્ષા આપનાર વ્યકિતના સ્થાને એ જ પરીક્ષા આપવા બેઠો હતો કે બીજો કોઈ પરીક્ષાર્થી બેઠો હતો તેનું વેરીફીકેશન પણ કરાયું ન હતું.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો