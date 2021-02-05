તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ગર્વ:કોરોનામાં ઓનલાઇન સ્ટડી કરી, હિંમત ન હાર્યા અને પરીક્ષા પાસ કરી

વડોદરા
તસવીરમાં ડાબે થી અંકુશ ચિરિમાર, સિમરન મહેશ્વરી - Divya Bhaskar
તસવીરમાં ડાબે થી અંકુશ ચિરિમાર, સિમરન મહેશ્વરી
  • સીએ ઇન્ટરમિડિયેટમાં શહેરનો અંકુશ ચિરિમાર દેશમાં 5મા ક્રમાંકે
  • કોરોનાનો મેન્ટલ સ્ટ્રેસ અને આર્થિક પરિસ્થિતિનો સામનો કરી વિદ્યાર્થીઓ પાસ થયા

ધી ઇન્સ્ટિટ્યૂટ ઓફ ચાર્ટર્ડ એકાઉન્ટન્ટ્સ ઓફ ઈન્ડિયા દ્વારા ડિસેમ્બર-2020માં લેવાયેલ નવા કોર્સની CA ફાઉન્ડેશન અને નવેમ્બર-2020 માં જુના અને નવા કોર્સની લેવાયેલ CA ઈન્ટરમિડયેટનું પરિણામ જાહેર કરાયું છે. CA ફાઉન્ડેશનમાં આ વર્ષે ટોપ-50 જાહેર કરાયા નથી.

તેમજ ફાઉન્ડેશનનાં વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ ધો-12 પછી ઓનલાઈન એડમિશન લઈને સંપૂર્ણ તૈયારી ઓનલાઈન કરી હતી. ઓલ ઇન્ડિયા લેવલ પર ટોપ-50માં વડોદરાના 2 વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ સ્થાન મેળવ્યું છે. વડોદરાના અંકુશ ચિરીમારે ઓલ ઇન્ડિયામાં 5મો ક્રમાંક જ્યારે સિમરન મહેશ્વરીએ ઓલ ઇન્ડિયામાં 23મો ક્રમાંક પ્રાપ્ત કરીને શહેરનું ગૌરવ વધાર્યું છે.

દિવસના 10 કલાક વાંચતો, FMમાં 96 માર્ક્સ, 688/800, AIR-5, વડોદરામાં પહેલો
કોમર્સ ફિલ્ડમાં આગળ વધવુ હતુ તે નક્કી હતુ તેથી સીએ શરૂ કર્યું. પહેલા જ એટેમ્પ્ટમાં પાસ થઇશ તેવો અત્મવિશ્વાસ હતો પરંતુ ઓલ ઇન્ડિયા રેન્ક આવશે તે વિચાર્યુ ન હતું. દિવસના 10 કલાક વાંચતો હતો. અકાઉન્ટ્સ પ્રિય વિષય છે જેમા 96 માર્ક્સ આવ્યા છે.

શાળામાં હતી ત્યારથી જ સીએ બનવુ હતું, 649/800, AIR-23, વડોદરામાં બીજો
​​​​​​​શાળામાં હતી ત્યારથી જ સીએ બનવાનુ સપનુ હતું. રોજના 12 થી 13 કલાક અભ્યાસ કરતી હતી. ઓલ ઇન્ડિયા રેન્ક આવશે એવુ વિચાર્યુ પણ ન હતું. પિતાની ડ્રાયફ્રુટની દુકાન છે અને માતા હાઉસવાઇફ છે. સૌથી વધુ 90 માર્ક્સ અકાઉન્ટ્સમાં આવ્યા છે.

પરીક્ષાના મહિના પહેલા કોરોના થયો હતો, 206/400, ગ્રુપ-1/ઇન્ટરમિડિયેટ
​​​​​​​ પરીક્ષાના મહિના પહેલા મને અને પરિવારને કોરોના થયો હતો. મેન્ટલ સ્ટ્રેસના કારણે ડિપ્રેશન અટેક્સ આવતા તેથી સાઇકિયાટ્રીસ્ટ પાસે ગઇ અને પરિવારના સપોર્ટથી પાસ થઇ. નવેમ્બરમાં બીજા ગ્રુપની પરીક્ષા ઓપ્ટઆઉટ કરીને જાન્યુઆરીમાં આપી.

ઘરમાં પાણી પડે છે, સીએ બની નવું ઘર લઇશ, 151/300, ગ્રુપ-2 / ઓલ્ડ કોર્સ
પાદરના માસર ગામથી રોજે 45 કિમી વડોદરા બસમાં અપડાઉન કરતી. પિતા ગવાસામા શ્રમિક કામ કરી રોજના 300 રૂપિયા કમાય છે, માતા પાનનો ગલ્લો ચલાવે છે. જ્યારે વરસાદ પડે ત્યારે મારા ઘરના છાપરા પરથી પાણી પડે છે. સીએ બનીને સૌથી પહેલા નવુ ઘર લઇશ.

નવા-જુના કોર્સમાં પાસ થનાર વિદ્યાર્થીઓ

ન્યુ કોર્સગ્રૂપ-1ગ્રૂપ-2બંને
ગ્રૂપ-1ગ્રૂપ-2બંનેટોટલ
પરીક્ષાર્થી255152354761
પાસ થનાર504139864202

​​​​​​​જુના કોર્સની પરીક્ષામાં ગ્રુપ 1 માં 49 પૈકી 6 વિદ્યાર્થીઓ, ગ્રુપ 2માં 148 પૈકી 25 વિદ્યાર્થીઓ અને બન્ને ગ્રુપ આપનારા 36 પૈકી 2 વિદ્યાર્થી પાસ થઇ ઇન્ટરમિડિયેટ જુના કોર્સમાં કુલ 33 વિદ્યાર્થીઓ પાસ થયા હતા.

