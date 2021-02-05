તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સામૂહિક આપઘાત કેસ:વડોદરાના સોની પરિવારે જ્યોતિષીઓના ચક્કરમાં આવીને ઘરમાંથી 16 ધન ભરેલા કળશ કાઢવા 15 લાખની લોન લઇને દેવુ કર્યું, એક જ્યોતિષે સાપ કાઢ્યો, બીજાએ સોનુ કાઢવાનું નાટક કર્યું

વડોદરા15 મિનિટ પહેલાલેખક: જીતુ પંડ્યા
પિતા નરેન્દ્રભાઇ, પુત્રી રિયા, પુત્ર ભાવિન અને પુત્રવઘુ ઉર્વીની ફાઈલ તસવીર
પિતા નરેન્દ્રભાઇ, પુત્રી રિયા, પુત્ર ભાવિન અને પુત્રવઘુ ઉર્વીની ફાઈલ તસવીર
  • ઘરના મોભીએ લોન લઇને વડોદરા, અમદાવાદ અને રાજસ્થાનના પુષ્કરના 9 જ્યોતિષીઓને રૂપિયા આપ્યા હતા
  • જ્યોતિષીઓના ચક્કરમાં સોની પરિવાર વધુ દેવાદાર બની જતા સામૂહિક આપઘાત કરવાનો વારો આવ્યો

વડોદરાના સમા સ્પોર્ટસ્ કોમ્પ્લેક્ષની સામે આવેલી સ્વાતિ સોસાયટીમાં રહેતા સોની પરિવાર પાસેથી વડોદરા, અમદાવાદ અને રાજસ્થાનના પુષ્કરના 9 જ્યોતિષીએ 32.25 લાખ રૂપિયા વિધી, વાસ્તુદોષ અને જમીનમાંથી ધન કાઢી આપવાના બહાને પડાવી લીધા હતા. દેવામાંથી મુક્તિ મેળવવાની લાલચમાં જ્યોતિષીઓ પાસે વિધિ કરાવવા માટે સોની પરિવારના મોભી મકાન ગીરવે મૂકીને ફાઇનાન્સ કંપનીમાંથી લોન લીધી હતી. અમદાવાદના જ્યોતિષી ઘરમાં ખાડો ખોદી સોનાના સિક્કા ભરેલા તાંબાના બે કળશ કાઢી આપી પરિવારના મોભીને વિશ્વાસમાં લીધા હતા. ધન ભરેલા બીજા 16 કળશ કઢાવવા મોભીએ જ્યોતિષીને પ્રાઇવેટ ફાઇનાન્સ કંપનીમાંથી રૂપિયા 13.50 લાખ લોન લઇને આપ્યા હતા.

નરેન્દ્રભાઇ જ્યોતિષીના ચક્કરમાં આવી ગયા હતા
સામૂહિક આપઘાત કેસમાં બચી ગયેલા સોની પરિવારના ભાવિન સોનીએ પોતાના નિવેદનમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, સ્વાતી સોસાયટીમાં આવેલું મકાન રૂપિયા 40 લાખમાં વેચવા માટે અને એક સાથે દેવું ચૂકવવા માટે પિતા નરેન્દ્રભાઇ જ્યોતિષીના ચક્કરમાં આવી ગયા હતા. જેમાં વડોદરા, અમદાવાદ અને રાજસ્થાન પુષ્કરના જ્યોતિષી સહિત 9 જ્યોતિષીઓએ વિધી, વાસ્તુદોષ, ઘરમાં ખાડો ખોદીને દાટેલું ધન કાઢવા માટે રૂપિયા 32 લાખ પડાવ્યા હતા. જ્યોતિષીઓના ભરોસે રહેલા પિતાએ મકાન બાનાખત પેટે અશોકભાઇ મિસ્ત્રી પાસેથી લીધેલા રૂપિયા 23.50 લાખ વાયદા મુજબ પરત આપી શકે તેમ ન હોવાથી પિતાના કહેવાથી પરિવારે ઝેરી દવા ગટગટાવી લઇ આપઘાત કરી લેવાનું નક્કી કર્યું હતું.

ઘરના મોભીએ લોન લઇને વડોદરા, અમદાવાદ અને રાજસ્થાનના પુષ્કરના 9 જ્યોતિષીઓને રૂપિયા આપ્યા હતા
ઘરના મોભીએ લોન લઇને વડોદરા, અમદાવાદ અને રાજસ્થાનના પુષ્કરના 9 જ્યોતિષીઓને રૂપિયા આપ્યા હતા

જ્યોતિષે કહ્યું કે, તમારા ઘરમાં ગુપ્ત ધન દાટેલું છે. જે ખાડો ખોદીને કાઢવું પડશે
ભાવિન સોનીએ સમા પોલીસને આપેલા નિવેદનમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, વડોદરાના ગોત્રી કેનાલ પાસે રહેતા જ્યોતિષી હેમંત જોષી મકાન વેચવાની આપેલી જાહેરાત વાંચીને પિતાનો સંપર્ક કર્યો હતો, ત્યાર બાદ તે ઘરે આવ્યો હતો. ઘરે આવેલા જ્યોતિષી હેમંત જોષીએ ઘરમાં તપાસ કરીને જણાવ્યું કે, તમને વાસ્તુદોષ નડે છે અને તમારા ઘરમાં ગુપ્ત ધન દાટેલું છે. જે ખાડો ખોદીને કાઢવું પડશે. તે માટેની વિધિ માટે 35 હજાર રૂપિયા લીધા હતા. ત્યાર બાદ હેમંત જોષીએ અમદાવાદના જ્યોતિષી સ્વારજ જોષીનો સંપર્ક કરાવ્યો હતો. સ્વરાજ જોષી પણ ઘરે આવ્યો હતો. તેણે રસોડાની એક ટાઇલ્સ હટાવી ખાડો ખોદી તેમાંથી બે તાંબાના કળશ બહાર કાઢ્યા હતા. જે પૈકી એક કળશમાંથી સોનાના સિક્કા અને બીજા કળશમાંથી હાડકા નીકળ્યા હતા. સોનાના સિક્કા ભરેલ કળશ તિજોરીમાં મૂકી દીધો. જ્યોતિષી સ્વરાજે રસોડામાં બીજા 16 કળશ દટાયેલા હોવાનું જણાવતા પરિવાર ખુશ થઇ ગયો હતો.

ધન ભરેલા કળશ કાઢવા 15 લાખની લોન લીધી
ધન ભરેલા 16 કળશ કાઢવા માટે રૂપિયા 13.50 લાખનો ખર્ચ થશે, તેમ જણાવતા મોભી નરેન્દ્રભાઇએ જના ફાઇનાન્સમાં મકાન ગીરવે મૂકી 15 લાખ રૂપિયાની લોન લીધી હતી. જે પૈકી રૂપિયા 8 લાખ આવાસ ફાઇનાન્સમાં ભરી દીધા હતા. બાકી વધેલા રૂપિયા 7 લાખ અને મકાન વેચાણના બાના પેટે મેળેલા રૂપિયા 7 લાખ મળીને કુલ રૂપિયા 14 લાખમાંથી રૂપિયા 13.50 લાખ જ્યોતિષી સ્વરાજને આપ્યા હતા. જે રકમ આપ્યા બાદ બીજા ત્રણ કળશ ભાડાના મકાનમાં ખાડો ખોદીને કાઢ્યા હતા. જે ત્રણ કળશ પૈકી એક કળશમાંથી માટી, બીજા કળશમાંથી હાડકાં અને ત્રીજા કળશમાંથી બે કિલો ચાંદી નીકળી હતી. પહેલાં નીકળેલા સોનાના સિક્કા ભરેલા કળશમાંથી એક ચિઠ્ઠી લખી હતી કે, આ કળશ તળાવમાં પધરાવી દેવો. જેથી પિતા સોનાના સિક્કા ભરેલો કળશ પાણીમાં પધરાવી આવ્યા હતા. જ્યોતિષી સ્વરાજે બીજી વિધિ કરવા માટે બીજા રૂપિયા 9 લાખની માંગણી કરતા નરેન્દ્રભાઇએ બીજી વિધિ કરવાનો ઇન્કાર કરી દીધો હતો.

જ્યોતિષીઓના ચક્કરમાં સોની પરિવાર વધુ દેવાદાર બની જતા સામૂહિક આપઘાત કરવાનો વારો આવ્યો હતો
જ્યોતિષીઓના ચક્કરમાં સોની પરિવાર વધુ દેવાદાર બની જતા સામૂહિક આપઘાત કરવાનો વારો આવ્યો હતો

ઘરમાંથી સાડા ત્રણ ફૂટનો સાપ કાઢીને બતાવ્યો
દરમિયાન ઘરે જ બેસી રહેતા નરેન્દ્રભાઇ સોનીએ અખબારોમાં આવતી જ્યોતિષીની જાહેરાતો જોઇને અમદાવાદના પ્રહલાદ નામના જ્યોતિષીનો સંપર્ક કર્યો હતો. તેઓએ ઘરમાં વિધિ કરવા માટે 2 લાખ રૂપિયા લીધા હતા. જ્યોતિષી પ્રહલાદે તેઓના સાગરીત દિનેશને ઘરે મોકલ્યો હતો. દિનેશે ઘરમાંથી સાડા ત્રણ ફૂટનો સાપ કાઢીને બતાવ્યો હતો. જે સાપ દિનેશ પ્લાસ્ટિકના ડબામાં લઇને જતો રહ્યો હતો. બાદમાં જ્યોતિષી પ્રહલાદે પરિવારના મોભી નરેન્દ્રભાઇને જણાવ્યું કે, સાપના નિવારણ માટે રૂપિયા 7 લાખ જેટલો ખર્ચ થશે. જોકે, નરેન્દ્રભાઇ સાપની વિધિ કરવાનો ઇન્કાર કરી દીધો હતો.

અમદાવાદના જ્યોતિષે વિધિ માટે રૂપિયા 5 લાખ લીધા હતા
થોડા સમય બાદ નરેન્દ્રભાઇ સોની અમદાવાદ રાણીપ વિસ્તારના જ્યોતિષી સમીર જોષી પાસે ગયા હતા. તેને પણ ઘરમાં ધન દટાયેલું હોવાનું જણાવ્યું હતું અને તેની વિધિ માટે રૂપિયા 5 લાખ લીધા હતા. સમીર જોષી વિધિ માટે ઘરે આવ્યો હતો. અને ઘરમાંથી ચાર કળશ દાટેલા કાઢ્યા હતા. જે પૈકી એક કળશમાંથી ચાંદી નીકળી હતી અને બાકીના ત્રણ કળશમાંથી હાડકાં નીકળ્યા હતા. હાડકાં ભરેલા કળશ જ્યોતિષી લઇ ગયો હતો. એક કળશમાંથી નીકળેલી ચાંદી વડોદરાના માંડવી ખાતે આવેલા જિંજુવાડીયા જ્વેલર્સની ત્યાં વેચતા સોની પરિવારને રૂપિયા 1.50 લાખ મળ્યા હતા. જ્યોતિષી સમીરે બીજી વિધિ કરવા માટે બીજા રૂપિયા 8 લાખ માગતા સોની પરિવારે આપ્યા ન હતા.

એક જ્યોતિષે કહ્યું કે, તમારા ઘરમાં ગુપ્ત ધન દાટેલું છે. જે ખાડો ખોદીને કાઢવું પડશે
એક જ્યોતિષે કહ્યું કે, તમારા ઘરમાં ગુપ્ત ધન દાટેલું છે. જે ખાડો ખોદીને કાઢવું પડશે

રાજસ્થાન પુષ્કરના જ્યોતિષે 4 લાખ રૂપિયા પડાવ્યા
તે બાદ વર્ષ-2019માં નરેન્દ્રભાઇ રાજસ્થાન પુષ્કર દર્શન કરવા માટે ગયા હતા. જ્યાં એક જ્યોતિષી મળી જતાં તેઓને પોતાની આર્થિક સ્થિતી અંગે વાત કરી હતી. તે જ્યોતિષીએ વિધિ કરીને દેવામાંથી મુક્ત કરી દેવાની લાલચ આપી રૂપિયા 4 લાખ લીધા હતા. જોકે, આ જ્યોતિષી વિધિ કરવા વડોદરા આવે તે પહેલાં તેનું મોત નીપજ્યું હતું. આ ઉપરાંત નરેન્દ્રભાઇએ વડોદરાના પાણીગેટ આયુર્વેદીક ત્રણ રસ્તા પાસે સાહિલ વ્હોરા નામના જ્યોતિષીનો સંપર્ક કર્યો હતો. તેઓને વિધિ કરવા માટે રૂપિયા 3.50 લાખ આપ્યા હતા. સાહિલ વ્હોરા ઓગષ્ટ-2020માં ઘરે આવ્યો હતો. અને તેણે ઘરમાં ખાડો ખોદી 10 ચાંદીના સિક્કા તથા સન-1920ની સાલના ચલણી સિક્કાઓ કાઢીને આપ્યા હતા. જે સાહિલ વ્હોરા લઇ ગયો હતો.

અમદાવાદના એક જ્યોતિષે 4 લાખ રૂપિયા પડાવ્યા
આ ઉપરાંત અમદાવાદના જ્યોતિષી વિજય જોષીનો સંપર્ક કર્યો હતો. તેને પણ ઘરમાં આવી વિધી કરવાના નામે ટુકડે-ટુકડે રૂપિયા 4 લાખ પડાવ્યા હતા. જ્યારે તેના અન્ય એક સાગરીત અલ્કેશ જોષી પણ વિધિ કરવા માટે ઘરે આવ્યો હતો. અને રસોડામાં ખાડો ખોદ્યો હતો. પરંતુ, કંઇ મળી આવ્યું ન હતું. આમ જ્યોતિષીઓ 32.25 લાખ રૂપિયા પડાવી લેતા પરિવાર દેવાદાર બની ગયો હતો અને છેવટે સામૂહિક આપઘાત કરવાનો વારો આવ્યો હતો. જેમાં પરિવારના 3 સભ્યોના મોત થયા હતા અને 3 સભ્યો હાલ હોસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર લઇ રહ્યા છે.

અમદાવાદના જ્યોતિષે વિધિ માટે રૂપિયા 5 લાખ લીધા હતા
અમદાવાદના જ્યોતિષે વિધિ માટે રૂપિયા 5 લાખ લીધા હતા

કયા જ્યોતિષીએ કેટલાં નાણાં પડાવ્યા
હેમંત જોષી, વડોદરા રૂા. 35,000
સ્વરાજ જોષી, અમદાવાદ રૂપિયા 13.50 લાખ.
પ્રહલાદ જોષી, અમદાવાદ રૂપિયા 2 લાખ
સમીર જોષી, રાણીપ-અમદાવાદરૂપિયા 5 લાખ
પુષ્કરનો જ્યોતિષી, રાજસ્થાન રૂપિયા 4 લાખ
સાહિલ વ્હોરા, વડોદરા રૂપિયા 3.50 લાખ
વિજય જોષી, અમદાવાદ રૂપિયા 4 લાખ
અલ્કેશ જોષી, અમદાવાદ ખાડા ખોદ્યા કંઇ મળ્યુ નહીં

    
