તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ચોરી:વડોદરા નજીક ચા પીવા ઉભા રહેલા ડ્રાઇવરની નજર ચુકવીને તસ્કર 4 લાખની કિંમતના સળિયા સાથે આઇસર ટેમ્પો ચોરીને ફરાર

વડોદરા2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર
  • ન્યુ VIP રોડ પર બેલ્ટ ખરીદવાના બહાને બે ગઠિયા વેપારીનો મોબાઈલ ચોરીને ફરાર થઇ ગયો

વડોદરા શહેર નજીક દુમાડ ચોકડી નજીક ચા પીવા માટે ઉભા રહેલા ડ્રાઇવરની નજર ચુકવીને તસ્કર 4 લાખ રૂપિયાની કિંમત ધરાવતા સળિયા ભરેલા આઇસર ટેમ્પોની ચોરી કરી ભાગી છૂટ્યો હોવાનો હતો. ફરિયાદના આધારે પોલીસે અજાણ્યા શખસ વિરૂદ્ધ ગુનો નોંધીને તેને ઝડપી પાડવાના ચક્રો ગતિમાન કર્યાં છે.

4 લાખની કિંમતના સળીયા ભરેલી ટ્રક લઇને તસ્કર ફરાર
અમદાવાદ શહેરના રહેવાસી અને ટ્રાન્સપોર્ટ વ્યવસાય સાથે સંકળાયેલા અજીમુલ્લાખાન પઠાણે વ્યવસાય હેતુ આઇસર ટેમ્પો ખરીદી ડ્રાઇવર તરીકે રાકેશકુમાર વણઝારાને નોકરી પર રાખ્યો હતો. રવિવારે રાકેશ આઇસર ટેમ્પોમાં અમદાવાદથી લોખંડના અલગ-અલગ સાઈઝના 4 લાખ રૂપિયાની કિંમત ધરાવતા 6 હજાર કિલો(6 ટન) સળિયા ભરીને વડોદરાની મકરપુરા GIDCમાં ડિલિવરી કરવા માટે નીકળ્યો હતો, તે વખતે દુમાડ ચોકડી નજીક હોટલ પાસે રાકેશે ચા પીવા માટે આઇસર ટેમ્પો પાર્કિંગમાં મૂક્યો હતો અને ચાવી ગાડીમાં જ રહેવા દીધી હતી. રાકેશ ચા પીને પરત ફરતા ટેમ્પો પાર્ક કરેલી જગ્યા પર મળી આવ્યો ન હતો. અજાણ્યો શખસ રૂપિયા 4 લાખની કિંમત ભરેલા સળિયા સાથે રૂપિયા ૩ લાખની કિંમત ધરાવતા આઇસર ટેમ્પોની ચોરી કરી ફરાર થઇ ગયો હોવાનું બહાર આવ્યું હતું.

બેલ્ટ ખરીદવાના બહાને બે ગઠિયા વેપારીનો મોબાઈલ ચોરી ફરાર
વડોદરા શહેરના ન્યુ VIP રોડ પર આવેલી સોસાયટીમાં રહેતા જયદીપભાઇ લુલ્લા મુખી નગર ત્રણ રસ્તા પાસે દુકાન ધરાવે છે. રવિવારે બપોરના સમયે તેઓ દુકાન પર હાજર હતા અને પોતાનો મોબાઈલ કાઉન્ટર ઉપર મૂક્યો હતો તે વખતે બે અજાણ્યા શખસો દુકાનમાં પ્રવેશી અલગ-અલગ બેલ્ટ ચકાસ્યા હતા. આ સમયે વેપારીની નજર ચુકવીને 8 હજાર રૂપિયાની કિંમત ધરાવતા મોબાઈલ ફોનની ચોરી કરીને બંને શખસો બેલ્ટ પસંદ આવ્યો નથી, તેમ જણાવી રવાના થઇ ગયા હતા. ફરિયાદના આધારે પોલીસે બે અજાણ્યા શખ્સો વિરુદ્ધ ચોરીનો ગુનો નોંધી કાયદેસરની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
    એપ ખોલો
    વીડિયોવધુ જુઓગાઝીપુર બોર્ડર પર લોકોની સંખ્યામાં થયો ઘટાડો; ખેડૂતોએ કહ્યું- અમે માત્ર રણનીતિમાં ફેરફાર કર્યો છે; એક અવાજ આપતાં લાખો લોકો ઊમટી પડશે - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

    આજનું રાશિફળ

    મેષ
    Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
    મેષ|Aries

    પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

    વધુ વાંચો

    Our Divisions

    Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

    This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

    ફીડબેક આપો