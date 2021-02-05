તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સૌથી યુવા પુરૂષ ઉમેદવાર:શ્રીરંગ રાજેશ આયરે ગુજરાત ભાજપના સૌથી નાની ઉંમરનો પુરૂષ ઉમેદવાર

વડોદરા41 મિનિટ પહેલા
ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટી દ્વારા સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચુંટણીમાં રાજ્યમાં સૌથી યંગેસ્ટ પુરૂષ અને મહિલા ઉમેદવારની પસંદગી વડોદરામાંથી કરાઇ છે. વડોદરામાંથી ભુમિકા રાણા સૌથી યંગેસ્ટ મહિલા અને શ્રીરંગ આયરેને સૌથી યંગેસ્ટ પુરૂષ ઉમેદવાર તરીકે 22 વર્ષ 8 મહિના ઉંમર ધરાવતા સત્તાપક્ષ ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટી તરફથી ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવી છે. રાજેશ આયરેએ તેમના પરિવાર સાથે ભાજપ પ્રવેશ કર્યો હતો. ત્યારે તેમના પુત્રને ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવી છે

વડોદરાના પશ્ચિમ વિસ્તારના પુર્વ કાઉન્સિલર રાજેશ આયરે પોતાની આગવી ઓળખ ધરાવે છે. તાજેતરમાં રાજેશ આયરે, તેમના પત્ની પૂર્ણિમા આયરે, અને હેમલતા બહેન ગોર સાથે આરએસપીમાંથી ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીમાં જોડાયા હતા. રાજેશ આયરે સહિત તેમની પેનલના ત્રણ લોકોએ કેસરીયો ધારણ કરતા રાજકીય મોરચે અનેક અટકળો શરૂ થઇ હતી. જેમાં છેલ્લી ઘડી સુધી રાજેશ આયરેને ટિકિટ મળશે તે અંગેનું રહસ્ત ઘેરાયેલુ હતું. જો કે ગતરોજ શહેર ભાજપ દ્વારા 76 ઉમેદવારોના નામ જાહેર કરાતા વોર્ડ નંબર 9માં રાજેશ આયરેના બદલે તેમના પુત્ર શ્રીરંગ આયરેનું નામ જાહેર થતા લોકો આશ્ચર્યામાં મુકાયા હતા. જો કે શ્રીરંગ રાજેશ આયરે રાજ્યના યંગેસ્ટ પુરૂષ ઉમેદવાર તરીકેની ભાજપે પસંદગી કરી હતી.

શ્રીરંગ રાજેશ આયરેએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, હું હાલ મ.સ. યુનિ. માં બીકોમના સેકન્ડ યરમાં અભ્યાસ કરૂ છું. મારી ઉંમર મારા પિતા- માતા અને પરિવારજનો રાજકારણમાં છેલ્લા કેટલાય સમયથી છે. હું છેલ્લા 10 વર્ષથી મારા પિતા સાથે સેવાકીય કાર્યોમાં જોડાયેલો છું. મારા પપ્પા છેલ્લા 15 વર્ષથી સ્થાનિક રાજકારણમાં છે. પપ્પા સાથે ચુંટણીની તૈયારીઓમાં ખુબ નાની ઉંમરથી જોડાયો હતો. મારી ઉંમર નાની છે. પરંતુ રાજકારણો અનુભવ વધારે છે. રાજકારણમાં મારા આદર્શ દેશના વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદી અને મારા પિતા રાજેશ આયરે છે.

ઇલેક્શનમાં ચુંટાયા બાદ મારો ધ્યેય મારા વિસ્તારનો વિકાસ કરવાનો હશે. અમે નગર સેવક તરીકે ચુંટાઇશું. અમારા વિસ્તારમાં નળ (પાણી), ગટર અને રસ્તાના કામને પ્રાથમિકતા આપવામાં આવશે. અમારા વિસ્તારમાં નવા ટીપી વિસ્તારનો ઉમેરો કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. ટીપી વિસ્તારોમાં વિકાસના કાર્યો કરવા પર વિશેષ ધ્યાન આપવામાં આવશે.

વધુમાં શ્રીરંગ આયરેએ ઉમેર્યું હતું કે, હું પહેલી વખત ચુંટણી લડી રહ્યો છું. પરંતુ મારા પરિવારમાં મારા પિતા, માતા અને અન્ય પરિવારજન વર્ષોથી રાજકારણમાં સક્રિય છે. હું બુથ લેવલથી લઇને રાષ્ટ્રીય રાજકારણને સારી રીતે સમજુ છું. છેલ્લા 10 વર્ષથી મારા પપ્પાની સાથે કામ કરી રહ્યો છું. કોરોના કાળમાં મેં મારા પિતાની સાથે મળીને અનેક સેવાકીય કાર્યો કર્યા છે.

હું એક રાષ્ટ્રીય કક્ષાની પાર્ટીનો સિપાહી છું. મારા માતા પિતાનું કામ બોલે છે. તેવી જ રીતે હું પણ મારા કામથી અલગ જગ્યા બનાવીશ. જે ગતિથી હાલ કામ ચાલી રહ્યા છે. તેને બમણાં વેગથી પૂરા કરવાની દિશામાં કામ કરીશ. રાજકારણમાં ભવિષ્યમાં વધારે લોકો સુધી સેવાનો વ્યાપ વધારી શકું તેવા પ્રયાસો કરતો રહીશ. ભવિષ્યમાં પાર્ટી તરફથી જે જવાબદારી મને સોંપવામાં આવશે તેને નિષ્ઠા પુર્વક પુરી કરીશ.

