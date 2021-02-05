તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રિમાન્ડ:રૂા. 5 કરોડની ઠગાઈમાં બિલ્ડર સુકુમારના પુત્ર ધ્રુમિલને રિમાન્ડ

વડોદરાએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • બનેવીનું બોગસ પાવર ઓફ એટર્ની બનાવી છેતરપિંડી કરી હતી

બનેવીનું બોગસ પાવર ઓફ એટર્ની બનાવી બોગસ વેચાણ દસ્તાવેજથી સિન્ડિકેટ બેંકના અધિકારી અને વકીલની મદદથી 3.95 કરોડની કેશ ક્રેડિટથી પૈસા મેળવ્યા બાદ મિલકત બારોબાર સિન્ડિકેટ બેંકમાં મોર્ગેજ કરી દઇ છેતરપિંડી આચરવાના બનાવમાં પોલીસના હાથે પકડાયેલા સાળા સુકુમારના પુત્ર ધ્રુમીલની ધરપકડ કરી 1 દિવસના રિમાન્ડ મેળવ્યા હતા. સુકુમારની શોધખોળ શરૂ કરાઇ હતી.

સયાજીગંજ પોલીસમાં બિલ્ડર સમીર સુરેન્દ્ર જોશીએ તેમના સાળા સુકુમાર પ્રફુલચન્દ્ર જોશી (શ્રી જ્ઞાનજીવન રેસિડેન્સી, કારેલીબાગ) તથા બીના સુકુમાર જોશી, ધ્રુમીલ સુકુમાર જોશી, નટવરભાઇ ડી પરમાર અને વંદનાબેન એમ જોશી તથા અન્યો સામે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી.

તેમણે આરોપ લગાવ્યો હતો કે, સુકુમાર જોશી અને અન્યોએ એકબીજાના મેળાપીપણામાં બંને મિલકતો પર બેંક ઓફ બરોડામાંથી લોન લીધી હોવા છતાં અને ફ્લેટો બની ગયેલા હોવા છતાં બોગસ પાવર ઓફ એટર્ની બનાવી ખોટી સહીઓ કરી તેના આધારે બોગસ વેચાણ દસ્તાવેજ કરી આ મિલકત ખુલ્લા પ્લોટ હોવાનું જણાવી સિન્ટિકેટ બેંકના અધિકારી અને વકીલ સાથે મેળાપીપણું કરી 5 કરોડની લોન મંજૂર કરાવી તે પૈકી 3.95 કરોડની કેશ ક્રેડિટનાં નાણાં મેળવી મિલકતો મોર્ગેજ કરી હતી. સયાજીગંજ પોલીસે આ મામલે ગુનો નોંધી ધ્રુમીલ સુકુમાર જોશીની મંગળવારે ધરપકડ કરી 1 દિવસના રિમાન્ડ મેળવી વધુ તપાસ આદરી હતી.

