  Gujarati News
  Local
  Gujarat
  Vadodara
  Police Took Bhavin Soni's Statement Late Last Night, Saying, "As Many As 9 Astrologers Paid Rs 32 Lakh In The Name Of Performing Rituals, So They Committed Suicide."

વડોદરા સામૂહિક આપઘાત કેસ:પોલીસે મોડી રાતે ભાવિન સોનીનું નિવેદન લીધું, કહ્યું - 9 જેટલા જ્યોતિષીઓએ વિધિ કરવાના નામે 32 લાખ પડાવ્યા, તેથી આપઘાત કર્યો

વડોદરા36 મિનિટ પહેલા
માતા-પુત્ર અને પુત્રવધૂને સારવાર અર્થે ટેમ્પોમાં લઈ જવાયાં હતાં. - ફાઇલ તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
વડોદરાના સમા વિસ્તારમાં સ્વાતિ સોસાયટીના ચકચારી સામૂહિક આપઘાત કેસમાં બચી ગયેલા ભાવિન સોનીનું પોલીસે મોડી રાતે નિવેદન લીધું હતું. જેમાં ભાવિન સોનીએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, ‘સ્વાતિ સોસાયટીના માલિકીનું મકાન રૂપિયા 40 લાખમાં વેચવાના ચક્કરમાં રૂપિયા 45 લાખનું દેવું થઈ ગયું હતું. તે દેવામાંથી બહાર નીકળવા માટે અને મકાન વિધિ દ્વારા રૂપિયા 40 લાખમાં વેચાય જાય તે માટે 9 જેટલા જ્યોતિષીઓએ વિધિના નામે રૂપિયા 32 લાખની રકમ પડાવી લીધી હતી. છતાં દેવુ ઉતરવાને બદલે વધી જતા પરિવારને આપઘાત કરવાનો વખત આવ્યો હતો.’

પોલીસ પહોંચી ત્યારે ઘરના સભ્યો તરફડી રહ્યા હતા.
‘તાંત્રિક વિધિઓ કરાવતા દેવું વધી ગયું’
ભાવિન સોનીએ વધુમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, ‘સ્વાતિ સોસાયટીમાં આવેલું માલિકીનું મકાન રૂપિયા 23 લાખમાં વેચી દીધું હતું. પરંતુ મકાન ઉપર રૂપિયા 15 લાખની લોન પણ હતી. મકાન ઉપર લોન હોવાના કારણે દસ્તાવેજ થવો મુશ્કેલ હતો. બીજી બાજુ મકાન ખરીદનાર પોતાની આપેલી રકમ અથવા દસ્તાવેજ માટે દબાણ કરી રહ્યા હતા. આથી પિતા મહેન્દ્રભાઈએ વિચાર્યું કે રૂપિયા 40 લાખમાં મકાન વેચાઇ જાય તો દેવામાંથી બહાર નીકળી જવાય. રૂપિયા 40 રાખવા મકાન વેચાય જાય તે માટે પિતાએ નવ જેટલા જ્યોતિષ અને તાંત્રિકો પાસે વિધિ કરાવી હતી. પરંતુ વિધિ કરાવવાથી પણ મકાન ન વેચાતા દેવુ વધી રહ્યું હતું.’

ઘરમાં દાદા અને પૌત્રના પડેલા મૃતદેહો.
પિતા ઝેરી દવા લઈ આવ્યા હતાઃ ભાવિન સોની
આ ઉપરાંત નિવેદનમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, પિતા મહેન્દ્રભાઇ પાસે દેવામાંથી બહાર નીકળવા માટે કોઈ રસ્તો ના નીકળતા અને મકાન ખરીદનાર દસ્તાવેજ માટે સતત દબાણ કરતા પરિવારને આપઘાત કરવાનો વખત આવ્યો હતો. સામૂહિક આપઘાત માટે પિતા ઝેરી દવા લઈ આવ્યા હતા અને ઠંડા પીણાંમાં નાખી તમામને ઝેરી દવા પીવડાવી દીધી હતી. જેમાં પિતા મહેન્દ્રભાઇ, બહેન રીયા અને મારા પુત્ર પાર્થનું મોત નીપજ્યું છે. જ્યારે મારી પત્ની અને માતાની તબિયત ગંભીર છે.’

સાસુ દીપ્તિબેન અને પુત્રવધૂ ઉર્વીબેન વેન્ટિલેટર પર છે.
પોલીસે કાર્યવાહી શરૂ કરી
સમા પોલીસે ભાવિન સોનીના નિવેદનના આધારે તેના પિતા મહેન્દ્રભાઇ સોની સામે પુત્રી, પૌત્ર પાર્થની હત્યા તેમજ પત્ની દિપ્તીબેન, પુત્ર ભાવિન અને પુત્રવધૂ ઉર્વિની હત્યાના પ્રયાસનો ગુનો અને 9 જ્યોતિષો સામે છેતરપિંડીનો ગુનો નોંધી કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

