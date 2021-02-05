તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મતની કિંમત સમજાવતી જનતા:વડોદરામાં પ્રચાર કરતાં ઉમેદવારો સામે લોકોનો આક્રોશ કહ્યું, ચૂંટાયા બાદ પાંચ વર્ષ સુધી કેમ દેખાતા નથી

વડોદરા2 કલાક પહેલા
  • સિનિયર સિટીજન્સે કહ્યું કે, પાંચ વર્ષ ક્યાં હતા, ઉમેદવારોએ કહ્યું, અમે નવા છીએ..
  • પ્રચાર કરતાં નેતાઓને લોકોએ કહ્યું, રૂપિયા ભરી દીધા તો પણ નળ કાયદેસર ન થયા

વડોદરા મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનની ચૂંટણીનો પ્રચાર ઉમેદવારો દ્વારા જોરશોરથી શરૂ થઇ ગયો છે. લોકોનો રોષ ચૂંટાયા પછી ન દેખાયેલા અને પુનઃ ચૂંટણી લડવા માટે મેદાનમાં ઉતરેલા ઉમેદવારો તેમજ નવા ઉમેદવારોને લોકોના રોષનો ભોગ બનવાનો વખત આવ્યો છે.વડોદરા શહેરના વિવિધ વિસ્તારોમાં કોંગ્રેસ અને ભાજપના કાર્યકરો અને ઉમેદવારો પ્રચાર યાત્રા કાઢીને કે પછી ડોર-ટુ-ડોર લોક સંપર્ક કરીને મતની માગણી કરી રહ્યા છે. ત્યારે ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસ દ્વારા મોટાભાગના નવા ઉમેદવારોને ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવી છે અને તેઓ પ્રચાર માટે જાય છે તો પાંચ વર્ષમાં નિષ્ક્રિય રહેલા કોર્પોરેટરોને કારણે નવા આવેલા ઉમેદવારોને લોકોના રોષનો ભોગ બનવાનો વખત આવ્યો છે. લોકો પોતાના મતની કિંમત સમજાવતા હોય તેમ નેતાઓને પૂછી રહ્યા છે કે જીત્યા પછી કેમ દેખાતા નથી.

પ્રચારમાં લોકોએ ઉમેદવારોને ફરિયાદ કરી
વડોદરા મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનના કુલ 19 ચૂંટણી વોર્ડમાં કોંગ્રેસ-ભાજપ સહિત અન્ય રાજકીય પક્ષોના ઉમેદવારો ટેમ્પો ફેરવીને તો કેટલાક રેલી કાઢીને અથવા ડોર ટુ ડોર લોક સંપર્ક કરી રહ્યા છે. ત્યારે અનેક જગ્યાએ લોકોના કામો થતાં નથી અને પ્રાથમિક સુવિધા આપવામાં વહીવટી તંત્ર નિષ્ફળ નીવડી છે, તેવી ફરિયાદો કરવામાં આવી રહી છે. એટલું જ નહીં પાંચ વર્ષમાં ચૂંટાયા બાદ કોર્પોરેટર ક્યારેય દેખાયા જ નથી તેવી ફરિયાદો પણ લોકો તરફથી કરવામાં આવી રહી છે.

સવાલોથી નેતાઓ ચૂપચાપ નીકળી જાય છે
વડોદરા લોકોના પ્રાથમિક સુવિધાના કામો નહીં થવાને કારણે નવા આવેલા ઉમેદવારો લોકોને સમજાવવાનો પ્રયત્ન કરતા હોય છે. પરંતુ લોકોમાં રહેલા રોષ ને કારણે લોકો અને ઉમેદવારો આમને સામને આવી રહ્યા છે. જેથી અન્ય કાર્યકર્તાઓ ઉમેદવારોને ઝડપથી ત્યાંથી ચૂપચાપ નીકળી જવાની સલાહ પણ આપતા હોય છે. આજે વોર્ડ નંબર 13 માં સવારથી ચૂંટણી પ્રચારની ફેરણી માટે નીકળેલા ભાજપના ઉમેદવારો કોઠી ચાર રસ્તા પાસે આનંદપુરા વિસ્તારમાં પહોંચ્યા હતા. ત્યારે સ્થાનિક સિનિયર સિટીઝનોએ મત માગવા આવેલા ઉમેદવારોની સામે આક્રોશ ઠાલવ્યો હતો. સ્થાનિક સિનિયર સિટીઝનો દ્વારા રજૂઆતો કરવામાં આવી હતી કે પાંચ વર્ષ અગાઉ જે ઉમેદવારો હતા અને ચૂંટાયા બાદ આ વિસ્તારમાં ક્યારે ફરક્યા જ નથી. આ વાત સાંભળીને હાલના નવા ઉમેદવારોએ સમજાવવાનો પ્રયાસ કર્યો હતો અને હવે અમે નવા ઉમેદવાર છે કોઈપણ તકલીફ હોય તો જણાવજો તેમ કહીને ચૂપચાપ ત્યાંથી નીકળી રહ્યા છે.

નળ જોડાણના પ્રશ્નો પણ કરાયા
વોર્ડ નંબર 18 માં પણ ભાજપના કેટલાક કાર્યકર્તાઓ અને ઉમેદવાર વસાહતોમાં લોકસંપર્ક માટે ગયા હતા. ત્યારે પણ તેઓને પ્રાથમિક સુવિધાના મુદ્દે સ્થાનિક રહીશોએ પીવાના પાણીની તેમજ નળ કનેકશનો કાયદેસર કરી આપવા માટે નાણાં ભરપાઇ કર્યા છે છતાં કોઇ કાર્યવાહી થતી નથી તે અંગે રજુઆતો કરી હતી.

