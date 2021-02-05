તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રસીકરણ:24 દિવસમાં 18 હજારથી વધુને રસી અપાઇ, બીજો ડોઝ 13મીથી, રસીકરણમાં કોવિશિલ્ડની 2666 વાયલનો ઉપયોગ કરાયો

વડોદરાએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
  • 5054 સરકારી અને 13,088 ખાનગી હેલ્થકેર વર્કર્સને સમાવાયા

શહેર-જિલ્લામાં 16મી જાન્યુઆરીથી હેલ્થ કેર વર્કર્સને કોરોના વેક્સિન આપવાની શરૂઆત કરવામાં આવી હતી. ત્યારથી મંગળવાર સુધીના 24 દિવસમાં શહેરમાં 18,142ને કોરોના વેક્સિન આપવામાં આવી હતી. જ્યારે 31મી જાન્યુઆરીથી ફ્રન્ટલાઇન વર્કર્સને રસી આપવાની શરૂઆત કરવામાં આવી હતી.

પાલિકાના આરોગ્ય વિભાગના જણાવ્યા મુજબ આ માટે કોવિશિલ્ડની 2666 વાયલનો ઉપયોગ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. જે લોકોએ આ દિવસોમાં કોરોના વેક્સિન લીધી, તેમાં 5054 સરકારી અને 13,088 ખાનગી ક્ષેત્રના હેલ્થકેર વર્કર્સનો સમાવેશ થાય છે. જ્યારે 7606 જેટલા ફ્રન્ટલાઇન વર્કર્સે રસી લીધી હતી.

ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે, પાલિકાના દાવા મુજબ આ કોરોના વેક્સિનના પ્રથમ ડોઝ જેમને અપાયા છે તે પૈકી કોઇ વ્યક્તિને કોઇ મોટી આડઅસર-એડવર્સ ઇવેન્ટ ફોલોઇંગ ઇમ્યૂનાઇઝેશન (એઇએફઆઇ) જોવા મળી નથી. 16મી જાન્યુઆરીથી થયેલા વેક્સિનેશનને 13મી ફેબ્રુઆરીએ 28 દિવસ પૂરા થશે. કોરોનામાં 28 દિવસ બાદ વેક્સિનનો બીજો ડોઝ લેવાનો હોય છે. આગામી 13મીથી સંભવત: કોરોનાના બીજા સ્ટેજના વેક્સિનેશનનો પ્રારંભ થશે.

કોરોનાના નવા 44 કેસ, 40 દર્દીઓને રજા અપાઈ
જૂનના ત્રીજા અઠવાડિયા દરમિયાન 44 જેટલા કુલ પોઝિટિવ કેસો નોંધાતાં હતાં, એટલા જ કેસો મંગળવારે નોંધાયા હતા. આ કેસોને પગલે કોરોનાના કુલ દર્દીઓ 23,892 થઇ ગયા હતા. જ્યારે 40 દર્દીઓને રજા અપાતાં સાજા થયેલા દર્દીઓની સંખ્યા 23,051 થઈ છે. સતત કેસો ઘટતાં શહેર-જિલ્લામાં ક્વોરન્ટાઇન થયેલા લોકોની સંખ્યા 979 જ બાકી રહી છે. સપ્ટેમ્બર-ઓક્ટોબર મહિનામાં આ સંખ્યા 5 હજારની નજીક નોંધાઇ હતી.

હાલમાં 600 દર્દીઓ કોરોનાની સક્રિય સારવાર હેઠળ છે. જ્યારે કોરોનાના 60 દર્દીઓને હજી ઓક્સિજન આપવાની જરૂર પડી રહી છે અને 25ને બાયપેપ અથવા વેન્ટિલેટર પર રાખવા પડી રહ્યા છે. આજે સતત બીજા દિવસે કોરોનાની સારવાર લેતાં એક પણ વ્યક્તિનું મોત નિપજ્યું ન હતું. બીજી તરફ ધન્વંતરિ રથમાં ખાંસી-શરદીના માત્ર 46 કેસો નોંધાયા હતા.

